Despite coming in as a heavy underdog on paper, seventh-seeded Biglerville pushed second-seeded Upper Dauphin to the wire in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals.
Ultimately, it wasn’t quite enough as the hosts came out with a 45-40 victory to advance to Friday’s semifinals.
The Canners (7-9) were playing the Trojans (16-3) for the second time in as many games after falling to them 42-35 in the final game of the regular season.
Despite falling behind early and trailing 28-16 at the half, Biglerville made a big push in the final quarter, outscoring Upper Dauphin 17-10 in the frame, but couldn’t quite make up the deficit.
Brylee Rodgers and Katie Woolson, the Canners’ two leading scorers on the year, again led the way on Wednesday.
Rodgers scored a team-high 15 points, including nine after the break, while Woolson followed closely behind with 13, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.
Bryonna Cather led all scorers in the contest with 17 points from the Trojans, who will take on York Catholic in the semifinals.
This was the first trip to the playoff for Biglerville since the 2014-15 season.
PIAA District 3 3A playoffs
Upper Dauphin 45,
Biglerville 40
Biglerville 6 10 7 17 — 40
Upper Dauphin 13 15 7 10 — 45
Biglerville (40): Brylee Rodgers 6 2-2 15, Hannah Naylor 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 2 0-1 4, Emily Woolson 2 0-0 4, Katie Woolson 5 2-2 13, Joscelyn Anglin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Reckard, Showaker. Totals: 17 4-5 40.
Upper Dauphin (45): Nestor 4 4-6 13, Bowman 3 0-0 6, Grow 1 0-0 3, Cather 5 7-7 17, Hall 3 0-2 6. Totals: 16 11-15 45.
3-pointers: B — Rodgers, K. Woolson. UD — Nestor, Grow.
