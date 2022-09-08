GIRLS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 5, Littlestown 0
The Canners posted a sweep in their YAIAA-2 match at home on Thursday afternoon.
Marianna Hartman at No. 1 singles and Autumn Slaybaugh at No. 2 singles both pitched shutouts for the winners. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 to round out the sweep in singles action.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-0; 2. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Nicole Hersh 6-0, 6-0; 3. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (B) d. Lily Johnson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Elizabeth Hannan 6-0, 6-2; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk 6-0, 6-2.
Delone Catholic 5, Hanover 0
The Squirettes breezed past the visiting Hawkettes in a YAIAA-2 tilt Thursday afternoon.
Delone (5-0, 2-0) kept its undefeated start to the season going with straight sets victories across the board, including singles wins from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Annie Smith 6-1, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Cassidy Conover 6-2, 6-2; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Ariana Patterson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Emily Flynn (DC) d. Mya Maloney 6-4, 6-4; 2. Mary Berman/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Deliah Patterson/Albany Shue 6-3, (time constraints)
Bermudian Springs 4,
York Country Day 1
The Eagles took the road and leveled their season record at 2-2 by besting the Greyhounds.
Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom earned victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for Berm, while the doubles teams of Leslie Torres and Greta Haley, and Ava Leatherman and Ella Somerville were also victorious.
Singles: 1. Sarah Gardini (YCD) d. Amelia Peters 6-4, 6-2; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Julia Meagher 7-6 (3), 6-2; 3. Molly Karom (BS) d. Carlie Shaffer, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley (BS) d. Allison Saylor/Eridha Swenson 6-2, 7-5; 2. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Harper Spies/Sydney Saville 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Squirettes bounced back from a loss to York Catholic on Tuesday in a big way with a sweep over the Eagles on Thursday 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.
Meredith Keefer had 13 kills, while Denae Bello had 12 kills for the winners. Emma Anderson served seven aces and had seven digs, and Bello had 10 digs. Campbell Chronister handed out 28 assists as well.
York Catholic 3,
Littlestown 0
After a close opening set, the Irish easily defeated the Bolts in the following two to earn the sweep on the road 25-23, 25-14, 25-9.
Makayla Branham paced the Bolts with 20 assists and seven digs, while Jenna Young had 17 digs and Gracie Plunkert supplied six kills, with Hannah Cherry following close behind with five kills.
Ashley Patterson had 10 digs and eight kills, Adeline Phillips had eight digs and seven kills and Beitris Boyreau-Millar contributed 20 assists for the winners.
South Western 3, Red Lion 0
The Mustangs routed the Lions in YAIAA-1 action Thursday night 25-18, 25-12, 25-12.
Katlyn Grempler had 20 digs, Maddy Hickman added eight digs, Lilly Sullivan had eight kills and Kellyn Ford chalked up 11 assists and four aces for the winners.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Central York 3,
New Oxford 1
The Colonials played the visiting Panthers even after halftime, but unfortunately for the hosts, they trailed by a pair of goals at intermission.
Jazmine Parker netted a goal and handed out an assist to lead the winners, while Avery Lincoln scored off an assist from Wrena Wentz for New Oxford’s tally.
Central York 2 1 — 3
New Oxford 0 1 — 1
Goals: CY-Emma Eisenhart, Jazmine Parker, Kylie Rebert; NO-Avery Lincoln. Assists: CY-Eva Barakos, Parker; NO-Wrena Wentz. Saves: CY-Lily Beinhower (3); NO-Kyla Anderson (9).
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at York Catholic
York Catholic defended its home course by going 3-0 in both the boys’ and girls’ races on Thursday.
The Delone Catholic boys nearly picked off the Irish before falling, 27-28. Squire Aden Davis posted the day’s top time by finishing in 18:14, nine seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Driscoll of YC.
Liam Allen placed third for Delone, which also saw Ryan Young (6th), Jack Goedecker (8th) and Joseph Catlin (10th) all crack the top 10.
