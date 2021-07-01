I would like to share a story of how my mother killed a buck on the first day of deer season and how the rest of us weren’t overly shocked, because it wasn’t her first. Or how she knew the perfect presentation to make to an iconic Pennsylvania wild brown trout.
But I really cannot see her in hiking boots, sinking tent stakes like a real pro, getting the campfire going, and grilling meat.
I hope readers remember times like those they had with their moms. Kids with single, active moms who are stand-ins for either absent or deadbeat dads, may be extra special, hands-on memories.
My three sisters and I were lucky to have an intact family unit, cared for and guided by two loving parents.
My mother wasn’t the outdoors type. Alas, the deer kill, tent stakes and grilled meat were only visions. Who can fault her for that? She grew up with three brothers and a father who was good at the water and in the woods.
Barbara was all Mom.
To her, things that crawled or flew, or had more than four (or no) legs were better left “out there.”
To her credit, she tolerated my own need to bring most of those things “in there.”
As a kid I usually maintained a menagerie of bugs that either flew, stung, or spit tobacco juice, turtles, and toads. Oh yes, and “fishbaits” in containers of all sizes, that wouldn’t stay shut, in all places, worms in all stages of decay, ready for the trip to Willoughby Run I’d make at the next opportunity.
At one point, I think every container around the house had holes in the bottom or top. Hey, critters need air.
Tricking grackles and robins to walk under a cardboard box so I could pull a stick and trap them, wasn’t very productive and a kid went through a lot of bread for nothing to show for it. Toads that fell into the window wells at night survived in there with little renovation or home supplies needed.
Mud on the carport or tracked into the house disappeared on its own, I thought. Same with grubby fingerprints.
When I caught fish, she was a good sport at making something tasty out of even the measliest of catfish fillets. She sure knew how to cook a salmon cake.
Most of all, Mom gave me the space and time to explore and enjoy the nature around us.
When nature bit back, or I fell victim to a gravity storm, she was there with a kiss and mercurochrome.
So, what if I can’t claim that she was my hunting buddy, or taught me how to bait a hook?
After my father passed in 2011, she stood in to admire any deer unlucky to have gotten near me in season. I would call ahead, and she would be ready to come out of the house and fawn and smile over every successful kill.
I think we both enjoyed the extra opportunity to visit. It really did not matter that it was triggered by success in the deer woods.
Last Friday, Barbara B. Small went to be with her heavenly father and my earthly father.
She was more than a son could ask for and I miss her deeply. Our hearts are full.
I will be thinking of her every day and even during hunting seasons. If I ever get another buck, I just may drive it by our old home on Redding Lane.
PS: We are so grateful for the care and compassion shown to us by the Times in the past week.
OFFICERS KEEP AN
EYE OUT FOR BUI
Sunday, July 4, is another Fish-for-Free Day offered by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). All fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply.
Be advised that throughout the summer, commission waterways conservation officers (WCOs) will be participating in Operation Dry Water to keep boaters safe by keeping impaired boaters off the water.
During the nationally coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies, there will be enhanced Boating Under the Influence (BUI) enforcement. This comes with an increase in the number of officers on the water and at recreational checkpoints.
“Alcohol and drugs impair a boat operator’s judgment and reaction time the same way they do when you are driving a car, and even more so because of the added stressors of sun, heat, wind, and noise on a boat,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement.
Make no mistake, boating under the influence can be just as deadly as any type of impairment on dry land.
It is illegal to operate any watercraft, powered or unpowered, while impaired in Pennsylvania and the blood alcohol limit for boat operators is .08 percent. WCOs are trained to recognize signs of impairment and conduct sobriety tests on the water. Penalties for BUI include fines, loss of boating privileges, and imprisonment.
Eleven people died in boating accidents across Pennsylvania last year and alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in at least three of them. WCOs have arrested 13 individuals for boating under the influence so far in 2021. A total of 60 individuals were arrested for BUI in 2020.
Remember that law requires that a U.S. Coast Guard-approved wearable life jacket be present on the boat for each person aboard. Kids 12 and under must always wear a life jacket when underway in any boat 20 feet or less in length and in all canoes and kayaks. A life jacket must be properly fitting, in good serviceable condition, and used in accordance with activities specified on its label.
A Boating Safety Education Certificate (BSEC) is required in Pennsylvania for anyone born on or after January 1, 1982 to operate a boat powered by a motor greater than 25 horsepower. Everybody, regardless of age, is required to have a BSEC to operate a personal watercraft such as a Jet Ski™. A BSEC can be obtained by successfully completing an approved boating safety education course, available online or by registering for an in-person class held at various locations throughout the year.
Boaters are encouraged to review all current boating regulations, which can be found in the free Pennsylvania Boating Handbook on the PFBC website.
NRA HAS ANOTHER
HUNTER-ED OPTION
Now there is another option for prospective hunters to get the education required in order to get their first Pennsylvania license.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) says completion of the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) free hunter-education online course will satisfy the prerequisite for obtaining a hunter or furtaker license in the Commonwealth.
The free NRA will be offered in addition to the in-person and online courses currently offered by the Game Commission.
To schedule an online or in-person course, check availability and make reservations from the hunter-education page at www.pgc.pa.gov.
“Maintaining Pennsylvania’s strong hunting tradition depends greatly upon the continual recruitment of new hunters, and the more options they have to complete the training they need to get a license, the better all are accommodated,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.
Pennsylvania joins Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia as states that accept NRA Hunter Education as a prerequisite for obtaining a hunting license.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
