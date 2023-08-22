HEISER
Gettysburg quarterback Brady Heiser looks to elude a Shippensburg defender during their game last season at Warrior Stadium. Heiser combined for 18 total touchdowns as a sophomore, helping Gettysburg claim the Mid-Penn Colonial title. (Darryl Wheeler, Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

After an eight-year membership in the YAIAA, Gettysburg announced its return to the Mid-Penn Conference gridiron by winning its first five division contests on its way to the Colonial crown in 2022.

Now, the Warriors will look to be division champions in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since capturing three consecutive division titles from 1993-95.

