VOLLEY
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Marley Rudolph attempts a kill while Littlestown’s Isabella MacCall (4) and Jaylin Smith (25) block during Thursday’s YAIAA match in Littlestown. The Squirettes won the match, 3-1. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

One of the biggest reasons the Littlestown girls’ volleyball team has struggled against high-level competition this year has been a collective inability to finish out sets.

The difference between earning a much-needed victory and a close setback has been quite tight on several occasions for the Bolts this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.