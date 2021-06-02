AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Biglerville 4, Shippensburg 0
Eli Weigle fired a one-hit shutout to lead Post 262 to a season-opening victory on Wednesday at Oakside Community Park.
Weigle whiffed five and walked three, using only 81 pitches to record 21 outs. The lefty opened with three hitless innings before a yielding a single to begin the fourth.
Gavin Taylor put Biglerville on the board with an RBI single in the second and Nolan Miller chased home another run on a groundout.
Biglerville doubled its lead in the fifth when Logan Brewer singled home a run and Ben Angstadt pushed a run across the plate on a fielder’s choice.
Austin Black went 2-for-3 to account for half of Biglerville’s hits.
Shippensburg 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Biglerville 020 020 0 — 4 4 1
WP: Eli Weigle. SO-BB: Weigle 5-3.
Dover 8, New Oxford 4
Dover rattled a dozen hits to double up the Ox in York County legion action on Tuesday. Aaron Eckard and Ben Lieb smacked two-baggers for the winners.
Dover 101 204 0 — 8 12 2
New Oxford 012 100 0 — 4 7 2
Shane Klinedinst, Nate Hammock (4) and Dwight Bentzel, Owen Kennell (5). Ethan Diehl, Cade Baker (5), Blake Phillips (6) and Joey Fuhrman. WP: Hammock. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Diehl 4-5, Baker 0-0, Phillips 1-0, Klinedinst 6-4, Hammock 4-2. 2B: D-Aaron Eckard, Ben Lieb
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 6, Mason-Dixon 2
The Dodgers posted a trio of two-run innings on Tuesday to beat the Rebels and improve to 10-2.
Travis Inch doubled as part of a 2-for-3 day that included a pair of RBI. Trent Copenhaver also ripped a two-bagger, to go along with two singles and two runs scored.
Sam Wertz chipped in with two hits as well.
A trio of pitchers, led by Justin Gladhill’s four-inning stint, limited the Rebels (3-7) to just four hits.
Littlestown 202 000 2 — 6 9 3
Mason-Dixon 002 000 0 — 2 4 4
Justin Gladhill, Calvin Benevento (5), Justin Keith (7). Tyler Hawthorne. WP: Gladhill. LP: Hawthorne. SO-BB: Gladhill 4-1, Benevento 2-0, Keith 2-0, Hawthorne 6-2. 2B: L-Trent Copenhaver, Travis Inch
