Mackenzie Szlosek, a sophomore on the Gettysburg women’s basketball team, has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Region 5 team, released on Tuesday.
Szlosek, the Centennial Conference Player of the Year and first-team all-conference selection, was named first-team all-region. It is her first all-region selection.
The guard started all 28 games this season and led the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game. She paced the squad with 53 assists and ranked third with 38 steals. She shot 47.4 percent from the floor, including hitting 26 of 67 3-pointers, and blocked 11 shots. Szlosek also ranked second on the squad in rebounding at 6.3 boards per contest. She reached double digits in the scoring column 23 times this season with four 20-point outings. She also had five double-doubles to her credit.
The Bullets (21-7, 16-4 CC) won the CC title for the second straight season and advanced to the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
BASEBALL: Nathan Masteralexis, a senior on the Gettysburg baseball team, earned the Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week honor for the week of Mar. 6-12.
Masteralexis made two starts in Florida for the Bullets (8-4), picking up the win in both games. He threw 10.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one walk and one earned run. He posted a 0.90 ERA in the 2-0 week.
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Lycoming on Thursday. Game time is 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Megan Hughes, a junior on the Gettysburg softball team, earned the Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week honor for the week of Mar. 6-12.
Hughes posted a 0.49 ERA in four pitching appearances for the Bullets (7-2-1) on the week. She threw 14 1/3 innings with 14 strikeouts and four walks, allowing just 10 hits and one earned run. She went 2-0 with a save. She added her first collegiate double while also hitting against Fitchburg State.
For the season, she has a 0.81 ERA in five appearances. She is 3-0 with a save and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.
Gettysburg returns to action at Mary Washington on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at noon.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Colin LaForty, a freshman on the Gettysburg men’s lacrosse team, earned the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor for the week of Mar. 6-12.
LaForty made 11 saves in his first collegiate start, helping the third-ranked Bullets (4-0) to a 15-9 victory over seventh-ranked Washington and Lee on Saturday.
For the season, he has a 10.67 goals-against average and .448 save percentage.
Gettysburg returns to action at No. 15 Denison on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL: Gettysburg had 47 winter student-athletes named to the Centennial Conference (CC) Academic Honor Roll, which was released recently.
Among those 47 student-athletes, 12 were also tabbed to the Academic All-Centennial team.
Caden Giordano, a senior on the men’s indoor track and field team, earned honorable mention all-conference honors and was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the sport for the top GPA among all Academic All-Centennial selections.
Carl Schaller, a sophomore on the men’s basketball team, earned honorable mention all-conference honors.
Mackenzie Szlosek, a sophomore on the women’s basketball team, earned first team all-conference honors.
Lily Morrell, a senior on the women’s indoor track and field team, earned second-team and honorable mention all-conference honors.
Charlie Cross, a junior on the men’s swimming team, earned first-team and second-team all-conference honors.
Declan Sheeran, a junior on the men’s swimming team, earned first-team, second-team and honorable mention all-conference honors.
Hunter Sundlun, a junior on the men’s swimming team, earned second-team all-conference honors.
Conor Vienneau, a junior on the men’s swimming team, earned second-team all-conference honors.
Lindsay Blake, a sophomore on the women’s swimming team, earned second-team all-conference honors.
Olivia Pyott, a sophomore on the women’s swimming team, earned first-team all-conference honors.
Natalie Wisniewski, a junior on the women’s swimming team, earned first-team and second-team all-conference honors.
Luke Kowalski, a junior on the wrestling team, earned first-team all-conference honors.
The Academic All-Centennial team recognizes student-athletes who receive both all-conference and Academic Honor Roll honors.
To be nominated for the honor roll, a student-athlete must be of sophomore standing or higher and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.40. The honored Bullets student-athletes are:
Men’s Basketball (3)
Junior Antonello Baggi — Journalism Across Digital Media
Senior Josh Russell — Business, Organizations, and Management
Sophomore Carl Schaller — Business, Organizations, and Management
Women’s Basketball (3)
Senior Meghan Barbera — Biology
Sophomore Mackenzie Szlosek — Biology
Sophomore Emily Violante – Health Sciences/Psychology
Men’s Indoor Track & Field (6)
Junior Noah Albanese — Economics and Political Science
Senior Connor Elliott — Health Science
Senior Caden Giordano — Political Science/Public Policy
Sophomore Josh Judson – Biology
Junior Arthur Keegan — Economics
Sophomore Joe Zimbler — International and Global Studies/Political Science
Women’s Indoor Track & Field (13)
Senior Amanda Addesso — International and Global Studies and Political Science
Sophomore Ava Crawford — Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Junior Holly Ferrara — Political Science/Spanish
Junior Rachel Fischler — Public Policy and Sociology
Sophomore Kathryn Hopkins — Health Sciences
Junior Giovanna Komst — International and Global Studies
Senior Anna Lopez — Psychology
Senior Lily Morrell — Political Science
Senior Rachel Nori — English and Psychology
Senior Julia Piness — Sociology/Spanish
Junior Alexa Schauder — Health Sciences/Spanish
Sophomore Olivia Taylor — History
Senior Julia Wert — Chemistry
Men’s Swimming (7)
Junior Charlie Cross — Environmental Studies/Public Policy
Sophomore Joe Curry — Business, Organizations and Management
Junior Luke McKenna — Biology
Sophomore Harry Nelson – Mathematics/Physics
Junior Declan Sheeran — Health Sciences
Junior Hunter Sundlun — Business, Organizations and Management
Junior Conor Vienneau — Political Science
Women’s Swimming (9)
Sophomore Lindsay Blake — Business, Organizations and Management
Senior Annabel Gorman — Environmental Studies
Senior Lauren Manning — Psychology/Public Policy
Junior Mia Martinez — Psychology
Sophomore Grace Meisner — German Studies/Public Policy/Sociology
Junior Angelina Patarini — Business, Organizations and Management/Philosophy
Sophomore Olivia Pyott — Biology
Junior Isabel Williams — Mathematics
Junior Natalie Wisniewski — Sociology
Wrestling (6)
Sophomore Graham Chandler — undeclared
Junior Luke Kowalski — Philosophy
Senior Cooper Leszczuk — Business, Organizations and Management
Senior Eric Mougalian — Health Sciences
Senior Jake Stein — Business, Organizations and Management
Junior Oscar Winch — Cinema and Media Studies/Environmental Studies
In all, 596 student-athletes from the CC’s 11 member institutions were named to the 2023 Winter Academic Honor Roll.
