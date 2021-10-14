One would forgive the New Oxford girls’ tennis team if the moment had gotten to them on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Colonials, who feature three sophomores and four freshmen in their seven-player lineup, were squaring off with second-seeded Hershey in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A Team Championships. The Trojans are not only one of district’s premier programs, but also the team responsible for knocking out New Oxford in unceremonious fashion, 5-0, in last year’s tournament.
Apparently, none of that mattered to the mature-beyond-their-years Colonials, as New Oxford took down Hershey to the tune of a 3-1 victory to advance to next Tuesday’s semifinals.
“That’s the very special thing about them, that they are so young and they’re resilient,” an overjoyed coach Travis Martin said of his team afterward. “And they’re not tired. Every time I’ve coached a team in the past, we’ve gotten so tired by this point we came into districts excited that we made it, but it was done. They were more worried about getting food afterwards or whatever, but this group is like ‘who do we have next?’”
Leading the way for the Colonials, as she’s done all year, was phenomenal freshman Anya Rosenbach. Rosenbach, who’s undefeated on the year and seeded third headed into weekend’s District 3-3A singles’ tournament, overwhelmed opponent Angelina Berg in the first singles match. The budding star mixed in a heavy serve with relentless ground strokes to race to a 6-0, 6-0 victory to give New Oxford the first point of the match.
“Having her at one, you almost go into every match and say ‘okay, we’ve got one,’” Martin said.
The second point went on the board to the Trojans, as Abby Yurick pulled out a 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Kaelyn Balko in the third singles’ match.
That meant the match would come down to the results of the two doubles’ matches as well as the second singles’ contest between sophomore Allison Horick, the Colonials’ de facto leader, and Hershey’s Ece Aydogan.
Those matches began with mixed results for the New Oxford faithful. Second singles’ pairing Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks scrapped to a 7-5 first set victory and Horick fought through a handful of missed opportunities to win her first set, 7-6 (8-6). But sophomore duo Joslynn Loss and Alex Wolf, whose only loss on the year came to teammates Rosenbach and Horick in the YAIAA Tournament, dropped the first set of their match with Trojans’ pair Alicia Xie and Claire Tian, 6-4.
With the teams locked at 1-1, Loss and Wolf swung momentum back in the favor of Colonials with a resounding 6-1 win in the second set, all while Wampler and Socks were embroiled in a close second set with Hershey’s Emily Bryant and Diya Tewari and as Horick was just finishing up her opening set.
It was Wampler and Socks, competing in what seemed like isolation on the farthest court from the onlooking fans, who put New Oxford back on top, grinding out a second 7-5 set victory to complete the sweep.
Less than one minute later, the contest was over, as Wolf and Loss closed out a second-consecutive 6-1 set win to complete the comeback and give the Colonials the upset.
“Toward the end of the (first) set we were really picking up the pace, so we just had to pretty much continue playing our game so that we could finish out the set,” Wolf said of the turnaround.
The duo, which was 8-0 in the regular season a year ago and, like Horick, has had to step into a leadership role at a young age, said their close relationship allowed them to keep their heads up after dropping the first set.
“I think that we’ve just bonded so much that we have confidence in each other,” Loss said. “Last year we never lost, so I guess that confidence kind of carried us over here.”
The fact that it was a win over a Hershey team that cruised past New Oxford a year ago made the win all that much more sweet.
“Last year they dominated us,” Loss said. “We were destroyed. Then we came back, and to do this just felt great.”
The victory was the first over Hershey in Martin’s tenure as the Colonials’ coach, something that he said made him slightly emotional.
“It is absolutely huge. We never beat them,” Martin said. “And it’s just one more stepping stone in the right direction that we want to go. We’ve actually never even won a match off them the last four or five times that we’ve played them, so this is amazing. I’m thrilled. I have chills right now.”
The win advances the Colonials to next Tuesday’s semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club where they’ll face third-seeded Cumberland Valley, which was a 3-2 winner over Hempfield on Thursday. A win in that match or a potential third-place match would secure qualification into the state tournament which begins on Oct. 26.
“We’re going to be excited about this,” Martin said. “But we’ve got to go back to work.”
District 3 Team Championships
Thursday - Quarterfinals
Class 3A
New Oxford 3, Hershey 1
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Angelina Berg 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) DNF. Ece Aydogan 7-6 (8-6), 2-2; 3. Abby Yurick (H) d. Kaelyn Balko 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslynn Loss (NO) d. Alicia Xie/Claire Tian 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anne Socks (NO) d. Emily Bryant/Diya Tewari 7-5, 7-5.
Other scores: Manheim Township d. Muhlenberg 3-1; Dallastown d. Elizabethtown 3-1; Cumberland Valley d. Hempfield 3-2
Tuesday, 10/19
At Hershey Racquet Club
Semifinals
5. Dallastown (14-2) vs. 1. Manheim Township (14-0)
7. New Oxford (16-1) vs. 3. Cumberland Valley (15-1)
