SOFTBALL
Biglerville 17, Hanover 3
The Canners scored multiple runs in four straight innings on Monday to dispatch the visiting Hawkettes early on Senior Night.
Biglerville (3-13) led 10-0 through two innings, getting a two-run double by Lexi Pickett in the first and a two-run single from Paige Miller in the second. Miller finished with three RBI. Pickett went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. MacKensie Vance was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, scoring three times as well.
Canner hurler Abigail Reckard allowed five hits, picking up six strikeouts while issuing only one walk to get the win.
Hanover (3-13) picked up a double by Jocelyn Fleming and six strikeouts from pitcher Keana Noel.
Hanover 003 00 – 3 5 4
Biglerville 465 2x – 17 8 3
WP: Abigail Reckard. LP: Keana Noel. SO-BB: Noel 6-7, Reckard 6-1. 2B: H-Jocelyn Fleming; B-Lexi Pickett, MacKensie Vance
Littlestown 7, Bermudian Springs 4
Bailey Rucker’s RBI double capped a three-run sixth inning as the Bolts surged past the visiting Eagles on Monday.
Littlestown (13-4) erased an early 3-0 deficit only to see the Eagles (9-8) draw even heading into the decisive sixth. Rebecca Green ignited the rally with a single, and later scored on a Kailey Miller base hit.
Chelsey Stonesifer singled three times from the leadoff spot and Carli Thayer went 2-for-4. Stonesifer was solid in the pitching circle once again, scattering seven hits while striking out 10 and giving up just three earned runs.
For Berm, Maddie Reever went 2-for-3 and Hannah Chenault smacked a double, scoring twice. Tori Murren was saddled with the loss despite yielding three earned runs while fanning five.
Bermudian Springs 210 010 0 – 4 7 3
Littlestown 002 203 x – 7 8 1
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Tori Murren. SO-BB: Murren 5-1, Stonesifer 10-2. 2B: BS-Hannah Chenault, L-Bailey Rucker
New Oxford 7,
Spring Grove 6
Extra-base hits were the order of the day as the Colonials and Rockets combined for 13 of them in Monday’s slugfest. Mallory Topper and Jordan Hess gave the Ox the upper hand as they belted home runs in a key 7-6 victory.
Topper and Hess finished with a double, home run and three RBI each as the Colonials improved to 6-10 and moved into the 16th and final qualifying spot for the District 3-5A playoffs.
Ellie Widerman drilled two of the Ox’s six doubles, with Alyssa Walters and Brooklyn Hodges also hammering two-baggers.
New Oxford 202 300 0 – 7 9 0
Spring Grove 003 300 0 – 6 12 1
Courtney Smith, Paige Dill (6). Trista Hershey. WP: Smith. LP: Hershey. SO-BB: Smith 0-2, Dill 2-0, Hershey 2-1. 2B: NO-Mallory Topper, Jordan Hess, Alyssa Walters, Brooklyn Hodges, Ellie Widerman; SG-Gunard, Hershey 2, Schneeman, Snell. HR: NO-Topper, Hess
Delone Catholic 19,
York Catholic 2
Five different Squires smoked three hits each in Monday’s thrashing of the Irish.
Alma Partenza, Carolina Arigo, Meredith Wilson, Kat Keller and Nicole Brown all had three hits as Delone (9-6) never looked back after taking a 9-0 lead in the first. Brown delivered four RBI while Parenza, Arigo and Keller drove in three runs apiece.
Amy Anderson and Arigo both tripled as the Squirettes sent the Irish to their eighth loss in 10 games.
Delone Catholic 961 3 – 19 20 1
York Catholic 011 0 – 2 3 1
Amy Anderson, Alma Partenza (3). Michalski. WP: Anderson. LP: Michalski. SO-BB: Anderson 1-2, Partenza 4-3. Michalski 0-5. 2B: DC-Carolina Arigo, Nicole Brown, Kat Keller, Partenza. 3B: DC-Anderson, Arigo
Fairfield 4, York Tech 2
Kira Weikert went the distance on Monday, pitching the Knights to a key YAIAA-4 victory over the Spartans.
Weikert’s day included seven strikeouts and only one walk as she worked around six hits. She allowed only one earned run.
Offensively, Cailin Swam went 2-for-3 and Ellie Snyder and Cristina Hamilton had RBI for the Knights (6-6).
Fairfield 002 100 1 – 4 7 1
York Tech 000 001 1 – 2 6 2
WP: Kira Weikert. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Weikert 7-1, Steinfelt 7-1. 3B: YT-Zeinkiewicz. HR: YT-Ash.
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 2, West York 0
Brandon Manning delivered in the clutch and Tegan Kuhns was nearly unhittable as the Warriors survived an upset bid on Monday.
Gettysburg (10-6) was held scoreless until the top of the seventh when Alex Meckley walked and Marshall Mott reached on a misplayed bunt. Cody Furman drew a free pass to pack the sacks, bringing Manning to the dish. Manning produced a two-run single for the game’s only runs, and Kuhns took care of the rest.
