One of the biggest reasons the Littlestown girls’ volleyball team has struggled against high-level competition this year has been a collective inability to finish out sets.
The difference between earning a much-needed victory and a close setback has been quite tight on several occasions for the Bolts this year.
That margin was on display Thursday as the Littlestown girls hosted rival Delone Catholic in a York-Adams League Division-3 tilt. It was but a season ago where the Bolts were able to score a five-set triumph over the Squirettes, a feat the home team was looking to repeat.
It nearly did as the Bolts held a match point late in Set 1. As has been their Achilles heel all season, the Littlestown girls were unable to take that 1-0 edge in the match. Instead, it was Delone that rallied back to claim the final three points to go up in the match.
After dropping Set 2 — in which Littlestown trailed 24-16 — by a 25-23 clip, the Bolts finally got on the board with a victory in Set 3.
Perhaps the excitement of achieving their goal changed their mindset after Set 3, but not in a good way for Littlestown. The Squirettes raced out to a huge lead and never let up in a dominating Set 4 triumph that iced a 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6 victory for Delone (14-3 overall, 10-1 Y-A Div 3).
“We’ve had trouble all season being able to finish,” Littlestown coach Steve Staub said. “And we played good in the first set and at the end of the second and then we finally finished the third.”
Had the Bolts been able to take Set 1 while leading 24-23 the contest and outcome very well could have been entirely different. Leading by a set could have added some extra pressure to a Delone side that is without its top attacker in sophomore Denae Bello.
“If we win that first set, maybe it does change the outcome,” Staub said. “Maybe it does.”
It didn’t happen, however, so only Staub and his team can do is wonder.
And neither did it in Set 2 where the Squirettes seemed poised for a comfortable victory only to see the Bolts rally back to fend off seven-straight match-points while forcing Delone coach Nate Staub to call a pair of timeouts.
It did happen in Set 3 as the Bolts (6-8, 4-6) rode a wave of consistency and energy to a triumph.
Could a potential upset of the No. 3 ranked team in the District 3 2-A power rankings be in the cards for the Bolts, who really could have used the triumph to cement a berth in the district playoffs?
Delone never let that thought come close to reality. The Squirettes jumped out to a 6-0 lead and extended it during an 10-point service streak by Meredith Keefer to put the match away.
“We just had a lot of mental errors in that fourth set that really pushed us on a roll in the opposite direction,” Steve Staub said.
The loss didn’t help Littlestown’s immediate cause to jump into the top 6 in the 2-A power rankings. The Bolts, however, do still have matches against Fairfield (0-12, 0-10) and York Tech (5-11, 3-7), the latter a 4-A squad that could provide a solid bump if the Bolts win out.
Eliana Staub led Littlestown with eight kills while Hannah Cherry finished with six. Setter Kayla Branham finished with 21 assists while Jenna Young finished with a team-high 16 digs for the Bolts.
Keefer led the Squirettes with 16 kills and seven aces while setter Campbell Chronister finished with 37 assists for Delone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.