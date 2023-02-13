The book was closed for the team portion of the high school wrestling season when the curtain came down on the PIAA Championships last Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center. That means the individual postseason is just around the corner. And that also means tournaments, brackets, road trips, dangerously low amounts of sleep and dangerously high amounts of caffeine. The joy of it all.
THAT’S A WRAP
While no Times Area teams punched tickets to the state team tourney, District 3 was well-represented with a top-four finish in each class. In 3A, Dave Sweigard’s Central Dauphin club shook off a 38-25 quarterfinal loss to eventual runner-up Nazareth by reeling off four consecutive consolation wins to place third. The Rams nipped Canon McMillan for bronze, 36-31.
In 2A, Berks Catholic followed up its first-ever District 3 team title by finishing fourth at Hershey. The Saints were stopped in the semis by eventual champ Faith Christian, 40-15, and later fell to powerhouse Notre Dame-Green Pond in the consy finals, 40-16.
Speaking of Notre Dame, the D11 kingpin which was second last at states last season, pushed Faith Christian to the brink in an epic quarterfinal clash. The Lions needed a decision in the final bout to deny ND, 28-26.
To the surprise of no living human being, Bethlehem Catholic cruised to its record ninth state championship on Saturday. The Golden Hawks won by scores of 55-3, 55-8 and 53-3 to reach the 3A finals where they dispatched familiar foe Nazareth, 35-23.
The Golden Hawks have captured nine golden trophies since 2011, with five in 3A and four in 2A. They nearly pulled off a perfect 10 in PIAA championship matches, losing only once in 10 tries. The setback was a 30-29 defeat to Nazareth in 2017.
THE WRATH OF RATH
No wrestler enjoyed a better run than Beca’s Kollin Rath. The sophomore star dumped not one, but two defending state champs at Hershey. And he did it in back-to-back matches.
Rath (27-1, 51-3 career) saw an opportunity at the end of Bethlehem Catholic’s win over Waynesburg in the quarters, and he seized it. Down to the final bout of a blowout, Rath opted to bump up to 145 to challenge 2-time PIAA champ Mac Church. Rath used a last-second takedown to upend Church, 4-3.
Later on Friday, Rath edged Dalton Perry of Central Mountain, 1-0, at 139 pounds. Perry was the 3A state champ at 126 last season.
LET’S GET IT STARTED
Everyone’s favorite postseason tournament (tongue planted firmly in cheek) is sectionals. Hey, you have to start somewhere, and at least it’s not spread out over two days anymore.
In an unusual twist, there hasn’t been much change to the format. That’s odd, considering wrestling is looked at by some as a lab rat, there for poking and prodding and demented enjoyment.
On Saturday, Gettysburg and New Oxford will be at South Western High School, site of the 3A Section 4 dance. Other host sites include Governor Mifflin, Hempfield and Mechanicsburg.
Wrestling is slated to begin at 10 a.m. on three mats at all section sites – 3A and 2A — with no built-in breaks. Because of the 45-minute rest period between bouts rule, don’t be surprised if there is a little downtime here and there.
In 3A they will place to six with the top four finishers at each weight class qualifying for the District 3 Championships the following weekend at Spring Grove. Teams joining Gburg and the Ox at South Western include: Central York, Dallastown, Dover, Northeastern, Red Lion, Spring Grove, Susquehannock, Waynesboro, West York, York Suburban, York Tech and the homestanding Mustangs.
In 2A, area fans should know the way to Susquenita High School fairly well by now. Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Littlestown are part of Section 1 at ‘Nita, where the top eight at each weight will place and top six advance to districts.
In addition to the Times Area teams, Big Spring, East Pennsboro, Eastern York, Halifax, Hanover, Kennard-Dale, Newport, Susquenita, Trinity, Upper Dauphin and West Perry will be represented.
The District 3 Championships take place the following weekend and we’ll break that down inside and out as it draws near. For the Class 3A crowd, districts serves as a regional, which means it’s a state qualifier. Big bouts, big pressure, big moments.
For the 2A crew, districts is districts, with a trip to the Southeast Regional championships at stake. That regional will be simply absurd this season with three of the top four 2A teams in the state (Faith Christian 1st, Notre Dame-Green Pond 3rd and Berks Catholic 4th) on hand. Not to mention last year’s team champ, Saucon Valley, as well as your normal thumpers from districts 1, 3 and 11.
It’s going to be bloody, and we will share thoughts on that sadistic situation a bit down the road.
ON CAMPUS
Penn State’s Levi Haines is on a roll. A big-time roll.
The true freshman has won 15 straight bouts to climb to No. 7 nationally at 157 pounds. Haines recently scored a pair of wins in a three-day span, beginning with an 8-2 decision Friday night at Rutgers followed by a first-period fall Sunday afternoon when Maryland visited Rec Hall for a Big Ten regular-season finale.
Haines, a Biglerville High School graduate, stands at 17-1 overall on the season and is second among Nittany Lions with six major decisions. Only defending 174-pound national champ Carter Starocci has more, with eight.
Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) secured the Big Ten regular season title with its dismantling of Maryland. PSU hosts Clarion on Sunday to close out its dual meet campaign before turning attention to the Big Ten Championships on March 4-5 at Ann Arbor, Michigan. There, Haines appears to be in line for a top-three seed.
Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (20-0) is the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 157. Robb, who is in his fifth year competing for the Cornhuskers, placed fourth at this weight at last year’s national championships after going 2-2 at 165 at nationals the year before.
Purdue redshirt-junior Kendall Coleman (25-3) is ranked sixth nationally. Coleman is a three-time national qualifier with a career record of 80-25.
The Big Ten is loaded at 157, with 10 wrestlers ranked inside the top 20 by InterMat.
N.C. State redshirt freshman Dylan Reinert is 10-5 this season at 174. Reinert, the all-time wins leader at Gettysburg High School, has two victories by technical fall and a major decision for the 7th-ranked Wolfpack. . . Ohio State’s Hogan Swenski owns an 8-7 mark this season competing at heavyweight. The former Bermudian Springs thumper is 2-3 in unattached matches and has won twice my major decision. . . York College boasts a pair of Jareds familiar to Times Area fans. Jared Townsend, a former Gettysburg standout, is 22-13 in his sophomore season at 174. Townsend is second on the squad with nine pins and has a team-best six major decisions to go along with four technical falls. Jared Bair of New Oxford is 17-7 while battling at 157 pounds for the Spartans. Bair has posted five major decisions and three pins this season and stands at 46-15 for his collegiate career. . . Ex-Warrior Sam Rodriguez, a true freshman, has won four times in his 14 bouts at heavyweight, all coming by fall. . . Like York College, Millersville University has three ex-area grapplers suited up. Biglerville’s Tuckey twins, Josh and Eli, are redshirt juniors. Eli is 14-8 at 157 pounds this season while Josh stands at 11-5 at 149. Both former Canners have two pins and a tech fall to their credit this season as well. . . Tim Uhler, who starred at New Oxford, is 9-7 at 141 pounds. The redshirt sophomore is 7-5 in dual meets for the Marauders. . .
South Western grad Ethan Baney is 12-6 competing for Kutztown University. Baney, a sophomore, is at 174 where he has four wins by fall this season. Baney has a career mark of 27-13 for the Golden Bears.
