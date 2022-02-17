The constant shuffling of papers you may have heard Thursday evening is no cause for concern — it’s just me frantically flipping between weight classes while scouring the District 3 wrestling sectional brackets.
It’s a hard habit to break, even in today’s digital age with instant access at your fingertips. Nothing replaces paper brackets in hand. And when you couple those with a fresh pot of coffee and a seemingly insatiable desire to analyze each and every matchup, well, welcome to my world this time of year.
Times Area wrestlers hit the mats on Saturday to kick off the individual postseason. Competitors from our Class 2A schools, which include Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Littlestown, set up shop at Susquenita for the Section 1 event.
Gettysburg and New Oxford, our 3A programs, tee it up at South Western in the Section 4 tourney.
The following is a look at the 2A tournament at Susquenita, with a breakdown of the 3A action appearing in Saturday’s Times:
NUMBERS SKEWED: Due to the pandemic, last year’s postseason was restriced to eight-man brackets throughout. Thankfully, full brackets have returned as well as a traditional timeline that features a tournament each of the next four weekends — and none on a Sunday.
With reduced fields in mind, we have only five returning District 3 qualifiers in Class 2A. Bermudian Springs’ Brennan Schisler heads the pack as he goes back to Susquenita as a returning champ. Schisler edged ‘Nita hero Dominic Caldwell for gold at 132.
Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee (113) and Caden Rankin (120) were both third while Delone Catholic’s Connor Bauerline (120) and Jonah Martin (172) finished fourth, respectively. Martin did not compete this season due to injury.
Also not competing scholastically is Biglerville senior Levi Haines, who captured sectional, district, regional and super regional gold last year on his way to an unbeaten season that culminated in a state title.
Haines, a Penn State recruit, has been plenty busy competing unattached in NCAA tournaments at Franklin & Marshall and Edinboro, winning titles at both events at 157 pounds.
The goals may vary for those competing at Susquenita but the bottom line is a top-six finish will be rewarded with an invite to the District 3 Championships next Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School.
SCHISLER SHOOTS FOR 4TH FINAL: Berm’s Schisler knows only one thing when it comes to sectional tournaments: making it to the finals.
Schisler has finished no worse than second in any of his previous three appearances in the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 tourney, grabbing gold last year at 132. He placed second in his sophomore and freshman seasons at 126 and 113, respectively.
The veteran Eagle hit a few bumps in the road this season, going 17-10 overall competing almost exclusively at 132. For the first time all year he’ll be at 126, where he is the fourth seed. On Schisler’s side of the bracket is top-seeded Eli Bounds (28-5) of Boiling Springs, the defending champ at this weight.
West Perry freshman Tyler Morrison (31-8) and Littlestown’s tough Cameron Mingee (24-3) are on the other side.
Schisler, the lone senior among 13 entrants here, stands at 93-37 for his career, meaning another strong postseason run could include career win No. 100.
SECOND NOT A BAD PLACE TO START: A trio of Times Area wrestlers landed No. 2 seeds, including a pair of Canners. Biglerville junior Devan Ponce (26-4) and freshman Mason Keiper (23-7) are second at 132 and 215, respectively. Opposite Ponce is top-seeded Caldwell (28-2) of Susquenita, who is no stranger to sectional success. Caldwell, a senior with a 98-33 career mark, has finished no worse than third at sectionals the last three years, winning a title as a sophomore.
At 215 it’s Brad Morrison (36-1) of West Perry holding the top spot. Morrison (121-26) is a thumper with 80 career pins including 25 alone this season. The Mustang senior is a two-time state qualifier in search of his first PIAA medal.
Delone Catholic’s Justin Emeigh finds himself in what could be a prime piece of real estate at 145. Emeigh (16-4) earned the No. 2 seed behind Boiling Springs’ sophomore Ean Wilson who comes in at 27-15. Wilson has improved nicely from his freshman campaign when he was just 10-11.
