On the heels of a tumultuous 2020 season for both James Franklin and his Penn State football program, the Nittany Lions’ head coach saw it necessary to make changes.
Out went offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and in came former Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas assistant Mike Yurcich. Position coaches Tyler Bowen and Tim Banks took jobs with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennesse Volunteers, respectively, and Penn State hit the transfer portal hard, adding six players with Division I experience to the roster.
Now, it’s time to see if those changes will provide dividends as Penn State comes off the back of its first under .500 season since 2004. But an immediate bounceback won’t be easy. At least, not if Paul Chryst and his Wisconsin Badgers have anything to say about it.
The Badgers, who expect a full house at Camp Randall Stadium, also struggled uncharacteristically in 2020, going 4-3 with a victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. But don’t be fooled, Chryst has led Wisconsin to 10 or more wins in four of his six seasons at the helm, including three trips to the Big Ten Championship game.
Quarterback Graham Mertz is back at the helm of the 12th-ranked Badgers’ offense after an up and down season in 2020 that saw Wisconsin post just the 13th-best passing attack in the Big Ten. The Kansas native beat out Jack Coan, who has since transferred to Notre Dame, for the starting spot and threw for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions over the course of the season.
Wisconsin’s ground game, which is often considered one of the best in the nation, will be led by Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi. Mellusi, a junior, played sparingly for the Tigers in 2020, but did find the end zone three times to go along with 151 yards on 27 carries. He figures to split time with New Jersey native Jalen Berger, who was recruited heavily by Penn State out of high school and led the Badgers with 301 yards on 60 carries to go along with two touchdowns a year ago.
Defensively, Wisconsin is as stout as ever, led by highly coveted coordinator Jim Leonhard. At just 17.4 points per game, the Badgers had the ninth-best scoring defense in the nation in 2020 led by a Big Ten-leading rush defense that surrendered just 96.1 yards per game, fifth-best in the country. Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, a Nagurski Trophy watch list member, heads up that unit after a team-leading 52 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and one sack a season ago.
Penn State leads the all-time series with the Badgers 10-9 and has been the dominant force of late, taking victories in four straight including the 2016 Big Ten Championship game. The bookies, however, favor the hosts, who have held firm as 5.5-point favorites according DraftKings sports book since opening a minus-3.5 back in June.
Quotables
Franklin and team captains Jahan Dotson and Jordan Stout were effusive in their praise of the chemistry of the 2021 Nittany Lions. Dotson called the current group the closest team he’s been on in college.
“We’ve been prepping literally all offseason for this moment and this game,” he said Tuesday in a weekly press conference. “I just can’t wait to go out there and battle with my brothers.”
Likewise, fellow captain Rasheed Walker said the return of spring practice was a huge aspect in terms of team bonding.
“I think myself and a bunch of people, we didn’t realize how important spring ball was, even besides the football aspect,” Walker said. “That time to be around each other, to build relationships, that stuff plays a huge impact on team chemistry.”
Quick Hits
Jy’Ayir Brown has won the starting safety spot opposite preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker. Brown, who rejoins his former Lackawanna College teammate Brisker in the defensive backfield, won the spot over State College native Keaton Ellis, who made the switch over from cornerback and has been limited by injury in the preseason.
Starting quarterback Sean Clifford struggled in 2020, losing his job at one point to Will Levis, who has since transferred to Kentucky where he has been named the starter. But those struggles haven’t seemed to rattle Clifford, who said he’s “the most confident quarterback in the country” when meeting with the media after practice on Wednesday.
This marks the first time Penn State returns to Camp Randall since 2013 when, under the guidance of then coach Bill O’Brien, the Nittany Lions walked in as 24-point underdogs and knocked off the Badgers, 31-24.
How to watch
The Nittany Lions and Badgers are scheduled to kick at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcast live on FOX. Those who are streaming can watch live via either the FOX Sports app or online at Foxsports.com with a valid cable login.
