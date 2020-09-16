New Oxford 5, Dover 0
The Colonials came within four points of posting a complete shutout of the visiting Eagles on Wednesday.
Kayla Hoffman was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles, as were the doubles tandems of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss and Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy.
Eryn Little and Allison Horick rounded out the sweep with lopsided wins.
Singles: 1. Eryn Little (NO) d. Emily Moyer 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Anna Hawkins 6-0, 6-0; 3. Allison Horick (NO) d. Emma Pequignot 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Lydia Golden/Brianna Gilman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maddie Dockter/Kaelyn Kennedy (NO) d. Clarie Matz/Jamie Reed 6-0, 6-0
Kennard-Dale 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Rams dropped only nine games in Wednesday’s shutout of the Eagles.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Anne Miles 6-4, 6-2; 2. Tori Santoriello (KD) d. Haley Sullivan 6-1, 6-1; 3. Julie Rubelmann (KD) d. Cheyenne Lehman 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Grace Maccarelli/Shanon Fletcher (KD) d. Chris Bickert/Rebekah Gerriner 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carolyn Beighly/MacKenzie Warner (KD) d. Amelia Gerringer/Abby Myers 6-0, 6-0
Delone Catholic 4, Biglerville 1
Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins captured straight-set wins in singles play to secure a victory for the Squirettes on Wednesday.
The Canners took a win at No. 1 doubles where Hope Strouth and Hannah Orndorff topped Olivia Auffarth and Anna Augustyniak in three sets.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Maria Hartman 6-1, 6-0; 3. Madi Rollins (DC) d. Victoria Pirich 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Olivia Auffarth/Anna Augustyniak 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Giovanna Jiang/Gabriella Erdman (DC) d. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6).
GOLF
YAIAA-3 at Bridgewater Golf Club
The Squires remained spotless on the season by rolling to a 36-shot win at Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Nick Carpenter led the charge with an 80, placing him four strokes behind medalist Patrick Doran of York Catholic. Delone had five players break 90, including Trenton Kopp (81), Camden Keller (84), Tim Burke (85) and Evan Glass (86).
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 330, 2. York Tech 366, 3. York Catholic 367, 4. Fairfield 393, 5. Bermudian Springs 405, 6. Hanover 415
Delone Catholic: Nick Carpenter 80, Trenton Kopp 81, Camden Keller 84, Tim Burke 85, Evan Glass 86, Bryson Kopp 93
Fairfield: Eric Ball 91, Braidan Wastler 96, Sarah Devilbiss 98, Griffin Tabler 108, Elysabeth Haugh 118
Bermudian Springs: Jordan Waltermyer 95, Mason Diaz 96, Tyler Pifer 104, Aaron Weigle 110, Caleb Knisley 114
Hanover: Matt Nawn 95, Tyler Newman 101, Jack Huston 106, Eli Swope 113, Jason Dell 118
YAIAA-2 at Briarwood East
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart shot a 78 to place seventh on Tuesday at Briarwood East.
Trevor Snyder of Dover and Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas both posted 73s for the event’s low round.
Zac Coscia paced Gettysburg with a 93 and Justin Waybright shot a 95.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 316, 2. West York 316, 3. Dover 334, 4. Kennard-Dale 335, 5. West York 337, 6. Eastern York 363, 7. Gettysburg 383
Gettysburg: Zac Coscia 93, Jarelle Forbes 95, Justin Waybright 96, Zachary Green 99, Connor Peterman 100, Kaleb Repp 104
