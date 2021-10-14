BOYS’ SOCCER

Biglerville 4, Big Spring 1

The Canners completed their first unbeaten regular season in program history on Thursday with a victory over the visiting Bulldogs. The Canners rattled off four unanswered goals after falling behind to secure the spotless record.

Biglerville, which improved to 18-0, was 12-0 in divisional play to capture the YAIAA-3 title.

Gettysburg 2, Kennard-Dale 1

The Warriors will take momentum into the postseason following Thursday’s home victory over the Rams.

David Langman put Gettysburg (7-7-1) on the board with a goal assisted by Joey Wagner in the first half. Jonah Brainard’s tally, assisted by Malachi Abma, proved to be the winner for the hosts.

Kennard-Dale 1 0 – 1

Gettysburg 1 1 – 2

Goals: G-David Langman, Jonah Brainard. Assists: G-Joey Wagner, Malachi Abma. JV: Kennard-Dale 1-0

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0

The Bolts pitched their school-record sixth shutout of the season on Thursday as they blanked the Nighthawks.

Littlestown (10-5-2) is jostling with Bermudian Springs (10-6-0) for the 10th and final qualifying spot in the District 3 Class 2A field. The Bolts face Kennard-Dale (6-7-1) on Monday to close out their regular season.

On Thursday, Leo Guzman opened the scoring on an assist from Diego Guzman. The Bolts doubled their lead in the second half when Josh Blose recorded his 23rd goal of the season, and 49th of his career.

Harry Moroz capped the attack with a marker at 12:48 in the win.

Littlestown 1 2 — 3

Hanover 0 0 — 0

Goals: L-Leo Guzman, Josh Blose, Harry Moroz. Assists: L-Diego Guzman, L. Guzman. Shots: L-9; H-4. Corners: L-2; H-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 3; H-Justus Feeser 5

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Delone Catholic 7, York Catholic 3

Maddie O’Brien hammered home four goals as the Squirettes smashed the Irish in a battle of teams heading to the District 3 playoffs.

O’Brien had a hat trick in the opening half before Delone hung four more scores on the board following the intermission. Emily McCann, Abigael Vingsen and Fina Mochi all added goals as Delone improved to 9-6-1, while the Irish slipped to 9-7.

Delone Catholic 3 4 – 7

York Catholic 1 2 – 3

Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 4, Emily McCann, Abigael Vingsen, Fina Mochi; YC-Rosie Mulligan, Sydney Mentzer, Kathleen McKeague. Assists: DC-Mochi; YC-Katie Bullen. Shots: DC-15; YC-7. Corners: DC-1; YC-4. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 4; YC-Alexandra Gilden 8. JV: York Catholic 3-0

Gettysburg 4, Kennard-Dale 0

Four different Warriors scored in Thursday’s regular-season finale, which marked the fourth-straight win for the YAIAA-2 champs. Gettysburg (12-2-2), which hasn’t lost since September 9th, saw Alivia Colgan and Izzy Gaydon score in the opening half before Maddy Gaydon and Lily Winkelmann netted tallies in the second half.

Autumn Oaster assisted on a pair of Warrior goals.

Kennard-Dale 0 0 – 0

Gettysburg 2 2 – 4

Goals: G-Alivia Colgan, Izzy Gaydon, Maddy Gaydon, Lily Winkelmann. Assists: G-Autumn Oaster 2, Colgan. Shots: KD-3; G-16. Corners: KD-1; G-5. Saves: KD-4; G-2

Littlestown 6, Hanover 1

Ava Bentzel racked up a hat trick on Thursday as the Bolts blasted their way past the Hawkettes.

Bentzel had a goal and a pair of assists in the opening half before finding the net twice after the intermission. Chelsea Monsell knocked home a pair of goals and Jenna Sanders added a tally as well.

Mikayla Minetos provided the lone goal for Hanover.

