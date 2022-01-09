When people get itchy to go outside, they often take a walk. But sometimes they go on a hike. At times, the people around them suggest that they take a hike, but I suppose that is something different.
But just what is the difference between a walk and a hike? It probably depends who you are talking to, but there are some things that can distinguish these excellent cardiovascular and mind-soothing activities.
Most would agree that if I were to traverse the streets of Gettysburg and travel the four blocks back to my house, I would be walking. If the next day, I continued on through town and moseyed around the battlefield, on the roads, and ended up back home. Walk. If I went up to Laurel Lake at Pine Grove Furnace, and trod the old railroad bed two miles to Fuller Lake and back, it would be a walk.
But, if you were to maneuver an earthen path with rocks and roots, and throw in some uphills and downhills, it is likely you are hiking.
The founders of the adventure blog website, Outdoors at Weekends, have come up with a definition of hiking that I totally agree with: “Hiking is the activity to describe adventurous walking out on uneven trails in natural settings experiencing the delights of nature. It usually takes place outdoors in the countryside, woods, forest, hills and mountains.”
Ah, adventurous walking! But let’s face it, it doesn’t really matter if you think you are walking or hiking. If you are outdoors, moving around for a good period of time, you are doing the right thing. Whether you are walking around the battlefield or hiking to Sunset Rocks, moving about on foot is a good thing!
Nineteenth century naturalist and environmental philosopher John Muir, for whom a famous trail and equally well-known wilderness are named, wasn’t really wild about the idea of hiking. Of course he spent much of his time in the mountains and woods, and he walked through many areas that had not been explored by modern humans. But he equated hiking with exertion.
“I don’t like either the word ‘hike’ or the thing,” Muir said. “People ought to saunter in the mountains — not ‘hike!’… these mountains are our Holy Land, and we ought to saunter through them reverently, not ‘hike’ through them.”
Over the years, Muir and his musings have achieved rock-star status among many who spend days, weeks, or months of each year in the outdoors. He founded the Sierra Club, likely the most prominent organization in the country for conservation efforts. His environmental activism was instrumental in making the wilderness of Yosemite a national park in 1890.
Muir often spoke of the mountains being his ‘home’. He was truly ‘one with nature’. His quote, “The mountains are calling, and I must go…” has been taken slightly out of context, but the feeling of working toward making the mountains his home, and nature a home for everyone, is still relevant.
So, walking or hiking, it is good to be able and needful to enjoy nature. The great thing about getting outdoors is that it is open to everyone. And there are many types of hikes that one can enjoy.
Many area hikes have already been highlighted in ‘On the Trail’, some long and some short. The most common type of hike is a day-hike. Find a place you want to hike, and spend part of or all of a day hiking. A day hike can be a one-mile jaunt across Pickett’s Charge on the Gettysburg battlefield, a five-mile walk in the woods on the park’s horse trails, or a 20-mile hike on the Appalachian Trail from Caledonia State Park to Pine Grove Furnace.
Generally, day-hikers carry water, snacks and some extra layers of clothing, and can get by with a small, light pack or rucksack.
From the day-hike, many people move up to an overnight hike. While an overnight hike does not have to be long in distance, the preparation and packing requirements change greatly. When backpacking, one has to carry everything they will need on their back. Food, clothing, sleeping system, tent, light, stove, insect repellant, first aid and anything else you think you might need must be carried. How to pack a backpack is quite an individual preference, and it usually takes some trial and error to get things just right for you.
Section-hikers will go out for days or weeks at a time, hiking some portion of a trail. My recent hike on the AT in Connecticut and Massachusetts was a good example of a section-hike. Ten days on the trail, carrying all of my stuff, doing nothing but hiking, eating, and sleeping is my idea of a good time. But not all hikers want to, or are able to, do that.
And then there are thru-hikers. These are people who pick a particular trail, and hike it from end to end in one trip. ‘On the Trail’ examined a thru-hike of the 272-mile long Long Trail in Vermont a few weeks ago. About a month of hiking and camping in the woods will get you through this challenging trek. But some thru-hikes are much longer.
The Appalachian Trail covers 2,194.3 miles through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The Pacific Crest Trail passes through only three states from the border of Mexico to Canada, but includes the length of California. The PCT is 2,650 miles long. The Continental Divide Trail also goes from Mexico to Canada, and it is the longest of the three, at 3,100 miles. While these are the big three of thru-hikes, they are not the longest trails in the nation.
I recently listened to a pod-cast about a couple which completed the 4,625-mile North Country Trail. The trail goes from the Long Trail in Vermont to just north of Bismarck, North Dakota. Much of the trail is still on road, including the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, but it is hikable. As of last year, less than 100 people had thru-hiked the North Country Trail.
A recent phenomenon with thru-hikers, particularly on the AT, is slack-packing. While a thru-hiker goes into town to get re-supplies of food, and maybe stay in an occasional hostel or motel, they still have to carry everything on their back. Unless they slack-pack. If a hiker has someone drop them at the trailhead, without any of their gear other than what a day-hiker would carry, and has their ride pick them up at the end of the day to go back to the hostel or town, they are slack-packers.
Slack-packing is a nice way to hike distances without the strain of a 30+ pound pack. Most thru-hikers slack-pack a couple of times on a long trek, some much more than others. While some do it a lot, others eschew the experience in favor of a ‘pure’ backpacking affair. But anyone may hike in any way they see fit – hike your own hike.
So, whether strapping on the boots for a day, or doing it every day for a long time, hikers hike. When the mountains are calling, we must go, even if it is for just a day. And these days, time spent in the woods is a perfect way to escape from the hustle and bustle of the world and thrive in nature.
Although, it is hard for me to argue with Jennifer Pharr Davis, who in 2011 hiked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail in just over 46 days, “Hiking is not escapism; it’s realism. The people who choose to spend time outdoors are not running away from anything; we are returning to where we belong.”
And to return to ‘where we belong’, we can walk or hike or saunter outdoors for a few hours, a day, a week, or six months. Hike on.
The next installment of On the Trail with Ed Riggs will appear Jan. 24th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