The Irish took the top four spots in the girls’ race, led by winner Madaline Murphy who crossed in 21:00. Samantha Smith led a trio of Delone runners to the stripe by finishing fifth in 22:55. Teammates Samantha Bealmear and Kaylie Brown followed in sixth and seventh, respectively, and Fairfield’s Kaylee Partilla was eighth.
Boys: York Catholic d. Delone Catholic 27-28; York Catholic d. York Tech 15-49; York Catholic d. Fairfield 15-50; Delone d. York Tech 15-50; Delone d. Fairfield 15-50; York Tech d. Fairfield 21-38
Delone: 1. Aden Davis 18:14.02, 3. Liam Allen 18:28, 6. Ryan Young 18:43, 8. Jack Goedecker 19:18, 10. Joseph Catlin 20:18
Fairfield: 19. Mathias Sacco 22:06, 28. Ethan Taylor 23:48, 30. Josh Talcott 24:36
Girls: York Catholic d. Delone 18-37; York Catholic d. York Tech 16-40; York Catholic d. Fairfield 16-42; Delone d. York Tech 19-36; Delone d. Fairfield 17-41; York Tech d. Fairfield 22-35
Delone: 5. Samantha Smith 22:55, 6. Samantha Bealmear 24:51, 7. Kaylie Brown 25:09, 11. Emma Bunty 27:34, 14. Emma Goddard 28:35
Fairfield: 8. Kaylee Partilla 25:46, 15. Emma Haynes 28:36, 20. Mea Mohr 37:17
YAIAA race at Biglerville
Littlestown’s Peyton Small ran to a second-place finish in Thursday’s YAIAA race at Biglerville. Small finished in 17:30.23, just a few strides behind overall winner Dylan Cunningham (17:22.88) of Kennard-Dale.
The Bermudian Springs boys enjoyed a 3-0 day after placing four runners in the top 10. Cole Stuart and Parker Sanders finished third and fourth, respectively, while Jacob Simpson was sixth and Bryce Harner crossed the line in 10th.
Aidan Kissner paced the Biglerville runners with a fifth-place effort in 19:56.07.
On the girls’ side, Bermudian’s Livia Lighty broke up a potential Kennard-Dale sweep of the top four spots. Lighty was third in 24:15.49, with the Rams taking spots 1, 2, 4 and 5.
KD’s Angelina Hammond won in 21:48.59.
Isabel Mauss of Biglerville was sixth and Littlestown’s Abigail Riedel placed eighth.
Boys: Bermudian Springs d. Biglerville 19-41; Bermudian d. Kennard-Dale 25-30; Bermudian d. Littlestown 23-36; Kennard-Dale d. Biglerville 21-37; Littlestown d. Biglerville 21-35; Kennard-Dale d. Littlestown 25-33
Bermudian: 3. Cole Stuart 18:14.55, 4. Parker Sanders 18:31.43, 6. Jacob Simpson 20:22.60, 10. Bryce Harner 21:18.36, 14. Logan Phillips 21:44.04
Biglerville: 5. Aidan Kissner 19:56.07, 12. Liam Hardy 21:37.39, 18. Chance Davis 22:05.84, 25. Austin Woltz 23:26.44, 42. Landon Anglin 25:54.68
Littlestown: 2. Peyton Small 17:30.23, 7. Cyrus Marshall 20:23.53, 11. Jared Lochary 21:33.62, 24. Matthew Hogg 23:23.96, 40. Michael Reiner 25:49.10
Girls: Bermudian d. Biglerville 17-19; Kennard-Dale d. Bermudian 12-24; Bermudian d. Littlestown 7-14; Kennard-Dale d. Biglerville 10-26; Biglerville d. Littlestown 13-23; Kennard-Dale d. Littlestown 10-26
Bermudian: 3. Livia Lighty 24:15.49, 7. Kylie Oseen 25:48.75, 10. Madison Kuhn 27:18.25
Biglerville: 6. Isabel Mauss 25:32.79, 9. Thania Ventura-Honorato 26:25.73, 11. Hope Chapman 28:05.64, 12. Kaitlyn Kane 29:00.73
Littlestown: 8. Abigail Riedel 25:52.25
