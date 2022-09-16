MARKS

Brent Marks celebrates in victory lane after winning Thursday’s Greg Hodnett Foundation Race at BAPS Motor Speedway. (BAPS Motor Speedway photograph)

 BAPS Motor Speedway photograph

Brent Marks remembers talking to the late Greg Hodnett about sprint car racing and how to improve in the sport.

Hodnett was a good person to ask for advice. The Tennessee native and central Pennsylvania transplant was well spoken, smart, hard-working, and a pure talent behind the wheel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.