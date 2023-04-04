Gettysburg got off to a flying start in 2023, winning each of its first four games by at least three runs.
However, the bloom was off the rose for the second time in the last five days as the Warriors were mercy-ruled for the second consecutive game, this time falling to Mechanicsburg, 10-0, in five innings in a Mid-Penn Keystone baseball meeting Tuesday afternoon at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Mechanicsburg.
Mechanicsburg righty Will Hummel flummoxed the Gettysburg hitters, holding them hitless, while striking out nine and walking one to earn the victory. He threw strikes on 47 out of his 68 offerings.
“They had a great arm going against us today and we’re struggling with our bats,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “He’s got great stuff and he really kept us off-balance.”
Brady continued, “I knew this would be a tough game, because they’re a good team. But I never expected us to be ten-runned and that’s twice in a row now. We’re obviously in a slump and we’ve got things to work out.”
While Hummel was dealing, Gettysburg’s Tegan Kuhns had significant issues locating the strike zone, and he was unable to overcome them.
Mechanicsburg (4-2, 2-1) struck for a run in the first when Kuhns loaded the bases on a trio of walks after he had fanned the leadoff hitter. With the sacks bloated, Henry Zercher hit a slow roller up the first base line that was flagged down by John Darnell, who stepped on first. That allowed Zach Lochary to come home from third for the game’s first run.
In the second, a walk to Gavin Muza and a double off the glove of a diving Darnell put the Wildcats in business with one out.
Jeff Lougee walked to load the bases, then Lochary worked another free pass that brought in Muza. A groundout by Shawn Karpaitis plated Reese Young and Eli Pratt followed with a single to score Lochary. Lougee had scampered home on a wild pitch.
A punchout of Zercher ended the hosts’ rally and also finished Kuhns’ day on the hill. He left after two innings of work that saw him walk six and strike out three. He allowed five runs on two hits. It took 63 pitches to record six outs and only 31 of them were strikes.
“I don’t like to complain, but I thought Tegan got squeezed a little bit in the first inning. But you do have to work through that,” Brady said. “He’s got great stuff and he’ll bounce back and be just fine. He’s the least of my worries. We’ve got to get our offense going. He could’ve pitched a great game and given up one run and we still would’ve lost.”
Gettysburg (4-2, 2-1) got its only runner of the game when Wyatt Sokol drew a two-out walk in the top of the third.
Wes Coolbaugh replaced Kuhns in the third and sat the hosts down on six pitches, but the roof caved in in the fourth.
Mechanicsburg put the game to bed with four straight hits as Karpaitis and Pratt each brought in a run on singles and Kale Clark smoked a double to right-center to plate a pair, coming all the way around on a throwing error.
The Warriors have now played five games on the road and Brady looks forward to returning to the friendly confines of their home field. That’s where their next game will be, a tussle with Hershey on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
“We’ve got work to do to get ourselves on track and it’ll be nice to get to play at home,” Brady said. “It’s hard to win on the road and like most teams, we’re a good team at home.”
This was the second no-hitter that the Warriors have been involved in so far in 2023. They tossed a four-man no-no in an 8-0 win over Dover on March 21.
Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 0 1
Mechanicsburg 140 5x — 10 6 0
Tegan Kuhns, Wes Coolbaugh (3) and Cody Furman; Will Hummel and Eli Pratt. SO-BB: Kuhns 3-6, Coolbaugh 1-1; Hummel 9-1. WP: Hummel. LP: Kuhns. 2B: M-Kale Clark.
