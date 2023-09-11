GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5,
Littlestown 0
The Squirettes dropped only two games in their 5-0 shutout of the Thunderbolts Monday.
Delone (6-0) received respective 6-0, 6-0 wins from Ella Knox, Baileigh Stetter and Brielle Baughman in singles action.
Ashley Heacock and Michalina Miller took care of things at first doubles while Gabby Erdman and Kali Hilfiger were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Ella Knox (DC) d. Brianna Meakins 6-0, 6-0; 2. Baileigh Stetter (DC) d. Katie Lookingbill 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Ashley Heacock/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Lily Johnson/Elizabeth Hanna 6-1, 6-1; 2. Gabby Erdman/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk 6-0, 6-0
New Oxford 5, Red Lion 0
The Colonials upped their record to 7-0 with a shutout of the Lions on Monday. Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss rolled at No. 1 doubles while Emory Millar-Kellner and Kylie Wampler did the same at No. 2.
Singles winners included Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Lakatosh 6-1, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Kelly 6-0, 6-0, 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Watson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. DeVelde/not provided 6-1, 6-4; 2. Emory Millar-Kellner/Kylie Wampler (NO) d. Linnell/Platt 6-0, 6-1
Kennard-Dale 3, Biglerville 2
The short-handed Canners dropped a narrow decision to the visiting Rams on Monday.
Paytyn Plank and Grace Buchheister gave Bville a pair of wins in singles play, with Plank posting another 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 and Buchheister scoring a 6-4, 6-4 nod at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Howard 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Buchheister (B) d. Webb 6-4, 6-4; 3. Davidson (KD) d. Alyssa Vaughan 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Seymore/Phoebus (KD) d. Nicolette Morris/Lani Wherley 6-3, 7-6 (3); 2. Kennard-Dale won by forfeit
Hanover 4, York Catholic 1
Megan Nawn won a three-setter at No. 1 singles and the duo of Albany Shue and Elizabeth Valentine scored a straight-set win at first doubles for the Hawkettes on Monday.
Singles: 1. Megan Nawn (H) d. Bubb 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; 2. Doran (YC) d. Sophia Rutledge 7-6, 6-4; 3. Ella Foos (H) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Albany Shue/Elizabeth Valentine (H) d. Smallwood/Vieten 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lean Wildasin/Autumn Carpenter (H) won by forfeit
GOLF
YAIAA at Range End
Delone Catholic took team and individual honors at Range End on Monday by shooting a 328 to top the field. Kat Keller was the medalist after posting a scorching round of 75.
Evan Glass (78) and Cam Keller (82) aided in Delone’s big day with strong play as well.
Bermudian Springs was third, five strokes behind runner-up York Catholic. Mason Diaz’s round of 84 paced the Eagles, with Derek Freeman and Liam Cook both shooting 85.
Zyan Herr covered 18 holes in just 77 strokes to pace Littlestown, which was fourth with a 366.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 328, 2. York Catholic 338, 3. Bermudian Springs 343, 4. Littlestown 366, 5. Hanover 395, 6. York Tech 453, 7. Fairfield (no score)
Delone: Kat Keller 75, Evan Glass 78, Cam Keller 82, Austin Gregg 93
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 84, Derek Freeman 85, Liam Cook 85, Mitchell McClintic 89
Littlestown: Zyan Herr 77, Ryan Jones 88, Mason Adams 96, Jacob Dennis 105
Fairfield: Brady Cree 89, Kaden Morson 93, Abram Orndorff 104
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown 3,
Delone Catholic 0
The Wildcats dealt the Squirettes a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 setback in YAIAA crossover action on Monday.
Kaitlyn Schwarz and Meredith Keefer had four kills each for Delone, with Ella Hughes and Campbell Chronister both adding three kills.
Kayden Bello had a team-best five digs and Megan Jacoby added four.
Big Spring 3, Littlestown 1
The visiting Bulldogs had the upper hand in Monday’s non-league matchup, topping the Bolts 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17.
For the Bolts, Gracie Plunkert tallied 10 kills and 10 digs, while Makayla Branham and Ashlynn Gorsuch comibned for 15 assists. Gorsuch also added 10 digs and Isabella McCleaf came up with 11 digs on the night.
Lily Welty was strong at the net with seven kills and a trio of blocks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Middletown 5,
Bermudian Springs 1
The Blue Raiders pumped home three goals in the second half to secure a non-league win over the Eagles on Monday.
For Berm (2-3-1), Makaelyn Speelman booted a first-half goal and Jozlyn Willow recorded 17 saves in net.
Bermudian Springs 1 0 — 1
Middletown 2 3 — 5
Goals: BS-Makaelyn Speelman; M-Koser 2, Attivo, Artell, Bunnell. Shots: BS-10; M-27. Corners: BS-3; M-6. Saves: BS-Jozlyn Willow 17; M-Hernandez 2
FIELD HOCKEY
York Tech 1, Delone 0
Arianna Hampton scored from the top of the circle in the closing moments of the third quarter as the Spartans nipped the host Squirettes on Monday.
York Tech 0 0 1 0 — 1
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: YT-Hampton. Shots: YT-20; DC-3. Corners: YT-14; DC-5. Saves: YT-3; DC-17
Red Lion Tournament
Greenwood 3, Bermudian 1
Bermudian 5, Chambersburg 2
The Eagles scored five first-half goals against the Trojans in the consolation game of the Red Lion Tournament on Saturday.
Aliza Staub poured in three goals for Berm (2-4), giving her four tallies on the day. She also had a pair of assists in the win.
Shelby Tuckey and Jordyn Keffer scored goals against Chambersburg, and Kimberly Claeys stopped six shots in the cage.
Bermudian Springs 1 0 0 0 — 1
Greenwood 1 0 2 0 — 3
Goals: BS-Aliza Staub; G-Lyter 2, Myers. Shots: BS-5; G-13. Corners: BS-5; G-6. Saves: BS-Addie Madara 8/Kimberly Claeys 1; Bucher 4
Bermudian Springs 2 3 0 0 — 5
Chambersburg 1 0 0 1 — 2
Goals: BS-Staub 3, Shelby Tuckey, Jordyn Keffer. Assists: BS-Staub 2, Taylor Bottersbusch. Shots: BS-10; C-8. Corners: BS-8, C-8. Saves: BS-Claeys 6; C-Hollenshead 5
Hanover 8, Eastern York 2
Mckenzie Hess fired home four goals to help the Hawkettes notch their first win of the season on Friday. Hess had a hat trick in the first quarter as Hanover held a 3-0 lead.
Toni Frock, Kaylee Cornett, Millie Nakielney and Finley Mummert all scored for Hanover (1-4).
Hanover 3 1 1 3 — 8
Eastern York 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: H-Mckenzie Hess 4, Toni Frock, Kaylee Cornett, Millie Nakielney, Finley Mummert; EY-Hoffman, Leber. Assists: H-Cornett, Nakielney 2, Iris Diaz. Shots: H-15; EY-2. Corners: H-14, EY-0. Saves: H-Peyton Conover/Maddie Toomey 0; EY-Gavvin/Driesbaugh 7
