New Oxford is coming off the best season in program history, and the Colonials are looking to accomplish even more this season. There’s no reason to doubt that it’s possible.
After all, veteran head coach Travis Martin has his entire lineup returning from a team that went 19-1, losing its only match of the year to Spring-Ford in the state quarterfinals.
The team had rolled to the YAIAA-1 crown, then earned its first District 3-3A Team Championship title and picked up a first-ever PIAA tournament win, knocking off Bethel Park in the first round of states.
Junior Anya Rosenbach is back after winning the YAIAA 3A singles’ crown, finishing runner-up in the district tournament and reaching the quarterfinals in the state tournament.
Rosenbach didn’t drop a set at No. 1 singles last season until going out in two sets against Penn Manor’s Catharine Rabatin in the title match.
Senior Allison Horick will be the No. 2 singles’ player and junior Kaelyn Balko will be the No. 3, forming a rock-solid duo. Horick and Balko combined to win district gold in doubles and then won a match in the state tourney.
The doubles units of seniors Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, along with senior Kylie Wampler and junior Emory Millar-Kellner both return, as well.
So far, the 2023 campaign has gone just like the 2022 regular season with the Ox running roughshod over all three of its opponents. A stiff test awaits on Thursday when Manheim Township comes to town for a rematch of the district title match from a year ago. A meeting that saw the Colonials take down the Blue Streaks, 3-2.
“This season has endless opportunities for the Lady Colonials,” Martin said. “We plan on repeating as league and district champs and would like to make a push at the state title this year.”
Martin continued, “This is an amazing group of young ladies with so much drive and dedication.”
Delone Catholic
The Squirettes are coming off a YAIAA-2 title, their first since 2018, and an appearance in the district tournament.
Longtime head coach Denise Dunn has almost everyone returning as the team looks to bring home its sixth division title in the past nine seasons. Though the loss of No. 1 singles player Olivia Roth, to graduation, is sure to be felt.
Roth and new No. 1 Ella Knox placed third in the district doubles tournament and earned a berth in the state tournament.
Dunn expects big things from freshman Baileigh Stetter, who has earned the No. 2 singles’ slot while senior Brielle Baughman slides in at No. 3.
The doubles pairings are freshman Ashley Heacock and senior Michalina Miller, along with senior Gabby Erdman and sophomore Kali Hilfiger.
“Overall, the season looks promising for the team,” Dunn said. “We hope to repeat as league champions again this year.”
Bermudian Springs
The Eagles hung a 6-9 mark on the table in 2022, but there will be a new No. 1 singles player for them with the graduation of Amelia Peters.
Seniors Amelia Gerringer, Molly Karom and Greta Haley are expected to fill the trio of singles slots, while senior Ava Leatherman and sophomore Reese Lighty are tabbed to be the top doubles team. Junior Ella Somerville will be paired with Sofie Ruggerie (SR), Rebekah Myford (Sr.) or Addison Elliott (Fr.) on the no. 2 doubles team.
“The returning players are stronger than last year’s core and should be expected to play stronger than last season’s record,” head coach Jim Greene said.
Gettysburg
The Warriors graduated all three of their singles starters in Kim Heinzelmann, Carmen Ray and Sophia Neely, meaning that girls who played doubles in 2022 will be stepping into new roles as singles players.
The new No. 1 is senior Carmen Oshunrinade. Also playing singles are junior Auvrie Coscia and sophomore Parishi Bhanu. Sophomores Wynter Frenette and Ava Fair fill out one of the doubles’ units.
“With three key singles losses, our returners will look to find their footing as they move from doubles to singles play,” interim head coach Casey Thurston said. “Every match, the girls are looking to make small improvements in their game as they transition to new positions. The girls have been working hard every day.”
Biglerville
The Canners have freshman Paytyn Plank to step right into the top singles slot, while senior Grace Buchheister is the No. 2 and sophomore Kiersten Engelbert is the No. 3. Plank rolled to a straight-set victory over Northern on Tuesday.
Marianna Hartman and Autumn Slaybaugh were singles players a year ago that graduated.
“The team is extremely coachable and they will be competitive this year while continuing to build on their experience gained in match play,” head coach Matt Hartman said.
Littlestown
The Thunderbolts are coming off a winless season, though they didn’t graduate any of their main players.
Katie Lookingbill, Lily Johnson and Lilyann Barker are all returning and senior Brianna Meekins has also joined the mix on a senior-heavy team.
“I am optimistic about our season,” head coach Tom Marshall said. “The whole team has more experience and they’re more seasoned players now. Many of the girls had not played tennis before last year.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.