We know that the structure of the coming hunting seasons will be similar to those of 2021-22 because the Pennsylvania Game Commission did not have a quorum in January to vote on a new structure.
No worries, our body clocks will remind us of when we can hit the woods.
While the seasons may feel familiar, I wish for you new adventures, safety, and memories.
Now, here are the season dates for 2022-23 as bowbenders are making final preparations for the archery season opener next Saturday.
The fall turkey season will be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A (WMU), which includes the great majority of Adams County.
The statewide black bear season for firearms will be Nov. 19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-22. The extended firearms season for black bears will be Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 3.
The muzzleloader season for black bears statewide will be Oct. 15-22.
The special firearms season for black bears statewide will be Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior license holders, active-duty military and disabled persons’ permit holders. Arms and ammo permitted during the regular firearms bear season can be used.
The archery season for black bears in WMU 5A will be Oct. 15-Nov. 5.
Archery seasons for deer in WMU 5A will be Oct. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-18; and Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.
Muzzleloader season for antlerless deer will be Oct. 15-22.
Antlerless deer special firearms statewide season will be Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior license holders, Commission Disabled Person Permit holders (to use a vehicle as a blind), and Residents serving on active duty in the U.S. armed forces or U.S. Coast Guard.
The regular statewide firearms season for antlered and antlerless deer will be Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 10.
The flintlock season for antlered and antlerless deer in WMU 5A will be Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.
Small game and other season details can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
SPINNER FISHING WITH ACTU
The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited will present a program on “Fishing Spinners for Trout” by Frank Nale on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
The program will cover proper spin fishing tackle, correct technique, stream selection, and a casting demonstration. Frank Nale’s tips will help bring more trout, both stocked and wild, to hand.
It will be held at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
MIDDLETOWN, WALKER
ACCESSES CLOSED FOR NOW
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the Middletown and Walker fishing accesses are currently closed for improvements being made to the parking areas.
The Middletown Access provides fishing and boating access to Swatara Creek and the Susquehanna River in Middletown Borough, Dauphin County. It is closed through October 5.
Middletown boaters should plan accordingly to find alternate access to the Susquehanna River by using the Fort Hunter Access upstream and the Goldsboro or Falmouth accesses downstream.
The Walker Access provides fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Walker Township, Juniata County. It is temporarily closed through Sept. 30.
While construction is being completed at Walker, boaters should plan accordingly to find alternate access to the Juniata River by using the Mifflintown Access upstream and the Muskrat Springs Access downstream.
BULLET POINTS
• National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 24, celebrating 50 years of encouraging those two outdoor sports.
• Last season, hunters took about 130,650 deer in archery season (68,580 antlered and 62,070 antlerless). The first week was the most productive for antlerless; weeks five and six were tops for antlered deer.
• Not only is September 23 the first day of Autumn, it is also National Baker Day, Go With Your Gut Day, Hug a Vegetarian Day, Dogs in Politics Day, Great American Pot Pie Day, Snack Stick Day, Redhead Appreciation Day, and Restless Legs Awareness Day.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.