It may be a ham and egg weekend, but it will be drumsticks on the menu in two weeks, when the statewide spring gobbler season kicks off April 30 and runs to May 31.
The youth hunt is next Saturday.
Only bearded birds can be taken during the spring season and hunting is permitted by calling only. Hunters aren’t required to wear fluorescent orange, but it is recommended while moving.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is allocating more antlerless deer licenses than were available for last seasons, but hunters in local wildlife management units (WMU) won’t notice much difference.
The allocations for 2022-23 of 34,000 permits for WMU 4B and 31,000 to WMU 5A are the same as 2021-22.
The PGC will also issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons. For the one-week general season to run Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 31 antlered and 70 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 10-24, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. There are 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses available for the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 late season.
Last year, the PGC eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, to give added protection to turkey populations. When the PGC met recently, it gave preliminary approval to eliminate the use of muzzle-loading rifles and handguns, and slug guns in the fall season. Commissioners will take a final vote in July.
Commissioners approved allowing falconry hunting seasons to remain open during the regular firearms deer season. It was determined that falconry would not significantly impact other hunting during the deer season.
In other business, Commissioner Michael Mitrick, who represents southcentral Pennsylvania, asked PGC staff to prepare a report on the hunting use of natural and synthetic deer attractants as they relate to the agency’s efforts to manage and attempt to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
MORE TROUT GOING OUT
With trout season underway and fresh fish in our bellies, thoughts turn to in-season opportunities and when local waterways are being restocked. Lakes and streams will be welcoming more trout on these dates. Note that some in-season stockings have been completed.
Bermudian Creek: April 4.
Carbaugh Run: April 18.
Conewago Creek: April 20, Oct. 5.
Conococheague Creek: April 6, May 9.
East Branch Antietam Creek: April 6, May 4.
Latimore Creek: April 4.
Little Marsh Creek: April 28.
Marsh Creek: April 28.
Middle Creek: April 28.
Opossum Creek: April 28.
Toms Creek: April 4.
Waynesboro Reservoir: April 6.
LCAC AUCTION IS ON
The Land Conservancy of Adams County’s 25th annual Art Auction is on through Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. In the first 24 years, LCAC has raised more than $400,000 to protect nearly 12,200 acres of open space in Adams County. Check out the items and bid at Biddingowl.com/LCAC
