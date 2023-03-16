The kids get a jump on trout season next Saturday, March 25, when Mentored Youth Trout Day kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., on stock trout waters listed for opening day of trout season, official April 1.
To participate, youth anglers need a Mentored Youth Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler.
With their license or permit, kids can take a total of two trout, with a minimum length of 7 inches.
Adult anglers are prohibited to possess trout.
Anglers 16 or older are adult anglers and need a valid PA fishing license and current trout/salmon permit. To participate in the day, anglers over 16 must be accompanied Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the PFBC.
Youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited help from a mentor.
The mentor should be within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.
This day is for mentors and their mentored youth and is not designed for large groups of youth fishing, with minimal adult supervision.
The Mentored Youth Permit is free.
The Voluntary Youth License is $2.97.
While both the permit and license provide the opportunity for youth to fish on Mentored Youth Day, the license provides an extended return for both Pennsylvania’s youth and the PFBC. The PFBC encourages anglers to purchase either, for the future of fishing.
Between now and opening day, April 1, anglers must know that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters, with the exception of the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.
The PFBC is again seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants – collectively known as “R3.”
The R3 grants aim to connect Pennsylvanians with the fun of Commonwealth waterways by teaching fishing and boating skills and providing quality locations where these activities can be enjoyed. Organizations are encouraged to engage groups under-represented in the fishing or boating population to learn the benefits of these activities, including community, wellness, and taking advantage of the outdoors.
Last year, the PFBC awarded $201,837 in R3 grants to support 13 education projects in nine counties.
The R3 grants will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The grants require a minimum of 25 percent match of total project costs. The deadline for submission of R3 grant applications is April 14. At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.
More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).
• The York -Adams Game and Fish Association presents Kids Fish Day on Saturday, April 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its 413 Country Club Road location in Abbottstown. The pond will be stocked with 50 tagged trout and the largest catches will be eligible for prizes. There will also be a food truck. The event is free to the public and children 15 or under may participate. Limit three fish per angler. For more info or questions email contact@yorkadamsgameandfish.com.
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
