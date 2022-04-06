They gave it their best shot, but Mother Nature prevailed in straight sets as Wednesday’s YAIAA boys’ tennis match between Bermudian Springs and homestanding Littlestown was washed out due to court conditions.
The Eagles were looking to start another winning streak after their four-match run was broken up by a loss to Gettysburg last Wednesday. Reeling off a handful of wins would serve Berm well as it sits on the outside of the District 3 team tournament halfway through the season.
The top eight squads make the cut and heading into Wednesday’s match Berm was 15th at 5-2. The Eagles were perched just a spot behind YAIAA counterpart Delone Catholic, which slipped to 5-3 after dropping a 3-2 decision to Gettysburg Wednesday evening.
The Squires, who dropped a 4-1 decision to Berm last week, were swept by the Warriors in doubles play. They did pick up a big win at No. 1 singles where Andrew Gervasi edged Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess 6-4, 7-5. Sebastian Fielding also came through at third singles for Delone.
Gettysburg improved to 6-4 with the victory, and now owns triumphs over both Delone and Bermudian. The Warriors have reeled off five straight wins, outscoring those opponents in match points by a combined 17-6 during the run.
South Western is a spot outside the cutline in 3A thanks to a 7-2 start. Both of the Mustangs’ losses have come against Y-1 foes in Dallastown (5-0) and Red Lion (2-3). In their seven wins, the Mustangs have posted six 5-0 victories and a 4-1 decision.
SWIM STARS: Gettysburg was well represented on the YAIAA Coaches All-Star Swim Team, which were recently released. Senior Hannah Brainard had the top time of the season in 200 free at 1:55.12 and the second-fastest time in the 100 free (52.46). Brainard posted those times in the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University, where she placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in Class 2A.
On the boys’ side, Warriors Sam Nelson, Zach Tipton and London Mitchell were also recognized by the YAIAA coaches. Nelson led the way in the 500 free with a 4:49.22 while Tipton was second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:01.10. Tipton also had the third-best time in the 200 IM (2:07.92).
Mitchell got off to a fast start for the newly founded Gettysburg diving program, as he was third with a score of 245.88.
The Warriors had a pair of relay teams slotted third, as the 200 IM crew of Tipton, Nelson, Sam Carlson and Zach Turner swam to a 1:32.80. That quartet also delivered a 1:40.74 in the 200 medley relay.
Top top time in the 200 medley relay belonged to South Western’s Sean Filipovits, Bryan Collins, Richard Plesic and Owen Cromer, who touched in 1:39.20.
Individually, Collins was third-fastest in both the 50 free (21.54) and 100 free (47.65), while Filipovits and Plesic went 2-3 in the 100 backstroke with marks of 53.61 and 57.42, respectively.
Mustang sophomore Leah Leonard ranked second in the 50 free at 24.53 and also joined teammates Elise Leonard, Julia Yates and Katerina Lucabaugh in the 400 free relay (3:43.68). Chloe Albrecht paired with Leonard, Yates and Lucabaugh for a 1:53.29 in the 200 medley relay. South Western’s teams were third-fastest this season in both events.
LAX ATTACK: While the season is still quite young on the lacrosse front, a few area teams have enjoyed early victories. The New Oxford boys were 2-1 through their first three contests, thrashing Spring Grove 18-1 and taking a 12-8 decision from West York. The Colonials’ lone setback to date was a 10-9 loss to South Western, which was 12th in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings at 4-2.
New Oxford is ninth in the 2A rankings with a pair of key games on tap, beginning with a tilt at No, 5 York Catholic (4-1) today followed by a home game against Northern (1-3) on Friday.
The Colonial girls’ team is also 2-1, having piled up a combined 48 goals in wins over Spring Grove and West York. The Ox took a 23-3 setback to unbeaten South Western (5-0), which is ranked fourth in 3A.
Like their male counterparts, the Ox girls, who are 12th in 3A, face the Irish and the Polar Bears over the next two days.
Sitting just two spots outside the D3 cutline in 2A is Gettysburg, which owns a 14-4 victory over York Suburban this season.
ON CAMPUS: As expected, a handful of Gettysburg College spring teams are in the thick of the fight for Centennial Conference titles. The baseball squad, led by veteran skipper John Campo, has won seven of its last 10 contests as part of a 3-0 start in Centennial play. The Bullets, who are tied with Franklin & Marshall at 3-0 atop the standings, host McDaniel on Friday before hitting the road for their next four contests.
Gettysburg took down McDaniel on Tuesday, 8-6.
The Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team also shares the top spot in the CC with F&M. The Bullets (3-0, 8-3) have outscored their opponents 159-115 this season, and like the baseball squad, have been victorious seven times in their last 10 outings.
Gettysburg is ranked eighth nationally by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, while F&M sits second behind unbeaten Middlebury.
Flipping to the men’s side, Gettysburg is part of a three-way tie atop the CC leaderboard with Dickinson and Muhlenberg at 3-0. The Bullets have pumped in 140 goals in 11 games this spring under new head coach Peter Toner. Gettysburg has showdowns with Dickinson and Muhlenberg looming later this month, with the Devils hosting on 4/20 before the Bullets welcome the Mules on 4/24.
Gettysburg holds the No. 8 national ranking by USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.
