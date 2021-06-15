AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 2, Hanover 1
Zach Williams pitched a gem for Gettysburg on Tuesday, outdueling Hanover’s Alex Forsythe to lead Post 202 to its first win of the year.
Both starters held the opposing lineups scoreless through the first five innings. Gettysburg struck first in the top of the fifth as Wyatt Sokol and Logan Newell reached on a pair of singles before coming around to score on a two-run error.
Hanover halved the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Forsythe, but Williams was able to finish the inning without any further damage and Landon Felix worked a 1-2-3 seventh to get the save.
Williams struck out seven over six innings of work, allowing just three hits and three walks along the way. Forsythe pitched a complete game on just 87 pitches, striking out four and walking none to go along with four hits. Both runs against him were unearned.
Gettysburg 000 002 0 — 2 4 3
Hanover 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
Zach Williams, Landon Felix (7). Alex Forsythe. WP: Williams. LP: Forsythe. SO-BB: G-Williams 7-3, Felix 1-0; H-Forsythe 4-0. 2B: H-Forsythe.
Bermudian Springs 4,
Spring Grove 3
Mason Diaz had a pair of doubles as well as a pair of RBI and Tyson Carpenter pitched four innings of two-run ball as Berm picked up the road victory Tuesday.
Bermudian scored first with a run in the top of the first before Spring Grove struck back with two in the bottom half. The visitors leveled the score with a run in the second then tacked on two more to take the lead in the top of the sixth and didn’t look back.
Carpenter got the win on the mound and also scored two runs after reaching base in three of his four at-bats.
Bermudian 110 020 0 — 4 5 2
Spring Grove 200 001 0 — 3 6 2
Tyson Carpenter, Gabe Kline (5) and Mason Diaz. Luta, Bailey (6), Sporer (7). WP: Carpenter. LP: Luta. SO-BB: BS-Carpenter 2-1, Kline 2-1; SG-Luta 5-2, Bailey 3-0, Sporers 1-1. 2B: BS-Diaz 2, Carpenter.
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 7,
Shippensburg 6
The Dodgers used a six-run second inning to hand the Stars their first loss on Monday in a battle of title contenders.
Nick Rampone keyed the offense for Littlestown with a 3-for-4 effort that included a home run and four RBI. Rampone’s homer was a three-run shot in the decisive frame.
Trenton Copenhaver went 2-for-4 and Sam Wertz doubled in the win.
Ryan D’Allesandro logged all seven innings on the hill, fanning nine while walking four.
Justin Darden led Ship by going 3-for-4 with a home and two RBI.
Shippensburg 101 021 1 — 6 9 0
Littlestown 060 010 x — 7 9 1
Corey Weldon, Jaret Petty (5). Ryan D’Allesandro. WP: D’Allesandro. LP: Weldon. SO-BB: Weldon 4-4, Petty 3-1, D’Allesandro 9-4. 2B: S-Brock Piper; L-Sam Wertz. HR: S-Justin Darden, J. Fetterman; L-Nick Rampone
Hagerstown 9, Hanover 2
Hagerstown 9, Hanover 0
The Braves banged out nine hits in both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader to sweep the Raiders and improve to 10-3.
Justin Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double, joining Jarrett Biesecker and Adam Mathias with two RBI apiece. Corey Walters drove in three runs as the first four hitters in the Hagerstown lineup piled up nine RBI.
Bobby Taylor and Adam Smith had two hits each for Hanover (4-12), with Taylor smacking a double.
Ryan Clark and Bryant Shives combined on a four-hit shutout in the second game. Chris Martin, Walters and Riley Jackson had two RBI each.
Brandon Horick singled twice for the Raiders.
Hagerstown 120 202 2 — 9 9 1
Hanover 010 100 0 — 2 8 2
Will Grove. Logan Strausbaugh, Wade Linebaugh (7). WP: Grove. LP: Strausbaugh. SO-BB: Grove 4-3, Strausbaugh 4-3, Linebaugh 0-1. 2B: Hag-Justin Lewis; Han-Bobby Taylor. 3B: Hag-Jarrett Biesecker
Hagerstown 100 300 5 — 9 9 1
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Ryan Clark, Bryant Shives (6). Andrew Burke, Blake Phillips (6). WP: Clark. LP: Burke. SO-BB: Clark 3-4, Shives 1-1, Burke 4-3, Phillips 1-0.
