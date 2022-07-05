A powerful rain storm dumped an inch of rain on the baseball field at the Cashtown Community Fire Department in less than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, but Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert was able to have the field ready to play by game time two-and-a-half hours later.
Post 202 then breezed past visiting Shiloh, 13-3, in six innings in the quarterfinals of the York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The victory moves Gettysburg into the winner’s bracket semis where it will play on Thursday at 5:45. The opponent will be the winner of today’s Bermudian-Red Lion game, which was rained out on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (6-5) broke open a 2-2 ballgame with a seven-run bottom of the fourth as the visitors couldn’t get out of their own way.
Shiloh (3-8) committed five errors in the frame and none of Gettysburg’s runs were earned.
The biggest hit in the rally was Mason Rebert’s two-run double, while Zach Turner singled home a run and Wes Coolbaugh’s bat died a hero, as he blooped a broken-bat single to shallow center to score a run as well.
“We were very opportunistic tonight,” Matt Rebert said. “Our baserunning was great and we hit the ball well. The only things I’d like to see improve is that we need our defense to be better and we need our pitchers to throw more strikes.”
Gettysburg added a run in the fifth on Mason Rebert’s RBI groundout and then carried a 10-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
Walks drawn by Charlie Shull, Andrew Reisinger and Wyatt Sokol loaded the bases for Coolbaugh and he singled in Shull, bringing Zach Williams to the plate.
Williams delivered Reisiinger and Sokol to invoke the mercy rule.
Post 202 is a young squad, but Coolbaugh was a full-time starter for the Gettysburg High School varsity team in the spring and Sokol and Williams, while mainly JV players, saw some varsity time with the Warriors as well.
“Wes, Zach and Wyatt are easily our most experienced guys and they’re our leaders,” Matt Rebert said. “They usually step up in big spots when we need them.”
The contest was scoreless into the bottom of the third when Sokol doubled to lead off and came around on Coolbaugh’s single. Rebert’s groundout then plated Williams.
Shiloh evened the game in the fourth when Mason Jianniney and Anthony Dundore each drew free passes with the bags full. The second ended the night on the hill for Post 202 starter Cole Lambert.
Lambert had breezed through the first three frames, not allowing a hit until Jackson Yingling singled with no outs in the fourth.
On the evening, Lambert went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on one hit with six strikeouts and five walks.
“This wasn’t our best game, we had some miscues, but we’re happy to win,” Matt Rebert said. “Anytime you can win a playoff game, especially by ten runs, you have to be happy.”
Coolbaugh and Williams led Gettysburg’s 11-hit offense with three knocks apiece, while Williams and Sokol each scored three times. Rebert brought home four runs, Coolbaugh knocked in three and Williams had two ribbies.
Dylan Sechrist had two of Shiloh’s four hits.
Shiloh 000 201 — 3 4 6
Gettysburg 002 713 — 13 11 1
Marcus Ropp, Dylan Sechrist (4), Collin Biehl (5) and Josh Silverman; Cole Lambert, Wes Coolbaugh (4) and Reid Payne, Sam Coolbaugh (6). SO-BB: Ropp 2-2, Sechrist 2-2, Biehl 0-3; Lambert 6-5, W. Coolbaugh 3-1. W — W. Coolbaugh. L — Ropp. 2B: G-Wyatt Sokol, Mason Rebert.
York-Adams American Legion Tournament
Tuesday
First Round
Bermudian at Red Lion, ppd.
Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3 6 innings
Hanover 5, Northeastern 0
Spring Grove at New Oxford, ppd.
Wednesday
First Round
8. Bermudian (1-8) at 2. Red Lion (7-3), 5:45
7. Spring Grove (3-7) at 1. New Oxford (10-0), 5:45
