All season the Squires have believed that their best effort would be good enough.
On Thursday night that faith was tested, but Delone Catholic players and coaches never wavered in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds.
Overcoming a 17-point halftime deficit, the Squires roared to life in a huge second half that resulted in a stunning 54-48 upset of No. 1 Columbia in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A boys’ basketball tournament. The victory, punctuated by a 25-point fourth quarter performance that capped a 41-18 second-half run, pushed Delone (17-7) into the district finals for the first time since 2013.
“It’s a huge win,” said Delone head coach Brandon Staub by phone. “This goes to what we’ve been building the last four years and the buy-in from the guys. To be down 30-13 at halftime — you talk about getting it down to single digits and what you need to do to come back, but to actually do it is incredible. Just amazing.”
The Squires were in hostile territory against the Tide (18-3), playing in front of a packed house comprised mostly of Columbia fans. The hosts went up 16-7 after a quarter of play and carried a huge lead into the intermission.
After opening the game in zone defense, Delone switched schemes.
“The last couple of games (Columbia) struggled against the zone but in the second half we went to straight man defense, mainly so they didn’t hold the ball,” said Staub. “And they backed off their pressure a little bit which surprised us. It just snowballed from there.”
The Squires held the Tide to just four points in the third, chopping a huge chunk off the deficit.
“We had to lock in and play with the urgency and intensity of the moment,” said Staub. “Just go all out for the last 16 minutes, and the guys responded. They played their hearts out.”
Offensively, Cam Keller and Bryson Kopp caught fire in the fourth. Keller pumped in seven of his 14 points in the final period and Kopp added six of his team-high 15 down the stretch.
Aidan Wittmer posted five of his eight points in the closing quarter, hitting a big 3-pointer, and Aidan Bealmear tallied nine points for the night.
“With Gage (Zimmerman) in foul trouble we had to use their aggresiveness against them,” said Staub. “Just square up and go, get to the hoop. We were able to do that with the space in the second half and finish at the rim.”
Staub said Monday’s quarterfinal
victory over rival York Catholic allowed his team to play with added freedom, especially as an underdog going against the top seed.
“We were playing with house money, no one picked us to beat the defending champs except ourselves,” he said. “We had nothing to lose. We had the freedom to just lay it on the line.”
With their second straght trip to the state tournament secured, the Squires turn their attention to second-seeded Trinity (19-2), a 78-51 winner over Oley Valley in Thursday’s other semifinal. The title game takes place at 7:45 on Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“That will be a tall task, both literally and figuratively,” said Staub. “We’ll have our hands full but we’re going to enjoy this tonight. We’ll give them off tomorrow and than have three days to get ready.”
Delone Catholic 7 6 16 25 — 54
Columbia 16 14 4 14 — 48
Delone Catholic (54): Matt Grenchik 1 1-2 3, Brayden Claybaugh 1 0-2 2, Aidan Wittmer 3 0-0 8, Cam Keller 5 2-4 14, Gage Zimmerman 1 1-2 3, Bryson Kopp 4 7-9 15, Aidan Bealmear 4 1-2 9. Non-scorers: Dettinburn, Smith. Totals: 19 12-21 54
Columbia (48): Diaz-Ellis 1 3-5 5, Poole 4 3-3 11, Poindexter 0 1-2 1, Giles 3 1-2 7, B. Miller 7 0-0 14, L. Miller 4 0-0 10. Totals: 19 8-12 48
3-pointers: DC-Wittmer 2, Keller 2; C-L. Miller 2
