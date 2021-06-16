Kolton Trimmer dazzled on the mound for Biglerville Post 262, pitching a complete game shutout in a 10-0 victory.
Trimmer allowed just four hits and walked two to go along with one strikeout in the win. The Biglerville defense was perfect behind him, not committing an error.
Post 262 was also lethal at the dish, knocking in 10 runs on 10 hits, including three extra-base hits.
Logan Brewer had a big night for Biglerville, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Eli Weigle went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a double, and Ben Angstadt had a triple and two runs scored to move Post 262 to 3-1 on the season.
Biglerville 10, Shippensburg 0
Biglerville 000 421 3 — 10 10 0
Shippensburg 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
WP: Kolton Trimmer. SO-BB: B-Trimmer 1-2. 2B: B-Eli Weigle, Austin Black. 3B: B-Ben Angstadt. (*Shippensburg names were not provided)
South Penn League
New Oxford 1,
Brushtown 0
The Twins racked up eight hits in their South Penn League encounter with Brushtown on Tuesday, but it took until the last to score a run. And it was a big one.
Brady Topper hammered a walk-off, solo home run over the right field fence to hand the hosts a 1-0 victory.
Derek Huff was fantastic on the hill for New Oxford, pitching a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts against just one walk. Meanwhile, Josh Rickrode and Matt Martin each notched a pair of hits.
Brushtown 000 000 000 — 0 4 1
New Oxford 000 000 001 — 1 8 1
Bitzer, Boyers (8); Huff. WP: Huff. LP: Boyers. SO-BB: B-Bitzer 6-7, Boyers 1-1; NO-Huff 11-2. 2B: B-Slusser, Boyers; HR: NO-Topper.
