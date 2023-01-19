WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs 59,
Fairfield 10
The Knights won two of the three contest bouts, but gave up ten forfeits to the Eagles.
Lincoln Kearchner earned a major over Codi Rodgers at 215 and Johnathan Anders pinned Caden Dull in 1:12 at 285.
Berm’s Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus won by technical fall, 16-1, over Nathan Davis in 1:43.
Bermudian (11-8) entered the match in 11th place in the 2A district power rankings and the top 12 earn bids.
215: Lincoln Kearchner (F) md. Codi Rodgers, 9-0; 285: Johnathan Anders (F) p. Caden Dull, 1:12; 107: Cole Schisler (BS) fft; 114: no contest; 121: Austin Anderson (BS) fft; 127: Reece Daniels (BS) fft; 133: Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) tf. Nathan Davis, 16-1; 139: Jackson Keffer (BS) fft; 145: Bryce Harner (BS) fft; 152: Nathan Keller (BS) fft; 160: Lyhem Keslar (BS) fft; 172: Carter Storm (BS) fft; 189: Brennon Ault (BS) fft.
West Perry 50, Biglerville 12
The Mustangs blew past the Canners in a non-conference tussle on Thursday night,
Biglerville (12-7) entered the match holding the seventh spot in the 2A district power rankings and the top 12 qualify for the postseason.
The Canners picked up a 3-2 decision win by Levi Roberts at 189, a pin by Mason Keiper at 215 and a 7-4 decision victory by Brody Gardner at 114.
133: Laine Holtry (WP) fft; 139: Blain Puchalsky d. Devon Ponce, 5-4; 145: Tyler Morrison md. Joey Nye, 11-0; 152: Nolan Zeigler tf. Seth Lady, 19-3; 160: Carter Nace (WP) p. Sean Sneed, 1:34; 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tf. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, 17-1; 189: Levi Roberts (B) d. Quade Boden, 3-2; 215: Mason Keiper (B) p. Matthew Rhoads, 0:00; 285: Anthony D’Angelo p. Mason Mentzer, 0:36; 107: Ethan Rea (WP) d. Kye Nelson, 8-1; 114: Brody Gardner (B) d. Ethan Rea, 7-4; 121: Jackson Rush (WP) p. Caden Kessel, 1:28; 127: Adam Yoder (WP) fft.
