Biglerville was very efficient with its shots, but York Catholic was even more so and the Irish got past the homestanding Canners, 4-2, in YAIAA-3 girls soccer action Thursday evening at Musselman Stadium in Biglerville.
Both sides managed just five shots on goal, but it was Irish senior striker Sydney Mentzer who made the most of her opportunities as she netted a hat trick on just three shots.
“I enjoy watching good players play the game and she’s a good player,” Biglerville head coach Les Heggan said of Mentzer. “They have a strong, athletic team and they’re hard to match up with, physically.”
Mentzer’s first tally came just over three minutes into the match when she finished off a set up from Grace Doyle at the 36:48 mark of the opening half.
Nine minutes later, Mentzer was at it again, this time off of a helper from Katie Bullen, who played the ball forward to Mentzer. From there Mentzer controlled it from left to right, crossing the center of the pitch before stopping and firing back to the left side of the net for the tally.
Biglerville (1-3, 1-2) had a couple of chances to halve the deficit, only to have YC freshman backstop Claire Staub deny a pair of scoring opportunities by Brylee Rodgers. The first came with 15:03 to go until intermission, then another one that six minutes later.
Staub stopped Rodgers with 36:26 to play in the match, but then Rodgers set up Jayden Slonaker’s goal just over a minute later when she played the ball from center to left. Slonaker found the back of the net with a shot to the right.
York Catholic (5-2, 3-1) kept in front and added to its lead when Bullen set up a goal for Maddie Proudfoot with 24:09 to go and Mentzer then capped off her hatter with an unassisted goal with 18:43 left.
Biglerville wasn’t quite done and did climb to within two when Slonaker assisted on Mikayla Taylor’s goal, which Taylor went top shelf with from 15 yards out with 10:18 showing on the clock.
“This was probably the first time this season that we really connected on our passes and set up our runners for shots,” Heggan said. “We didn’t have a lot of shots, but they were good shots.”
This is Heggan’s second year of his second stint leading the program. He left a decade ago after piloting it for four years and coached the Hershey boys team for four seasons, in between. Though he did say that this season will be his last.
“I can’t physically get out there and demonstrate things anymore like I used to,” he said. “I missed the game and I thought that I still had something to give. I love teaching it and helping kids to develop their skills and become better players. Nothing pleases me more than to watch kids get better.”
Biglerville returns to the pitch with a road match at Fairfield (4-0, 4-0) on Saturday at 10 a.m. That contest will be followed by a tilt between the boys’ teams from the respective schools.
York Catholic 2 2 — 4
Biglerville 0 2 — 2
Goals: YC-Sydney Mentzer 3, Maddie Proudfoot; B-Jayden Slonaker, Mikayla Taylor. Assists: YC-Katie Bullen 2, Grace Doyle; B-Brylee Rodgers, Slonaker. Shots: YC-5; B-5. Corners: YC-1; B-3. Saves: YC-Claire Staub (3); B-Emily Woolson (1). JV: York Catholic 6, Biglerville 0
