Northern York took possession in Friday’s fourth quarter facing a one-score deficit to Gettysburg and a clock that was melting away.
That sort of situation has become almost a weekly routine for the Polar Bears this season, and so they responded by doing the other thing they do with regularity—keep the ball on the ground and continue to hammer away with the run game.
The patience paid off for Northern, which ran eight times in nine plays on its game-winning drive. Talon Belluscio’s seven-yard touchdown run with 4:55 remaining capped it, and Mason Yohn’s extra point gave the Polar Bears a 24-23 victory over the Warriors in the Mid-Penn Colonial matchup at Bostic Field in Dillsburg, snapping Gettysburg’s six-game winning streak.
Friday’s game was the fourth time Northern (5-4) has played a one-point game this season, and the sixth time it had been in a contest decided by one-score margin. The Polar Bears dropped a one-point decision to Susquehanna Twp. in Week 8.
“We think about what we’ve bounced back from this year,” Northern coach Bill Miller said. “We had a one-point loss to Dover, and we turned around and beat (Shippensburg). The horrible game we played at Waynesboro, then we turned around and beat Greencastle. I told the boys this week, if three weeks ago you thought this game was winnable, it’s still winnable now.”
Gettysburg (7-2), which entered the night with a two-game lead in the Colonial standings, left with the loss but still with all its goals in front of it. The Warriors will get a second crack at claiming the outright division crown next Friday on the road at Susquehanna Twp.
“We knew getting in this division was going to be black-and-blue, it’s going to be physical,” Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser said. “Right now we’re still OK where we’re at. We still have a chance to win the division outright. The big thing now is just put your nose to the grindstone, don’t hang your head, learn from your mistakes, and get ready to rock.”
The final drive was response to a Gettysburg quick strike. With the game tied 17-17, Warrior wideout Tanner Newman had made a contested catch on a short wheel route and dashed 74 yards to the Northern 5-yard line, and three plays later Brady Heiser sneaked in for a one-yard score and a 23-17 Gettysburg lead with 9:19 to go.
For the second time on the night, though, point-after troubles befell the Warriors. They were unable to get off the kick on the ensuing attempt, leaving an opening for the Polar Bears. Northern took advantage, grinding out 59 yards in nine plays, with the longest gainer coming on the only pass, a 13-yard completion from Timmy Bonin to Kade Kitts. Belluscio punched it in with 4:55 to go, and the Northern defense sealed it with an interception and a turnover on downs on Gettysburg’s final two possessions.
Gettysburg had jumped ahead early in the game, getting a field goal from Jermain Gondwe on the game’s opening possession. The Warriors made it 9-0 early in the second, with Aden Baker’s fumble recovery leading to a short field and a 16-yard touchdown run by Jayden Johnson.
Northern’s offense, which committed two turnovers and had one first down in its first four possessions, came to life before halftime. The Polar Bears drew within 9-7 with a 14-play, 71-yard drive that ended in Bonin’s one-yard touchdown. Cole Bartram, who had 28 carries for 115 yards, toted it 10 times on the drive.
“We were just feeling our way,” Miller said. “There were certain formations where we wanted to see what looks we were going to get. We had a pretty good idea, but their defense is so difficult to manage that you have to see it before you can plan it.”
The roll kept going into the second half, with Northern netting 10 points on its first two possessions to go up 17-9. Gettysburg answered with a Heiser-to-Newman connection for 62 yards, followed by a two-point conversion by Johnson that knotted it at 17-17.
Gettysburg 3 6 8 6 — 23
Northern York 0 7 10 7 — 24
First Quarter
G-Jermain Gondwe 24 FG, 7:34
Second Quarter
G-Jayden Johnson 16 run (kick blocked), 6:48
NY-Timmy Bonin 1 run (Mason Yohn kick), :21
Third Quarter
NY-Cole Bartram 18 run (Yohn kick), 11:05
NY-Yohn 37 FG, 3:50
G-Tanner Newman 62 pass from Heiser (J. Johnson pass from Heiser), 3:35
Fourth Quarter
G-Brady Heiser 1 run (no kick), 9:19
NY-Talon Belluscio 7 run (Yohn kick), 4:55
Team Statistics
G NY
First downs 7 19
Rushes-yards 23-55 53-220
Passing 10-20-1 5-7-0
Passing yards 204 84
Total offense 259 304
Penalties-yards 4-35 5-25
Punts-yards 3-41.0 3-39.7
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Jayden Johnson 14-52, Brady Heiser 7-2, Preston Burnett 1-1, Cody Furman 1-0. N-Cole Bartram 28-115, Talon Belluscio 13-79, Timmy Bonin 11-26, Trey Tyree 1-0.
Passing: G-Heiser 10-20-1-204. N-Bonin 5-7-0-84.
Receiving: G-Tanner Newman 5-163, Sean Higgins 2-25, Shayde Shultz 1-6, J. Johnson 1-5, David Beamer 1-5. N-Glenn Sadler 1-24, Mason Yohn 1-14, Kade Kitts 1-13, Kyle Lamb 1-14, Jake Bechtel 1-19.
