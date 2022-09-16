CATCH
Gettysburg’s Tanner Newman makes a diving catch behind East Pennsboro defensive backs Lovell Tatum (2) and Dakota Campbell (22) during Friday’s Mid-Penn game at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors pulled away from the Panthers, 27-11. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

As it turned out, Gettysburg’s two-minute drill only took 56 seconds.

After surrendering a field goal with 1:04 to go in the opening half, Brady Heiser marched his squad the length of the field for a go-ahead touchdown toss to Sean Higgins with eight ticks on the clock. They parlayed the 7-3 advantage and a dominant second half into a 27-11 victory over East Pennsboro at Warrior Stadium on Friday night.

