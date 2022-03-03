The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave its annual report to the House Game and Fisheries Committee last week. Here’s an overview of some of the points made by Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. You can find a copy of the report at www.fishandboat.com, under “ABOUT US,” and then “Minutes & Agendas.”
“While all of the accomplishments in this report are worth remembering, the most important thing you can take away is the reminder to wear your life jacket,” Schaeffer said. “Again, in 2021, anglers and boaters were flocking to the water in historic numbers to enjoy all that Pennsylvania has to offer. Regrettably, there were nine recreational boating fatalities last year, and seven of them were not wearing a life jacket.”
The mandatory cold weather life jacket requirement continues through April 30. All boaters on boats under 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket.
Also in the annual report, in 2021, the PFBC began, continued, or completed 19 hazardous dam rehabilitation projects across the Commonwealth. The investment in these major infrastructure improvement efforts is part of the estimated $150 million in total rehabilitation needs that was identified at approximately 30 PFBC-operated dams since 2012.
Also, the PFBC’s network of 14 hatcheries, including the one in Huntsdale that raises more than 465,000 adult trout each year, is among the most vital and vulnerable infrastructure, where the PFBC produces tens of millions of warmwater/coolwater fish species annually, including about 3.2 million adult trout that are stocked during the popular spring trout season. Upgrades to the hatcheries in 2021 included the addition of modern fish-rearing equipment, structural facility improvements, and cosmetic and safety enhancements to portions of the hatcheries open to free public visitation.
In cooperation with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the PFBC launched HuntFishPA, a new user-friendly licensing platform for anglers, boaters, and hunters. By visiting HuntFish.PA.gov, users will experience clean, modern design and easy-to-process transactions when purchasing fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals. About 700 retail license issuing agents received training on the system prior to a successful launch in January.
The PFBC established a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season that will occur annually on the first Saturday in April, beginning in 2022. This change brings a longer regular season for trout for most anglers. Anglers should plan around the following dates for the 2022 trout season: Saturday, March 26, — Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day; Saturday, April 2, — Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season.
Because of revenue generated by the increased number of fishing licenses sold during 2020 and 2021, and investment of surplus reserve funds, fishing license fees remain the same for the 2022 season.
As for highlights specific to the Sixth District, which includes Adams County and southcentral Pennsylvania …
Construction is scheduled to begin in the next few months at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs and completed in spring of 2023. The project will address dam safety deficiencies related to spillway capacity and embankment stability.
In September, the PFBC stocked 2,000 hybrid Striped Bass into Pinchot Lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park, York County. The mix between a Striped Bass and White Bass was sterile so not to reproduce and overpopulate the lake.
The PFBC, in cooperation with other states, was awarded a Competitive State Wildlife Grant for a regional project to protect and maintain the northern population of the Bog Turtle and its habitat in the northeast United States. Special conservation practices will be implemented at priority sites for this vulnerable species. Funding will continue through 2025.
The PFBC partnered with Muddy Creek TU, Lancaster Fly Girls, Donegal TU, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to host a Women’s Intro to Fly Fishing Program in September. Sixteen women participated in the program and learned about macroinvertebrates, fly casting, knot tying, fly tying, and fly fishing. Many participants caught their first fish on a fly in Muddy Creek, Lancaster County.
Side note for the 2022 trout season: The PFBC has already stocked more than 250,000 adult trout into Adams and other waterways. Many, many more to come.
GAME HAS A QUORUM
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is still short-handed, but back up to quorum speed after the reappointment of Commissioners Stanley I. Knick Jr., of Dupont, and Michael F. Mitrick, of York.
At its meeting in January, the board was not able to take up its prepared agenda because a quorum of six commissioners is needed to conduct official business, and only five commissioners were seated at the time.
Now, the District 8 seat remains vacant, as does the new District 9 seat.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8 and 9 in Harrisburg, at which time the board will pick up the agenda items set aside in January. Rather than vote preliminarily on the proposed 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits, the board will opt to reactivate the framework from last year’s seasons and bag limits, as permitted by law.
So, the statewide firearms deer season will start the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the statewide regular bear season will begin the Saturday before that, and so on.
A complete list of final 2022-23 seasons and bag limits will be released in the coming weeks.
The Commission will be adjusting allocations for antlerless deer licenses and elk licenses based on updated harvest and population data and approve those allocations in April.
TROUT TO GO OUT
The PFBC preseason trout stocking schedule here lists the waterway, date of stocking, and time and meeting place. Volunteers are welcome.
Bermudian Creek: March 10, 10 a.m., York Springs Fire Company; April 4, Fairfield Post Office, 10 a.m.
Carbaugh Run: March 22, 10 a.m., Caledonia at Routes 223 and 30; April 18, 10:30 a.m., Green Village, Chambersburg, Route 11.
Conewago Creek: April 20, 10 a.m., A-ville ACNB.
Conococheague Creek: March 22, 10 a.m., Caledonia at Routes 223 and 30; April 6, intersection Routes 233 and 30.
Antietam Creek, East Branch: March 17, 10:30 a.m., Hardee’s Route 16, Waynesboro; April 6, intersection Routes 233 and 30.
Latimore Creek: March 10, 10 a.m., York Springs Fire Company; April 4, 10 a.m., Fairfield Post Office.
Little Marsh Creek: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Marsh Creek: March 15, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Middle Creek: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Opossum Creek: March 15, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center; April 28, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Orrtanna Pond: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Toms Creek; March 7, 10:30 a.m., Cashtown Community Center.
Waynesboro Reservoir: March 16, 10:30 a.m., South Mountain Post Office; April 4, 10:30 a.m., intersection of Routes 233 and 30.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
