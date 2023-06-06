The Gettysburg College Department of Athletics and the Orange and Blue Club are proud to announce the selection of seven former student-athletes for enshrinement into the Hall of Athletic Honor this upcoming fall.

The Class of 2023 features a group that accounted for 18 conference championships and 18 national playoff appearances by their respective teams. The class includes Julika Blankenship ‘04 (women’s lacrosse), Donna Bourke ‘92 (women’s basketball), Jessica Cortese ‘05 (volleyball), Tim DeMore ‘95 (men’s lacrosse), Steven Jirgal ‘80 (men’s track and field), Jason Vishio ‘00 (men’s soccer) and posthumous induction of Henry Schwartz ‘42 (wrestling).

