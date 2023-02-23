KELLER

Delone Catholic’s Cam Keller shoots during a game against Hanover in the regular season. On Thursday, Keller scored 14 points to help lead a huge comeback by the Squires that resulted in a 54-48 win over top-seeded Columbia in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

All season the Squires have believed that their best effort would be good enough.

On Thursday night that faith was tested, but Delone Catholic players and coaches never wavered in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds.

