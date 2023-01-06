Paint prowess proved pivotal in York Catholic’s 55-36 victory over Biglerville at the Canner Dome on Friday night.
The Irish (6-2) had three low-post players score in double figures, led by sophomore Katelyn Bullen’s 18 points. Fellow bigs Amanda Reed and Meredith Smith chipped in with 12 and 10 points respectively in the win.
“Our play on the block has been a strength for us,” said York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos of his squad’s size advantage. “We thought we could get good looks down low and wanted the ball to go through our forwards.”
The Canners got behind the eight-ball early and did not score a field goal in the opening quarter as the Irish raced to a 10-1 lead thanks to three straight buckets by Smith. Bullen added a duck-under deuce, two at the stripe and another hoop. Meanwhile, Biglerville (4-7) made 4 of 7 free-throw attempts and trailed 19-4 after one period.
Biglerville’s persistent ball-hawking made things difficult for YC. Bullen’s back-to-back buckets stretched the edge to 23-7, but Emily Woolson tossed in a trey from the left elbow, then converted a stop-and-pop to cut into the deficit. Reserve Rylie Brewer, who topped the hosts with eight points, feathered a three of her own and the Canners were within nine at intermission, 24-15.
Reed, who finished with 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds, knocked down a pair of stick-backs and Bullen added five in the stanza to put the Irish up 43-27 entering the final frame.
“She has a nose for the ball,” Bankos said of Bullen. “We haven’t been playing up to our capabilities (lately), but tonight was better. We have to keep improving.”
Bullen added five more points in the fourth to clinch the triumph.
Bankos had high praise for the Canners’ defensive effort.
“They force you to make mistakes,” said Bankos. “They cause chaos and never quit.”
Biglerville head coach Nolan Peterson acknowledged the kudos, yet he knows it’s tough to win games when you can’t put the ball in the cylinder.
“Defense is carrying us,” said Peterson. “But we have to put the ball in the hoop. The offense needs to get better. We wanted to slow them down, but they sped us up and did a solid job with their pressure defense. That got them a lot of shots.”
The Irish made it a point of emphasis to limit Biglerville’s Brylee Rodgers and held the Canner stalwart to three field goals and six points.
“She wasn’t quite right tonight,” said Peterson. “She (recently) tweaked something in her ankle, then aggravated it at the end of the game. They played her tough.”
Paige O’Brien had six points, four boards, two assists, two steals and a block for the visitors. Claire Roberts amassed five points, four rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots for Biglerville.
York Catholic has a quick turnaround as it plays Columbia today at 9 a.m. in the West York Shootout. Biglerville travels to York Tech on Monday night.
York Catholic 19 5 19 12 — 55
Biglerville 4 11 12 9 — 36
York Catholic (55): Shue 2 0-2 4, McKeague 1 0-2 2, Bullen 6 6-7 18, Perry 1 1-2 3, Smith 5 0-0 10, O’Brien 0 6-8 6, Reed 6 0-1 12. Non-scorers: Janusz, Kury, Perry. Totals: 21 13-22 55.
Biglerville (36): Mari Alverez 1 0-0 2, Eva Hollabaugh 1 1-2 3, Rylie Brewer 3 0-0 8, Brylee Rodgers 3 0-0 6. Emily Woolson 3 0-3 7, Ava Peterson 0 3-6 3, Claire Roberts 2 1-2 5, Kierney Weigle 0 2-2 2. Non-scorer: Miller. Totals: 13 7-15 36.
3-pointers: B-Brewer 2, Woolson. JV: York Catholic 24, Biglerville 11