Emeigh’s path to the finals would likely include a semifinal meeting with West Perry freshman Tucker Seidel (28-13) should both make their way through the morning rounds unscathed.
DANIELS IN A GOOD SPOT: Bermudian Springs’ Reece Daniels wasn’t likely to be the first name on the list of potential top seeds from the Times Area. But not only did Daniels earn a No. 1 in front of his name, he’s the lone local to do in 2A Section 1.
The freshman’s 20-10 record put him atop a small field of just eight entrants. Of the three foes on his half of the bracket, only Hanover’s Kenneth Hernandez (11-6) has a winning record.
The other side features West Perry freshman Jackson Rush (24-10), who pinned returning state champ Louie Gill of Hickory in the state team tourney last week. Daniels blanked Rush in their head-to-head meeting on Dec. 18, winning 4-0.
BUBBLERS FAVORED: Boiling Springs breezed to a team title last year when it crowned a whopping six individual champions. Trevor Byers’ squad is fresh off a runner-up effort in the D3 team tourney, followed by a fourth-place showing at the state dance.
Boiling Springs has four top seeds for Saturday in Bounds (126), Kobin Karper (138), Wilson (145) and Michael Duggan (152). Senior Raif Barber is second at 113, with West Perry hammer Deven Jackson (24-2) holding the top spot.
West Perry, with seven wrestlers seeded in the top 2, figures to pose the biggest threat to the Boiling Springs after placing second to the purple pinners a year ago.
FOUR UNBEATENS: A quartet of 2A wrestlers put spotless records on the line Saturday, with a pair in each section. At Susquenita, the Newport tandem of Ganon Smith and Nathan Rode has yet to lose this season. Smith (28-0, 117-28 career) is the top seed at 160 while Rode (12-0) is second at 172.
In Section 2 it’s Lancaster Catholic senior Eric Howe and Hamburg senior Tristan Baer who are in the midst of undefeated – albeit quite different – runs. Howe (33-0, 122 career wins) is the man to beat at 120. He was a section and district champ at this weight last year, falling short of a medal at states.
Baer has just four bouts this season but starts on the pole position at 189. The Hawk saw his first action on Jan. 27.
ENDERS OUT: The 215-pound field in Class 2A was shaken up quite a bit on Wednesday when favorite Bryce Enders of Bishop McDevitt announced his season is over due to health issues. Enders, who competed at Halifax his first three seasons, was a SE regional champ last year at 189 pounds prior to placing fifth at the PIAA Championships.
Enders was 12-1 this season for the Crusaders, bringing his career record to 105-26. His absence creates a massive void at 215 not only in District 3, but on the state level.
NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK: Good luck finding a full weight class for the 2A sectional tournaments. In what we hope is a trend that can reverse itself, not one of the combined 26 weights between Section 1 and 2 feature a full bracket. The waters are clearly deeper in Section 1 where Times Area squads will compete in a 17-team field. There are 15 wrestlers listed at 152, and four other brackets (132, 138, 145, 285) house 14 competitors apiece.
It’s noticeably leaner in Section 2, which has 16 teams lined up. There, not a single weight class features more than a dozen wrestlers. Quick math tells us that more than half of the wrestlers entering sectionals there will be district qualifiers by day’s end.
NOT WHERE YOU START: One can find endless oddities when poring over wrestling brackets, and that’s certainly the case in Section 2 where Camp Hill’s Noah Doi is seeded third at 126. . . with a 29-1 record. The freshman has won 14 times via pin and received eight forfeits this season, so it’s safe to assume his average points per bout ranking is quite respectable.
Not high enough to supplant Annville-Cleona’s Ethan Missimer and Brandywine Heights’ Dillon Reinert, however. Missimer (20-12) is the top seed while Reinert (20-6) is the No. 2. Missimer edged Reinert in a head-to-head last Saturday, 10-7.
Reinert is a two-time state qualifier and Missimer has reached regionals, and the two have 93 and 84 career wins, respectively. It will be interesting to see if those two meet for a title on Saturday, or if Doi shakes up the seeding.
