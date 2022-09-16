As it turned out, Gettysburg’s two-minute drill only took 56 seconds.
After surrendering a field goal with 1:04 to go in the opening half, Brady Heiser marched his squad the length of the field for a go-ahead touchdown toss to Sean Higgins with eight ticks on the clock. They parlayed the 7-3 advantage and a dominant second half into a 27-11 victory over East Pennsboro at Warrior Stadium on Friday night.
Heiser completed eight of 10 for 103 yards in the first half and finished 13-of-15 in the most poised and polished performance of the sophomore quarterback’s career.
“We work on (the two-minute drill) every practice,” said Heiser of his late first-half heroics. “We slowed things down and got it done.”
The success in the passing game created opportunities for leading rusher Jayden Johnson after intermission. The senior amassed triple digits in rushing yards for the fourth consecutive contest to begin the season. After being limited to 31 yards in the first two stanzas, Johnson broke loose. When the Panthers (3-1) fumbled, the Warriors recovered and Johnson immediately zigzagged his way 38 yards to nirvana.
“When we got that fumble, it turned the momentum to our side,” said Johnson. “In the first half, they were keying on our strong side. (In the second half), we flipped it. They got tired and we were able to execute.”
According to head coach Matt Heiser, the Warrior passing and rushing attacks complement each other.
“When they are both working, it forces the defense to reset,” Heiser explained. “Still, we didn’t finish some drives we need to complete and need to clean up some penalties.
Following another forced punt — Gettysburg (3-1) limited EP to 144 total yards — Preston Burnett squeezed through the right side of the line on a mad dash to the end zone that covered 32 yards.
Moments later, Landon Keefer stepped in front of an ill-fated attempt and sprinted 43 yards to paydirt. The point after was blocked but the hosts were in control.
A five-yard toss from Campbell to Aaron Angelo and a two-point conversion got the Panthers closer, but the Warriors smothered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
Tight end Jakaree Anderson had a big night with four receptions for 48 yards.
“He used to be a lineman,” offered Brady Heiser. “He’s happy to be catching the ball. I’m very proud of him”
It’s a quick turnaround for Heiser’s group, who travel to Mechanicsburg for a Thursday night special.
“We’ll enjoy this (win) until tomorrow,” said Heiser. “Then we’ll be ready to roll into the next one. We have a chance to keep things going.”
East Pennsboro 0 3 0 8 — 11
EP-Dakota Campbell 42 Field Goal 1:04
G-Sean Higgins 13 pass from Brady Heiser (Jordan Gondwe kick) 00:08
G-Jayden Johnson 38 run (Gondwe kick) 1:15
G-Preston Burnett 32 run (Gondwe kick) 8:52
G-Landon Keefer 43 pass interception return (kick blocked) 6:33
EP-Aaron Angelo 5 pass from Campbell (Milind Singh pass from Campbell) 3:37
Rushes-yards 39-105 47-214
Penalties-yards 9-91 8-70
Rushing: EP-Lovell Tatum 2-49, Dakota Campbell 14-35, Aaron Angelo 9-31, Caden Holmes 3-5, Terrell James 1-2, Ethan Marcin 1-0, Keith Oates 7-(-8), Trey Good 1-(-10); G-Jayden Johnson 21-146, Preston Burnett 2-38, Cody Furman 8-36, Tanner Newman 3-(-1), Brady Heiser 13-(-5).
Passing: EP-Oates 3-8-34-0, Campbell 1-2-5-1; G-Heiser 13-15-129-0.
Receiving: EP-Chase Deibler 2-20, Angelo 2-19; G-Newman 5-55, Jakaree Anderson 4-48, Sean Higgins 1-13, David Beamer 1-13 .
