GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 53, Hanover 28
Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault netted a dozen points apiece in the opening half as the Eagles raced to a 41-7 lead over the Hawkettes on Friday.
Oehmig finished with a game-high 19, Chenault chalked up 15 and Lillian Peters ended up with 10 for Bermudian (7-1).
Peyton Conover paced Hanover (4-3) with 12 points followed by Reagan Wildasin with eight.
Hanover 3 4 15 6 – 28
Bermudian Springs 22 19 5 7 – 53
Hanover (28): Peyton Conover 5 0-0 12, Jaycie Miller 1 2-2 5, Reagan Wildasin 4 0-0 8, Tianna Gray 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Perez-Beltran, Maloney, Moorhead, Noel. Totals: 11 2-2 28
Bermudian Springs (53): Lily Labure 1 0-0 2, Keri Speelman 2 0-0 6, Lillian Peters 4 2-3 10, Bailey Oehmig 8 0-0 19, Hannah Chenault 6 1-1 15, Brynn Kline 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Benzel, Bealmear, Keller, Feeser. Totals: 21 4-6 53
3-pointers: H-Conover 2, Miller, Gray; BS-Speelman 2, Oehmig 3, Chenault
Delone Catholic 60, Fairfield 17
Giana Hoddinott’s 15 points highlighted Delone’s 29-4 run to start Friday’s game at Fairfield.
Hoddinott tallied 21 in the contest while Kaitlin Schwarz added eight and Maggie Hughes had seven for the Squirettes (9-0).
Delone Catholic 29 11 11 9 – 60
Fairfield 4 4 2 7 – 17
Delone Catholic (60): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 2, Abigael Vingsen 3 0-0 6, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 4, Giana Hoddinott 6 8-8 21, Brielle Baughman 1 1-2 4, Makenna Mummert 1 0-0 2, Maggie Hughes 3 1-2 7, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 2-2 8, Emily McCann 1 0-0 2, Meredith Wilson 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: E. Hughes. Totals: 23 12-16 60
Fairfield (17): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 3, Emma Dennison 2 0-0 4, Briadan Wastler 2 0-0 4, Maddie Neiderer 2 0-1 4, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Snyder, Ott, Battern, Hamilton. Totals: 8 0-1 17
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott, Baughman; F-Cromwell
Eastern York 61, Gettysburg 27
The Golden Knights ambushed the Warriors on Friday, taking a commanding 46-15 halftime lead en route to a big win.
Anne Bair scored 11 points as the Warriors (7-1) took their first loss of the season.
The Golden Knights, meanwhile, remained undefeated and assumed the top spot in the division thanks largely to 15 points from Mara Weaver, 14 from Victoria Zerbe and 12 from Breana Grim.
Gettysburg 4 11 4 8 — 27
Eastern York 19 27 6 9 — 61
Gettysburg (27): Camryn Felix 3 2-2 9, Winter Oaster 1 0-0 2, Emili Scavitto 1 0-1 2, Laura Fortnum 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 4 3-5 11, Brianna Abate 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Shepherd, Bortner, Eckhart, Shelton. Totals: 10 5-10 27.
Eastern York (61): Campbell 0 2-2 2, Seitz 3 0-0 9, Zerbe 7 0-0 14, Henise 4 1-2 9, Grim 5 1-1 12, Weaver 6 2-4 15. Totals: 25 6-9 61.
3-pointers: G - Felix, Fortnum. EY - Seitz 3, Grim, Weaver. JV: Easterrn York 36, Gettysburg 19
York Tech 64, Littlestown 60
The Spartans outscored the Bolts 23-11 in the fourth quarter to claim Friday’s YAIAA-3 contest. Sophomore Rhylan Rouse had a huge second half, pouring in 21 of her game-high 33 points.
Rouse’s performance was nearly matched by Littlestown’s Kylah Green, who piled up a season-high 26 points. Green was nearly perfect at the free-throw line, going 12-for-13, in addition to hitting seven shots from the floor.
Araceli Portillo dropped in a dozen points and Kellee Staub netted 10 for Littlestown.
