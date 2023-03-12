While it is possible opponents spend most of their Littlestown scouting reviews trying to detail ways to slow down and even stop the Thunderbolts’ first two attacking options, there’s always that third guy available to tear up defensive game plans.
And Saturday night at Lewisburg High School – particularly as the opening half unfolded – Zyan Herr was ready and willing to flash his versatile yet highly combustible offensive game whenever the basketball happened to wind up in his capable hands.
Whether it was knocking down deep 3-balls, collecting easy finishes following turnovers or sticking back misses by his teammates, Herr’s early offensive eruption was a huge reason why Littlestown bounced into Pennsylvania’s midsection and bounced out with a convincing 64-23 victory over the same Lewisburg program that ended the ‘Bolts’ postseason run some 12 months earlier … on the same court.
Herr wound up with 19 points, while Christopher Meakin continued his torrid postseason pace by popping a double-double (25 points/13 rebounds/3 assists) as John Forster’s ‘Bolts romped past their opening-round foes in the PIAA Class 4A tournament and advanced to a second-round encounter with a surprising Uniontown side (21-5) that Friday night sidelined District 3 champion Berks Catholic, 81-69.
Uniontown popped four players into double figures – Calvin Winfrey led the way with 23 points while Bakari Wallace added 18 – and will test the ‘Bolts with that high-octane offense Tuesday night (7 p.m.) in a second-round contest at Bedford High School.
Jake Bosley chipped in eight points for Littlestown (21-6), which collared its first state-level victory since the 2001 ‘Bolts eliminated Shamokin – a District 4 program like Lewisburg – in an opening-round game at Sunbury’s Shikellamy High School.
And while Meakin wowed the packed house and had the Littlestown partisans on hand roaring by following a buried deep 3-ball with a flush off an alley-oop, Herr’s 10-point burst in the opening frame fueled a quick-strike salvo (9-0) that had the ‘Bolts up 22-9 some eight minutes in.
Herr added seven points in the second quarter – his first half featured three deep 3-balls – while the 6-8 Meakin finished the opening half with 14 points and Bosley chipped in six. Helps explain why Forster’s bunch was up 39-16 at the break and in complete control.
“Everything was just going my way,” Herr admitted. “(Everything) was falling.”
“He’s knocked down a heck of a lot of (shots) the last two years for us,” Forster said of Herr, a 6-1 junior. “He’s an unbelievable kid and I can’t say enough good things about him, but he might be the best pure athlete in (our) area. He’s a fantastic basketball player, but he’s a smarter kid.
“When he gets going from the outside, it opens up everything for us.”
“We thought, ‘Let’s try zone, maybe we’ll catch them on a cold night shooting,’” Lewisburg skipper John Vaji remarked. “And when they started knocking shots down (we didn’t have an answer). Their length and athleticism affected us offensively.”
Littlestown, with a height and length advantage at every spot on the floor that allowed the ‘Bolts to shoot and throw the ball over the top of the Green Dragons’ ineffective 2-3 zone defense, also forced 11 first-half turnovers – mostly with terrific on-ball pressure.
“We’ve got a lot of long, athletic guys that can move pretty quickly,” Forster said. “When we defend like that, we can be pretty good. It allowed us to get out on the break a little, but it also allowed us to get our offense set up and a lot of guys were knocking down shots early.
“It was a great overall effort from everybody.”
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” cracked Vaji, whose Green Dragons claimed a 56-54 verdict a year earlier sporting a roster flush with a sizable number of since-graduated seniors – including four starters.
“Our strength was Cam (Michaels) and Henry (Harrison) all year; they were our leading scorers,” Vaji said of his senior guards. “They were able to get out on their shots and whenever they’d penetrate you had Meakin in there with his 6-8 body, length, and stuff. That’s a very good team.”
Meakin’s 3-ball at the end of the third quarter – after the ‘Bolts ran off a sizable chunk of time – had the visitors sitting on a 53-22 lead. And since the mercy rule had kicked in several minutes earlier, post-game meal decisions could start to be considered.
“Chris is a pretty special guy,” Forster said of his versatile 6-8 junior, who drained four treys. “He’s 6-8, but he plays like a guard, and he’s got some post skills. When he’s active – oh my goodness, man – his wingspan allows him to get almost any shot he wants. If he’s knocking down 3s, and he’s been hitting the 3s very consistently lately, it makes him very tough to guard.
“He was very tough to guard tonight.”
Although Meakin may be Littlestown’s primary option offensively – he’s averaging just over 25 points per postseason game – Bosley is likely No. 2. And if those two don’t have quality looks – or the ball is moving freely as it did Saturday night – that often leaves defenses scrambling to find Herr.
“A lot of things were happening, especially with Bos and Chris down there,” Herr said. “A lot of people focus on them, and it really opens it up for us around the perimeter. I know in practice, we always stress making an extra pass to get it out there and it’s really good when you’re (making that extra pass), which helped us get to that point.”
While avenging last year’s season-ending loss to Lewisburg may not have been on everybody’s mind – particularly since the Green Dragons (16-10) weren’t fielding the same squad – it wasn’t lost on Herr nor Forster.
“That meant a lot. Coming out of districts, we were kind of down on ourselves,” Herr said. “We had this good feeling about coming back here. Leaving the last time, we weren’t too happy with ourselves, so getting that second chance really motivated us in practice.
“Even now it helped us get through it and get the win.”
“For me, it probably means more,” Forster admitted. “Losses kind of sit with coaches for a while and that one sat with me all offseason. For these guys, they know it’s just another game and another chance to go out and prove themselves.
“It’s different, but it’s also a great feeling to come up here and get a win.”
Littlestown 22 17 14 11 — 64
Lewisburg 9 7 6 1 — 23
Littlestown (64): Lucas Denault 1 0-2 2; Jake Bosley 4 0-0 8; Cole Riley 1 0-0 3; Christopher Meakin 10 1-2 25; Zyan Herr 7 2-2 19; Caleb Unger 1 0-0 2; Nathan Thomas 0 0-1 0; Brandon Clabaugh 1 0-0 2; Peyton Bossom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 3-7 64.
Lewisburg (23): Henry Harrison 1 0-0 3; Cam Michaels 2 3-4 7; Jack Blough 2 0-2 5; Neyshawn Mabry 3 2-6 8. Totals: 8 5-12 23.
3-pointers: Lit-Riley, Meakin 4, Herr 3, Bossom; Lew: Harrison, Blough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.