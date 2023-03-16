FINS
Youngsters enjoyed catching trout and smiles were all around at the 2022 statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day. The next opportunity for youth is on Saturday, March 25. (Photo courtesy Adams County Trout Unlimited)

 Photo courtesy Adams County Trout Unlimited

The kids get a jump on trout season next Saturday, March 25, when Mentored Youth Trout Day kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., on stock trout waters listed for opening day of trout season, official April 1.

To participate, youth anglers need a Mentored Youth Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler.

