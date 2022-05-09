He’s not a rookie anymore — at least he didn’t pitch like one.
Bermudian Springs freshman starter Nate Keller twirled a complete game gem and added three hits in a 6-1 defeat of Littlestown at the Eagles’ nest on Monday afternoon.
Keller gave up eight hits, but the Thunderbolts’ lone tally was unearned. He fanned three and surrendered a single base on balls.
“I was pounding the zone,” said Keller, who had fewer than 10 pitches left in his quiver before reaching his limit in his first career route-going performance. “I let the defense do the work. It meant a lot on Senior Night. This was a huge game for us. We haven’t played well lately. We feel we have a chance (in the district playoffs).”
Berm entered the fray seeded third in the current 3A standings. The top six qualify.
Eagles coach Jeff Carpenter liked what he saw from his yearling.
“We preach pitching to contact,” said Carpenter. “We don’t have anyone who can just blow batters away. We have to throw strikes and the defense has to make plays.”
They did. Meanwhile, loose leather doomed Littlestown (10-6) at the start. Liam Cook, Austin Reinert and Gabe Kline laced consecutive singles off of Bolt starter Colby Hahn to plate one run. After a force-out, Hahn was in position to limit the damage, but Carter Stuart’s moon shot to deep left was misplayed and two more runs trotted home.
Bermudian (9-8) tacked on a pair in the third, all with two out. Hahn whiffed the first two hitters before an infield error started another meltdown. Ethan Young’s two-run single pushed the home team’s lead to 5-0.
Littlestown prevented a whitewash in the fifth when a lead-off walk, a hit batsman and a throwing error plated Alex Forsythe.
The Eagles recorded the final tally in the fifth when Stuart and Keller found open spaces in right field. Stuart scored from third standing up when a wild pitch squirted to the backstop.
The loss was a disappointment to Bolt boss Robert Rohrbaugh.
“We need to figure things out pretty quickly,” said Rohrbaugh. “It seems we make four or five errors every game. We’ve got to clean it up.”
Littlestown entered action seeded fourth in 4A where 10 teams make the cut.
Hahn deserved a better fate. The sophomore hurled five innings, fanned six and walked just one. Only two of the runs he surrendered were earned.
“We need to be playing better baseball,” said Rohrbaugh. “We had the scouting report on them and didn’t make adjustments until it was too late.”
Cook, Young and Reinert added two hits apiece to the Eagles’ 10-hit attack.
“With (Littlestown’s) record, this was an important win for us,” added Carpenter. “We had Nate throwing fastballs in the final inning to try to get him the complete game and he got it done.”
Ryan Jones and Brandon Clabaugh each singled twice for the Bolts.
The Thunderbolts finish the slate at home against South Western on Friday and at Boiling Springs next Tuesday. Berm has road games against Kennard-Dale (Wednesday) and New Oxford (Monday) before putting a bow on the regular season next Tuesday at home versus Trinity.
Littlestown 000 010 0 — 1 6 3
Bermudian 302 910 x — 6 10 1
Colby Hahn, Bradin Peart (6) and Ryan Jones ; Nate Keller and Bryce Martin. WP: Keller. LP: Hahn. SO-BB: Hahn 6-1, Peart 1-0; Keller 3-1. 2B: L-Peart; BS-Carter Stuart (B)