Kuhns went the route, firing a three-hitter that included 10 strikeouts without a walked batter. He found the strike zone on 63 of 95 offerings, keeping the Bulldogs (3-13) at bay.
Gettysburg 000 000 2 – 2 7 0
West York 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Tegan Kuhns. Peters, Knisley (7). WP: Kuhns. LP: Peters. SO-BB: Kuhns 10-0, Peters 4-4, Knisley 1-0.
Delone Catholic 6,
York Catholic 0
Jake Sherdel fired a two-hit shutout on Monday to keep the Squires’ YAIAA-4 title hopes alive.
Sherdel silenced the Irish (3-9) by whiffing eight and walking four over seven frames. He needed only 84 pitches to go the distance.
Offensively, Trent Giraffa swatted three hits, including a double for Delone (9-7). Leadoff man Avery Kuntz was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, and Aidan Wittmer slapped a pair of singles as well.
Delone Catholic 001 302 0 – 6 11 0
York Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 2 1
Jake Sherdel. Catterall, Campbell (6). WP: Sherdel. LP: Catterall. SO-BB: Sherdel 8-4, Catterall 4-2, Campbell 2-3. 2B: DC-Avery Kuntz, Trent Giraffa, Eddie Ugarte; YC-B. Walker.
Fairfield 8, York Tech 2
York Tech 3, Fairfield 1
The Green Knights and Spartans split a pair of five-inning games on Monday.
A seven-run first inning sent Fairfield (4-9) on its way to an 8-2 win in the opener. Nathan Baker delivered a double and two RBI, and Will Myers was 2-for-2. Cameron Macinyak joined Baker with two runs driven in.
Jake Myers worked four shutout innings for the win, allowing only two hits. Cody Valentine worked the fifth to seal the victory.
The Knights were unable to solve Matthew Saylor in Game 2, as he pitched Tech (4-10) to the victory. Will Myers had a double and Eric Ball plated Fairfield’s lone run.
Game 1
York Tech 000 02 – 2 3 1
Fairfield 701 0x – 8 7 2
Hess, Shimmel (1), Rosario (4). Jake Myers, Cody Valentine (5). WP: Myers. LP: Hess. SO-BB: Hess 0-3, Shimmel 5-1, Rosario 0-1, Myers 3-0, Valentine 1-1. 2B: F-Nathan Baker
Game 2
Fairfield 001 00 – 1 3 2
York Tech 120 0x – 3 3 0
Cameron Macinyak, Andrew Koons (2). Saylor. WP: Saylor. LP: Macinyak. SO-BB: Macinyak 1-2, Koons 1-2, Saylor 6-3. 2B: F-Will Myers
South Western 22,
William Penn 0
The Mustangs paralyed six walks and six hits into 22 runs in just two innings on Monday. Landen Eyster had three RBI to lead nine players with at least one run driven in. Ty Cromer and Carson Trone doubled as South Western improved to 8-5 on the season.
William Penn 000 — 0 0 4
South Western (12)(10)x — 22 6 0
WP: Carlos Carabello. SO-BB: Carabello 4-0, Aaron Hughes 3-0. 2B: SW-Ty Cromer, Carson Trone
York Suburban 10,
New Oxford 0
Ian Korn shelled the strike zone on Monday, stacking up 14 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout of the Colonials. Korn walked only two batters, allowing a lone single to Adam Pascoe.
Nick Richardson tripled three times for the Trojans, who improved to 11-5 while the Ox slipped to 6-9.
York Suburban 130 141 – 10 11 1
New Oxford 000 000 – 0 1 4
Ian Korn. Jesse Bitzer, Connor Rebert (5), Ryan Heiss (6). WP: Korn. LP: Bitzer. SO-BB: Korn 14-2, Bitzer 1-3, Rebert 0-1, Heiss 0-1. 2B: YS-Spencer Butz, Nick Richardson 3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 12,
Kennard-Dale 11
The Colonials earned a hard-fought victory over the Rams on Monday in a battle of potential playoff teams.
Hannah Zimmer rifled home four goals to pace the Ox (11-3), which has now won four straight since a loss to South Western. Hailey Linebaugh had a hat trick while Ally Mathis and Morgan Sauter tallied two goals apiece.
Savannah Winpigler netted a goal and joined Mathis and Bethany Cohee with a pair of assists.
Morgan Scott produced 19 saves in net to deny the Rams (10-5).
Goals: KD-Hostler 4, Merrick 3, Berdoll 2, Eyler, Waltrop; NO-Hannah Zimmer 4, Hailey Linebaugh 3, Ally Mathis 2, Morgan Sauter 2, Savannah Winpigler. Assists: KD-Hostler; NO-Mathis 2, Bethany Cohee 2, Winpigler 2, Sauter. Shots: KD-33, NO-32. Saves: KD-McKenna Channel 14; NO-Morgan Scott 19
