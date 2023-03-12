While it is possible opponents spend most of their Littlestown scouting reviews trying to detail ways to slow down and even stop the Thunderbolts’ first two attacking options, there’s always that third guy available to tear up defensive game plans.

And Saturday night at Lewisburg High School – particularly as the opening half unfolded – Zyan Herr was ready and willing to flash his versatile yet highly combustible offensive game whenever the basketball happened to wind up in his capable hands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.