Hanover 0 1 – 1

Littlestown 3 3 – 6

Goals: H-Mikayla Minetos; L-Chelsea Monsell 2, Ava Bentzel 3, Jenna Sanders. Assists: L-Bentzel 2, Keira Lee, Lindsay Childs. Shots: H-5; L-14. Corners: H-9; L-9. Saves: H-Mora-Vazquez 8; L-Abby Moroz 4

James Buchanan 3, Biglerville 2 2OT

Lexi Mixell scored at 5:10 of the second extra session to boost the Rockets past the Canners on Thursday.

Jayden Slonaker stuck the twine twice on penalty kicks in the second half for the Canners, scoring at 31:44 and 26:38.

Biglerville 0 2 0 0 – 2

James Buchanan 1 1 0 1 – 3

Goals: B-Jayden Slonaker 2; JB-Lexi Fluent, Sophia Stoner, Lexi Mixell. Shots: B-4; JB-16. Corners: B-6; JB-6. Saves: B-13; JB-2

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 5, Gettysburg 0

Melanie Beall rattled home three goals as the Eagles closed out the regular season with their 15th consecutive victory on Thursday.

Taylor Botterbusch and Lillian Peters joined Beall in the goal-scoring column, and Hailey Dermota had an assist for the Eagles (16-2).

Bermudian Springs 1 1 2 1 – 5

Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 – 0

Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 3, Taylor Botterbusch, Lillian Peters. Assists: BS-Hailey Dermota, Peters, Beall. Shots: BS-18; G-1. Corners: BS-12; G-4. Saves: BS-Bobe 1; G-Knerr 5, Scavitto 8

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0

Ella Means pounded out 10 kills to help the Eagles post a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of the Hawkettes on Thursday.

Tori Murren joined Means with nine kills to go along with five digs, and Madelyn Wagner dealt 10 assists.

Hanover won the JV match 25-19, 15-25, 15-12.

Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0

The Squirettes make quick work of on Thursday, winning 25-3, 25-3, 25-4. Holly Neiderer had seven service aces and Emma Anderson added five for Delone (12-4).

Spring Grove 3, South Western 0

The Rockets took down the Mustangs by a 25-13, 25-15, 25-8 count on Thursday in YAIAA-1 action.

For South Western, Emma Baney had 16 assists and nine digs, while Kirby Meyer and Katlyn Grempler combined for 22 digs.

South Western won the JV match, 2-1.

CROSS COUNTRY

YAIAA race at Biglerville

Biglerville’s Kalani Crum turned in the fastest time among area runners on his home course in Wednesday’s race. Crum finished in 19:23.85, good for 18th place in a race that included YAIAA powers Central York and Dallastown.

Crum was one spot ahead of Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders, who clocked a 19:28.06.

Jakob Rager of Dallastown won in 16:38.02.

In the girls’ race, Dallastown claimed five of the top six spots to sweep the day. Lydia Tolerico won in 19:53.89, nipping teammate Victoria Rodriguez who crossed the line in 19:54.19.

BOYS

Team: Bermudian Springs d. Biglerville 20-41; Central York d. Biglerville 15-50; Dallastown d. Biglerville 15-50; Central York d. Bermudian 15-50; Dallastown d. Bermudian 15-50; Dallastown d. Central York 24-31

Bermudian Springs: 19. Parker Sanders 19:28.06, 22. Cole Stuart 19:41.33, 27. Ryan Durbin 20:19.06, 33. Issac Talkington 21:05.31, 34. Jacob Simpson 21:15.44

Biglerville: 18. Kalani Crum 19:23.85, 36. Liam Hardy 21:20.87, 40. Landon Anglin 22:01.69, 44. Trenton Runkles 22:18.04, 47. Chance Davis 22:44.78

GIRLS

Team: Bermudian Springs d. Biglerville 15-50; Central York d. Biglerville 15-50; Dallastown d. Biglerville 15-50; Central York d. Bermudian 15-50; Dallastown d. Bermudian 15-50; Dallastown d. Central York 18-41

Bermudian Springs: 15. Livia Lighty 23:52.40, 16. Kylie Oseen 23:59.17, 25. Hannah Fletcher 26:45.35, 26. Madison Kuhn 26:46.19, 33. Lillian Talley 36:01.87

Biglerville: 28. Hope Chapman 27:12.30, 32. Kaitlyn Kline 28:16.08