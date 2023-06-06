The Gettysburg College Department of Athletics and the Orange and Blue Club are proud to announce the selection of seven former student-athletes for enshrinement into the Hall of Athletic Honor this upcoming fall.
The Class of 2023 features a group that accounted for 18 conference championships and 18 national playoff appearances by their respective teams. The class includes Julika Blankenship ‘04 (women’s lacrosse), Donna Bourke ‘92 (women’s basketball), Jessica Cortese ‘05 (volleyball), Tim DeMore ‘95 (men’s lacrosse), Steven Jirgal ‘80 (men’s track and field), Jason Vishio ‘00 (men’s soccer) and posthumous induction of Henry Schwartz ‘42 (wrestling).
The seven individuals will be formally inducted in the College Union Building Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 13 as part of the Homecoming festivities. They will also be recognized at halftime of the football game against Muhlenberg the following day. More information regarding the ceremony will be made available later this summer.
Blankenship was not only one of the top offensive threats to don a Gettysburg women’s lacrosse uniform but also in the history of Centennial Conference (CC) women’s lacrosse. A three-time All-CC selection, including twice garnering first-team accolades, she captured conference Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2004. A two-time first-team All-Metro Region selection and two-year All-American, she remains the program’s all-time leader in assists (160) and points (309). She helped the Bullets to three CC titles, three NCAA tournament appearances and a 66-15 mark over four years that included a 34-2 conference record. With 121 points as a junior and 112 as a senior, Blankenship was the first player in program history with back-to-back 100-point seasons. She was tabbed the WomensLacrosse.com Athlete of the Year in 2004. In addition to her 149 goals, she also corralled 90 draws while adding 165 ground balls and 46 caused turnovers. A team captain as a senior, she graduated with a degree in Spanish.
Bourke was a force on every corner of the basketball court during her time on the hardwood. The three-year letterwinner and two-time All-Middle Atlantic Conference Southwest selection still dots some of the top spots in the women’s basketball record book more than 30 years after graduation. Her 23-rebound performance late in the 1990 season at Albright still stands as the best single-game outing. It was one of no fewer than four 20-rebound outings for Bourke – something no other Bullet cager can claim. All told, she had three games with 20 points and 20 rebounds and 33 career double-doubles. She established program marks for career free throws made (264), attempted (505), rebounding average (9.2 rpg), and steals (169) as well as single-season free throws made (108), attempted (207), rebounds (277), rebounding average (12.7) and steals (62). All of those marks remain top-seven all-time. A career 40.2-percent shooter, she averaged 11.4 points to go with her 9.2 rebounds per game. A captain her senior season, she graduated with a degree in political science.
Cortese was an integral part of run of dominance by the Bullets volleyball team in the early 2000s. A three-time All-CC performer, she was twice named to the first team and earned Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2003. She was also a two-time all-region performer and honorable mention All-American in 2003. The outside hitter in a dynamic 1-2 punch by the Gettysburg offense, she helped the Bullets achieve four conference championships and four NCAA tournament appearances while posting a 37-3 conference record (.925 winning percentage) and a 105-34 overall record (.755). Cortese was the just the seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career. She still ranks third all-time in Gettysburg history and fifth in CC history with 1,605 kills while her 1,339 digs is still 10th all-time for the Bullets. She also added 211 career aces and 187 total blocks. A team captain as a senior, she graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in psychology.
DeMore can be regarded as one of the top attackmen in the storied history of the Gettysburg men’s lacrosse program. Nearly 30 years after his graduation, he remains the program record holder for career points (249) and assists (128) and still stands 11th in goals (121). His 93 points (45 goals, 48 assists) as a junior still stands as the record for a single season. A two-time first-team All-CC selection, he was a two-time second-team All-America selection in 1994 and 1995. He is the only player to record 13 points in a single game, which he did twice during his prolific career – against Widener in 1992 and again against Hampden-Sydney in 1994. That Hampden-Sydney game included a program-record eight assists. DeMore scored at least one point in the final 43 games of his career and four times netted 10 or more points. He led the Bullets to four conference titles – two in the Middle Atlantic Conference and two in the Centennial. Including four NCAA tournament appearances, the team posted a 46-11 record during his tenure. A team captain in 1995, he graduated with a degree in political science and went on to law school at Syracuse University.
Jirgal took to the sky higher than nearly every other vaulter to don a Bullet track and field uniform. The four-time Middle Atlantic pole vault champion, he soared to All-America honors with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Division III championship in his sophomore year of 1978, clearing a then-Gettysburg record height of 15-0. He finished 10th at the national meet as a junior (14-2) and eighth as a senior (14-8). His outdoor record of 15-0 stood until 1988 while his indoor best of 14-6 was tops until 2003. In the 40-plus years since he last vaulted for the Bullets, he still remains second on both the indoor and outdoor lists. The four-time national qualifier was also a three-time champion at the Mason-Dixon Relays. Following graduation, he competed for the United States team internationally before earning a master’s in divinity in 2001 and doctorate in ministry in 2005. He graduated from Gettysburg with a bachelor of arts in health and physical education.
Vishio was an offensive standout for the Bullets in the late 1990s, becoming just the fourth All-American in the history of the Gettysburg men’s soccer program. A two-time first-team All-CC selection, he was named Player of the Year in 1998 and garnered first-team All-America honors that same year. During that standout junior campaign, he set the program record for goals (23) and points (55) – marks that remain atop the record book 25 years later. As a senior, he distributed a still-standing record 18 assists. All told, he remains in the top three in the Bullets’ annals for career goals (39, third), assists (32, second) and points (110, third). A captain as a senior, he led the squad to the CC crown in 1999 and capped a run of three straight NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure. He was a key part of an offense that generated program records for points (191 in 1998), goals (69, 1997) and assists (56, 1999). Over the four years he was in the program, the team posted an overall record of 61-13-6, including a 28-4-4 mark in conference matches. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in management. He went on to Villanova School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude.
Schwartz set an early standard on the mat that all Bullet wrestlers would chase over the next 80 years. Leading a program still in its infancy of intercollegiate competition, he twice won the Middle Atlantic Conference University Division championship, grabbing the title at 136 pounds in both 1941 and 1942. In his senior campaign, he was named the MAC Most Outstanding Wrestler for all weight classes. Schwartz lost just once during the entirety of his Gettysburg career and led the team to a 16-8-1 dual record. Off the mat, Schwartz was an ardent supporter of athletics as a whole, serving as the baseball team’s manager for four years and acting as head cheerleader at football games during his senior year. He was president of Pi Lambda Sigma, served on the Dean’s Honor Society, participated in the Student Christian Association, and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. A captain during his senior year, he graduated with a degree in economics.
Since 1978, the Orange and Blue Club has overseen the recognition of the College’s outstanding former student-athletes with selection to the Hall of Athletic Honor. With the addition of this year’s class of standout performers, 269 former Bullets have been selected for induction over the last 45 years. The seven 2023 inductees were selected from a list of nearly 60 candidates by the Hall of Athletic Honor Selection Committee. This is the first new class of inductees to be selected since 2020.
