If Mike Englar and the New Oxford girls’ basketball team are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, it’ll be without former star Morgan Adams.
Adams, who led the area in scoring and rebounding a year ago, has since graduated and is continuing her career at LaSalle University in Philadelphia.
Englar and the Colonials are also without sharpshooting Jayla Brown, who was second on the team in scoring at 8.3 points per game and drained 22 3-pointers in the 2019-20 season.
“We don’t just replace that,” Englar said. “Morgan was a special player and Jayla was a team leader. There’s no replacing that. But we sort of changed up a bit in style and we’re trying to be a bit more of an up-tempo team this year. I don’t know how it will work out with masks, but we’re going to use a bit more players and we feel we have a deep bench this year.”
Englar points out sophomores Timberly Linebaugh, who averaged 4.2 points per game a year ago, and Ella Billman, who averaged 6.9, as players he expects to lead the team offensively in the new season.
“Those two will probably draw most of the attention from opposing defenses,’ he said. “Timberly is very confident with the ball in her hands running the offense, and Ella is a versatile player who isn’t afraid to take big shots.”
Additionally, the New Oxford coach, who starts his fourth season in that role, said he feels the Colonials will have a number of role players who could score eight to 10 points for them on any given night.
“It’s going to be all about who has the hot hand,” he said. “Last year we struggled to shoot it so teams played a lot of zone against us. This year we have a few girls who can step out and shoot and that makes us a little more versatile offensively. You look at Carmen West who we expect to be a good role player. She’s good around the basket and worked on establishing a nice jump shot and 3-point shot over the summer. Riley Strausbaugh is another one who gets to the basket well and shoots the three well. So we can do some different things.”
One area where Englar feels the Colonials could improve upon their 42.6 points per game a year ago is by scoring points in transition.
“It’s very key for us,” he said. “That’s what I told the girls, we need to make our defense number one. That way we can force turnovers and get out in transition and get layups and open shots.”
As he enters the new season, Englar says he’s starting to see dividends paid from the emphasis he placed on youth and middle school basketball when he first arrived at New Oxford.
“It’s key, because if you look at all the good programs in the league, they all have good youth programs,” Englar said. “So that was one thing I wanted to instill in our coaches at the lower levels, was that we need to have that continuity and have that familiarity when they get to the high school level. The sophomores and freshmen now have had a good run at the youth levels. They don’t like to lose and have a little bit of grit to them. Last year, I think they took a bit of a back seat, now they feel like it’s their team.”
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
