WRESTLING
Gettysburg 33, Chambersburg 23
Jared Townsend (152), Max Gourley (189) and Sam Rodriguez (215) notched pivotal falls for the Warriors in a big win over District 3, Class 3A foe Chambersburg on Wednesday.
Gettysburg (14-0) added wins from Tyler Withers, Jacob Cherry, Trevor Gallagher and Ethan Dalton for its second victory over the Trojans in as many tries this season.
145-Tyler Withers (G) dec. Kelby Mixell, 5-2, 152-Jared Townsend (G) p. Tyler Jones, 5:25, 160-Jacob Cherry (G) dec. Ryder Davenport, 14-11, 172-Tate Nichter (Ch) p. Nathan Ridgley, 1:43, 189-Max Gourley (G) p. Aiden Hight, 2:54, 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Ethan Faytol, 5:09, 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) dec. Zach Evans, 12-5, 106-Reed Miller (G) fft., 113-Rylan Carter (Ch) dec. Gabriel Pecaitis, 4-0, 120-Cesar Montelango (Ch) dec. Montana Delawder, 3-2, 126-Karl Shindledecker md. Jacob Fetrow, 9-1, 132-Luke Mentzer (Ch) md. Jaxon Townsend, 12-2. 138-Ethan Dalton (G) dec. Anthony Colangelo, 5-2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carlisle 62, Gettysburg 55
Mike Hankey lit it up for 22 points and Trent Ramirez-Keller added 19 of his own in the Warriors’ narrow non-conference loss to visiting Carlisle.
Dylan Young’s 25 points led all scorers for the Thundering Herd, who outscored Gettysburg 26-19 in the final quarter to grab the victory.
Carlisle 17 11 8 26 — 62
Gettysburg 12 12 12 19 — 55
Carlisle (62): Snyder 1 0-0 2, Young 7 7-9 25, Steck 1 0-0 3, Kemp 2 0-0 6, Rouvre 3 2-2 11, Stiltner 2 1-4 5, Beck 0 2-2 2, Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals: 32 5-9 62.
Gettysburg (55): Mike Hankey 8 3-7 21, Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Trent Ramirez-Keller 8 0-0 19, Griffen Kibbler 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 3 1-1 7, Logan Moseley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-8 55.
3-pointers: C — Young 4, Rouvre 3, Kemp 2, Steck 1. G — Ramirez-Keller 3, Hankey 3.
Biglerville 57, York Country Day 35
Ben Wicker torched the nets for a career-high 19 points as the Canners picked up their first victory of the season on Tuesday.
Drew Parker added 14 points and Eli Weigle chipped in with nine for Biglerville in the YAIAA Division 3 victory.
Joe Tamsey scored 13 to lead the Greyhounds.
Biglerville 12 16 7 22 — 57
York Country Day 8 7 13 7 — 35
Biglerville (57): Ben Wicker 9 1-1 19, Eli Weigle 3 0-0 9, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Caden Althoff 2 1-1 5, Drew Parker 6 2-4 14, Brady Salter 0 1-2 1, Cameron Tyson 3 0-0 7. Non-scorers: Smelser, Green, Miller, Cervantes. Totals: 24 5-8 57.
York Country Day (35): Haglin 3 4-7 10, Tamsey 5 3-4 13, Saylor 2 0-0 4, Charleston 1 1-2 4, Schuler 2 0-1 4. Totals: 13 8-14 35.
3-pointers: B — Weigle 3, Tyson 1. YCD — Charleston 1.
York Catholic 80, Delone Catholic 75
The Squires erupted for 75 points, putting five players in double figures, in a close road loss to YAIAA Division 3 host York Catholic on Tuesday.
Camdyn Keller led the way with 13 points for Delone, while Trenton Kopp added 12 and Ryan Wildasin, Colton Keller and Matt Rineman notched 10 apiece.
Luke Forjan’s 22 points paced the Irish in the victory.
Delone Catholic 16 9 24 26 — 75
York Catholic 16 22 18 24 — 80
Delone Catholic (75): Ryan Wildasin 4 0-0 10, Camdyn Keller 4 5-6 13, Coltyn Keller 4 0-0 10, Asher Rudolph 4 1-2 9, Trenton Kopp 5 2-2 12, Bryson Kopp 1 0-0 2, Ryan Murray 3 3-7 9, Matt Rineman 4 2-4 10. Totals: 29 13-21 75.
York Catholic (80): Walker 1 2-4 2, C. Boeckel 4 7-8 18, Goulbourne 3 0-2 6, Forjan 3 3-7 9, Forjan 8 5-8 22, P. Boeckel 7 3-4 21. Totals: 26 20-33 80.
3-pointers: DC — Wildasin 2, Co. Keller 2. YC — P. Boeckel 4, C. Boeckel 3, Forjan 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Spring Grove 71, New Oxford 36
Freshman Ella Billman was in double figures again for the Colonials, turning in 13 points in a YAIAA-2 loss to visiting Spring Grove on Wednesday.
