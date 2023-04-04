Gettysburg got off to a flying start in 2023, winning each of its first four games by at least three runs.

However, the bloom was off the rose for the second time in the last five days as the Warriors were mercy-ruled for the second consecutive game, this time falling to Mechanicsburg, 10-0, in five innings in a Mid-Penn Keystone baseball meeting Tuesday afternoon at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Mechanicsburg.

