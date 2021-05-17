A first inning rife with extra-base hits, hard contact, and baserunners seemed to portend a lengthy, high-scoring duel Monday between New Oxford and Red Lion.
Then the Colonials’ arms settled down, their bats powered up and New Oxford ended any idea of a long day at the diamond.
New Oxford opened the final week of the regular season in style Monday, as Jordan Hess drilled a grand slam in the fifth inning to bring an early close to a 13-2 victory over Red Lion in a YAIAA-I softball game at New Oxford High School.
Hess and teammate Autumn Lehigh both went 4-for-4, with a combined eight RBIs and three extra-base hits, to keep the Colonials within striking distance of the District 3 Class 5A playoff field. The Ox entered the week ranked No. 18 in the class, with 16 teams qualifying. The Colonials have a final chance to earn points Thursday against Bermudian Springs.
“We have the mentality that things happen, but we just have to continue to play and do our jobs and hit the ball,” New Oxford coach Vincent Hall said. “That’s what we did today.”
New Oxford scored multiple runs in four of the five innings Monday, but the Colonials faced a deficit when they first stepped to the plate. Red Lion’s Alyssa Dennison drilled a one-out solo homer in the first inning; Kenna Michael followed her with a double, coming home on Ava Norris’ sac fly to make it 2-0.
Colonial starter Courtney Smith wriggled out of the jam with no more damage, stranding a pair. That let the Ox offense go to work, with Lehigh roping a two-out, two-run triple down the leftfield line to tie the game at 2-2 and start her productive day.
“I was a little nervous because I have not been hitting well through the middle of the season,” Lehigh said. “I had a hit Saturday after we changed my stance and how I finish, because I wasn’t finishing through. Just keeping those things in mind really helped me.”
Smith again managed an escape in the second, leaving the bases loaded by inducing a pair of pop-ups. It would be the Lions’ last chance at keeping it close: the Colonials scored three in the second thanks to a trio of Red Lion errors, and then piled up four in the fourth highlighted by a two-run single by Lehigh and an RBI single by Ellie Widerman.
The fourth-inning outbreak brought the Colonial lead to 9-2, and the Ox lineup was ready to close it out via the 10-run rule when it came back to the plate in the fifth. Paige Dill, Mallory Topper and Widerman went walk-single-walk to open the inning, and then Hess crushed a first-pitch offering to center for the grand slam that dropped the curtain on the New Oxford victory.
“We just had to be patient,” Hess said. “Normally, most of us are always ahead of the ball. I was approaching it thinking I was not going to swing. I’m always ready to swing, but in the end I’m not going to if it’s a bad pitch.”
Hess also scored three runs as part of her banner day.
“Jordan Hess hits the ball harder than anybody,” Hall said. “She hits so many line drives. She hit a line drive back into me and split me open. I have to have hernia surgery next week because of Jordan. She has broken my toe, hitting that. She works on her family farm, and she is just one strong girl.”
Joining Lehigh and Hess with multi-hit games was Alyssa Waters, who was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Paige Dill pitched the final two innings for the Colonials, putting up scoreless frames.
Red Lion 200 00 — 2 9 3
New Oxford 230 44 — 13 12 1
Ava Norris, Trout (4) and Shelby Smeltzer. Courtney Smith, Paige Dill (4) and Ellie Widerman. WP: Smith. LP: Norris. SO-BB: Norris 1-2, Trout 0-2, Smith 1-1, Dill 2-0. 2B: Red Lion, Kenna Michael; New Oxford, Autumn Lehigh. 3B: New Oxford, Lehigh. HR: RL-Alyssa Dennison; NO: Jordan Hess