Ella Kale caught fire and scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead all scorers in the victory for the Rockets.
Spring Grove 25 15 11 20 — 71
New Oxford 10 11 6 9 — 36
Spring Grove (71): L. Kale 1 0-0 3, Wagman 5 0-0 12, Beck 1 0-0 3, Elliott 1 3-3 6, Dab 1 0-0 2, Naylor 0 2-2 2, E. Kale 10 0-0 25, Garrison 2 0-0 4, Campbell 7 0-0 14. Totals: 28 5-5 71.
New Oxford (36): Kelbie Linebaugh 0 0-1 0, Katelyn Motter 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 5 3-6 13, Timberley Linebaugh 2 0-3 5, Riley Straubaugh 3 0-0 8, Jaylan Crone 1 3-6 6, Kylie Wampler 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Altland, Stambaugh, H. Linebaugh, West, Costello, Flesch. Totals: 13 6-15 36.
3-pointers: SG — E. Kale 5, Wagman 2, Beck 1, Elliott 1, L. Kale 1. NO — Straubaugh 2, Crone 1, T. Linebaugh 1.
Susquehannock 38, New Oxford 36
Ella Billman led the way with 14 points and Riley Strausbaugh followed in double figures with 10 as the Colonials dropped a narrow YAIAA-2 matchup with the visiting Warriors on Tuesday.
Kesey Gemmill scored 17 points for Susquehannock to lead all scorers.
Susquehannock 8 4 15 11 — 38
New Oxford 8 3 13 12 — 36
Susquehannock (38): T. Elliott 2 2-2 6, Galbreath 1 1-2 3, D. Elliott 1 0-0 2, Womack 2 0-0 6, Gemmill 5 4-4 17, Duvall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 7-8 38.
New Oxford (36): Katelyn Motter 2 0-0 4, Haley Linebaugh 2 0-0 6, Ella Billman 5 4-8 14, Timberley Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Riley Strausbaugh 4 0-0 10, Jayla Crone 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Stambaugh, West, Flesch. Totals: 14 4-10 36.
3-pointers: S- Gemmill 3, Womack 2. NO- Strausbaugh 2, H. Linebaugh 2.
SWIMMING
Shippensburg girls 101,
Gettysburg 77
Gettysburg boys 112,
Shippensburg 60
Six different Warrior boys won an individual event in Tuesday’s victory over the Greyhounds.
Zach Turner scored victories in both the 200 freestyle and 200 IM, while teammates Brandon Gladfelter (50 free), Kassidy Oussoren (100 free), Jacob Bordatto (500 free), Harry Nelson (100 back) and Zach Tipton (100 breast) also captured wins.
On the girls’ side, Hannah Brainard was first to finish in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, and Hannah Green topped the field in the 100 back.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Shippensburg 2:03.24; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 2:00.25; 200 IM: 1. Estep (S) 2:31.92, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:43.99, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:44.51; 50 free: 1. Connor (S) 27.36, 2. Katie Ketterman (G) 29.28, 3. Anna Crawford (G) 30.29; 1-meter diving: 1. Buchheister (S) 84.35; 100 fly: 1. Connor (S) 1:13.37, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:19.87; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 54.28; 500 free: 1. Brown (S) 6:13.52, 2. Reaver (G) 6:41.71; 200 free relay: 1. Shippensburg 1:51.26; 100 back: 1. Green (G) 1:15.56, 3. Maddie Yingling (G) 1:21.40; 100 breast: 1. Strine (S) 1:07.24, 3. Natalie Hurwitch (G) 1:22.45; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Crawford, Reaver, Brainard) 4:19.26
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Brandon Gladfelter, Zach Tipton, Zach Turner, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:46.06; 200 free: 1. Turner (G) 2:07.76, 2. Finn Clark (G) 2:18.04, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 2:24.47; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G) 2:19.27, 3. Alex Koufos (G) 2:35.05; 50 free: 1. Gladfelter (G) 23.89, 3. Liam Christianson (G) 24.85; 1 meter-driving: 1. Falvey (S) 138.45; 100 fly: 1. Ritchie (S) 57.55, 2. Sam Nelson (G) 1:00.07, 3. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:00.32; 100 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 51.04, 3. Drew Cole (G) 57.57; 500 free: 1. Bordatto (G) 5:51.36, 2. Colin Arnold (G) 6:29.36, 3. Sam Douds (G) 6:50.98; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Christianson, Gladfelter, Oussoren, Turner) 1:34.41; 100 back: 1. Harry Nelson (G) 54.70, 2. Koufos (G) 1:12.98; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:06.80, 2. Alex Aumen (G) 1:12.51; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (D. Cole, Gavin Cole, S. Nelson, Bordatto) 4:05.28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.