Littlestown 13 19 11 11 – 60
York Tech 16 8 17 23 – 64
Littlestown (60): Kellee Staub 3 4-5 11, Araceli Portillo 4 4-8 12, Makayla Myers 2 0-0 4, Wendi Snyder 2 0-0 5, Kylah Green 7 12-13 26, Hailey Shelley 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 20-28 60
York Tech (64): Brown 2 4-4 9, Berriard 2 3-4 7, Zeinkiewicz 0 0-1 0, Rouse 15 3-9 33, Richardson 2 0-0 5, Mosley 3 4-7 10. Totals: 24 14-25 64
3-pointers: L-Staub, Snyder; YT-Brown, Richardson
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic 68, Biglerville 43
The Forjans – John and Luke — combined for 43 points to power the Irish past the homestanding Canners on Friday. Luke Forjan’s 25 points led all scorers.
Biglerville, which had won two straight games, saw Drew Parker drop a dozen points and Elie Weigle collect 11. Christian Shaffer chipped in with six points as well.
York Catholic 13 14 30 11 – 68
Biglerville 6 7 17 13 – 43
York Catholic (68): Walker 1 2-2 5, Sentz 0 1-2 1, Pastis 0 0-1 0, C. Boeckel 1 2-4 4, J. Forjan 6 5-6 18, L. Forjan 11 3-4 25, Mountain 0 2-2 2, P. Boeckel 3 1-2 9, Outhout 2 0-2 4. Totals: 24 16-25 68
Biglerville (43): Ben Wicker 1 1-2 3, Eli Weigle 4 2-4 11, Christian Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Caden Althoff 1 0-2 2, Drew Parker 5 2-3 12, Nolan Miller 0 1-2 1, Cam Tyson 1 0-0 3, Lukas Smelser 1 2-4 5. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Salter, Green. Totals: 16 8-17 43
3-pointers: YC-Walker, J. Forjan, P. Boeckel 2; B-Weigle, Tyson, Smelser
Hanover 46, Bermudian Springs 41
Kyle Garman scored a team-high 15 points and the Nighthawks outscored the Eagles 8-3 in overtime to grab a YAIAA-3 victory over visiting Bermudian Springs.
Ty Meckley drained three 3-pointers for nine points and Casey Lara tallied eight in the victory.
Jaylen Martinez led all scorers with 19 points for the Eagles, while Connor Shaw chipped in with 10.
Bermudian Springs 9 10 14 5 3 — 41
Hanover 11 11 4 14 8 — 46
Hanover (46): Ty Meckley 3 0-1 9, Josh Showers 1 0-0 2, Mason Smith 0 4-8 4, Ben Kime 1 0-0 2, Casey Lara 2 3-4 8, Kyle Garman 6 3-4 15, Michael Killinger 1 0-0 2, Chase Roberts 1 1-2 4, Beau Gebhart 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 11-20 45.
Bermudian Springs (41): Blake Young 2 0-0 6, Jaylen Martinez 8 2-3 19, Jacob Schriver 2 1-2 6, Connor Shaw 2 2-2 10. Non-scorers: Erdman, Carpenter, Reinert, Beachy.
3-pointers: H-Meckley 3, Roberts, Lara. BS-Shaw 2, Young 2, Martinez, Schriver.
WRESTLING
South Western 38, Central York 31
Josh Martz (113), RJ Utz (189) and Josh Metz (285) picked up pins for South Western on Thursday night in a YAIAA-1 victory over Central York.
Wyatt Hall (126) and Joe Sprenkle (160) added bonus point victories for the Mustangs.
120-Caleb Martz (SW) inj. def. Donovan Carrero; 126-Wyatt Hale (SW) md. Izik Plowman 13-1; 132-Carter Davis (CY) tf. Sam Dickmyer, 20-5 (6:00); 138-Ryan Wolfgram (CY) md. Bryson Coruzzi, 13-1. 145-Macon Myers (CY) p. Luke Dewees. 1:11; 152-Jeremiah Smith (CY) p. Denver Ostrum, :58; 160-Joe Sprenkle (SW) md. Santos Cruz, 14-0; 172-Owen Reed (SW) fft.; 189-RJUtz (SW) p. Trent Beaverson, :51; 215-Ethan Miller (CY) p. Ayden Wysocki, 2:28; 285-Josh Metz (SW) p. Wayne Bridgeforth, :28; 106-Elias Long (CY) md. Daniel Pierce, 14-2; 113- Josh Martz (SW) p. Michael Sandacz, 1:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.