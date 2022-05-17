Western Carolina sophomore infielder Zach Ketterman was selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 3 First Team. It’s the first academic all-district honor for Ketterman, a Gettysburg High School graduate, and the eighth among seven different Catamount baseball players since 2002.
Ketterman’s selection gives WCU honorees in back-to-back years as senior teammate Daniel Walsh earned all-district plaudits last season. Ketterman was one of two players from the Southern Conference recognized, joined on the District 4 team by Wofford junior infielder Ryan Galanie (3.79, Computer Science/Spanish).
Selections are made from nominations submitted by the sports information professionals at each NCAA member institution with voting administered by CoSIDA of its membership.
Ketterman is currently batting .286 (54-for-189) with nine doubles, a SoCon-leading five triples, and a career-best eight home runs. He has scored a team-best 59 runs – second in the conference rankings – while starting all but one game at third base for WCU this season where he’s been a part of turning seven double plays. Ketterman has also drawn 33 walks on the season to rank tied for third currently in the SoCon with 12 HBPs to help bolster his .419 on-base percentage.
This season, Ketterman has 14 multiple-hit games and four, two-RBI efforts, while batting among the top three in the WCU lineup in 44 of his 47 games. A product of Biglerville, Pa., Ketterman enjoyed a team-long tying 11-game hitting streak and recorded a 14-game reached base safely streak this season.
Ketterman, who was named to the 2020-21 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll and received a SoCon Commissioner’s Medal last year, boasts a cumulative grade point average of 3.87 as a junior in the classroom while majoring in finance.
The 2021‐22 Academic All‐District® Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All‐America® program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First‐team Academic All‐District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America® ballot. First‐, second‐, and third‐team Academic All‐America® honorees will be announced in June.
CoSIDA’s District 3 is comprised of schools from North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. This year’s 12-member team was comprised of four players from Tennessee and two from Duke, with one apiece representing WCU, Campbell, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, and Virginia. For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or CoSIDA.com.
Ketterman is the second Catamount to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in 2021-22, joining Natalie McNally from the women’s soccer team who was recognized back in November.
