After an eight-year membership in the YAIAA, Gettysburg announced its return to the Mid-Penn Conference gridiron by winning its first five division contests on its way to the Colonial crown in 2022.
Now, the Warriors will look to be division champions in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since capturing three consecutive division titles from 1993-95.
However, that doesn’t mean that the Warriors view themselves as the favorites.
“We were the underdog last year,” junior quarterback Brady Heiser said. “I’m sure some teams have put a target on us this year, but we still look at ourselves as an underdog.”
Head coach Matt Heiser said, “We do feel like we have a target on our backs now, but we also feel like we’re an underdog at the same time.”
In a preseason coaches’ poll done by PennLive, the Warriors were picked to finish second by the division’s coaches, behind Susquehanna Township.
“It kinda grinds our gears that we weren’t picked to win the division,” senior lineman Jake Dickerson said. “But it also motivates us to prove people wrong.”
Matt Heiser added, “The kids will use that for motivation, I won’t need to remind them.”
Brady returns for his third year under center after posting 1,537 yards passing with eight scores and five picks. He also ran for 327 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He’s now started 20 games as the team’s signal caller.
“The game has really slowed down for me,” he said. “I feel like I’ve improved at reading defenses. I can see the windows opening up and my receivers running into them.”
Matt Heiser added, “Brady has got a better concept of seeing the field and making adjustments.”
Heiser will need to find a new top target after wideouts Tanner Newman (32 receptions) and Sean Higgins (19 receptions), along with tight end Jakaree Anderson (14 catches) all graduated.
The top returning pass catcher is senior David Beamer (15 catches, 184 yards).
Landon Keefer, Logan Baker, Slade Parsons, Coleby McMullen, Liam Salmon and Jensyn McDannell all figure to vie for reps at receiver. Keefer is the only returnee to haul in a pass last season, bringing in one.
“I’m encouraged with what we have coming back this season,” Matt Heiser said. “Young guys are stepping up every day and we try to control what we can control.”
Brady Heiser added, “Tanner graduated, but I’ve got some really good guys to work with, and we’ve had a really good offseason.”
Also gone due to graduation is halfback Jayden Johnson (1,260 yards), and sophomore Preston Burnett (320 yards, 3 TDs) figures to have the first opportunity to fill those shoes. He will be joined at halfback by Jackson Stanton and Isaiah Jackson.
Beamer, Richie Ramirez, Shayde Shultz, Mauricio Escobar-Rudy and Julius Warren will also work in with the backs.
Up front, Dunn Kessel, Javon Van Brakle and Ryan Benedict all graduated, and senior Dickerson will be looked to lead the big uglies.
“We’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Dickerson said. “I’ve always kinda looked at myself as a leader and it’s an honor to be elected a team captain.”
He continued, “It’s the same playbook, but with different guys to block for. Brady gets rid of the ball quickly or takes off, so we don’t have to block too long for him.”
Also slated for time in the trenches are Adrian Ramirez, Gabe Trostle, John Kloster, Landon Felix, Jarome Benjamin, Charles Norman, Gabe Wyant, Kovyn Hollabaugh and Cayden Noel.
Kessel, Anderson and Aden Baker were all big contributors to the defensive line in 2022, they’re all gone, but there’s an eager group really to step in.
Dickerson (32 tackles) and Felix (26 tackles) are among them and they’re joined by Noel, Trostle, Norman, Adrian Ramirez and Ade Omisore.
“We’ll be big up front on both lines and they seem to have some grasp on what they’re doing,” Matt Heiser said.
The team’s top two tacklers Cody Furman (146 tackles) and Wyatt Heistand (102 tackles, 8 sacks) both graduated from their linebacker posts.
Burnett, Logan Baker, McMullen, Logan Baker, Richie Ramirez, Chris Miller and Devin Campbell are all ready to fill spots on the second level.
In the secondary, Keefer (19 tackles, 2 INTs) returns and he’ll be joined by Shultz, Escobar-Rudy, Heiser, Stanton, Warren, McDannell and Kayden Smoker.
“We’ve got a bit of an adjustment to make on defense,” Dickerson said. “We graduated some really good players, but I think after a few weeks that it won’t be too big of an issue.”
Jermain Gondwe and Connor Hazel are tabbed to be the kicker and punter.
Heiser is in his 12th season at the helm and he’s led Gettysburg to the district playoffs seven times in the past 10 years, though the Warriors haven’t won a district playoff game since 2007. They have played in the quarterfinals four times, due to enough regular season success to earn them a first-round bye, and played last year’s Class 5A district champion, Cocalico, closer than anyone else in the district, losing 23-13.
“The division is always the first goal, every season,” Brady Heiser said. “But we really want to get over the hump and win a district game.”
Matt Heiser added, “We’re on the cusp of winning big games and we have to make less errors than our opponents to win them.”
The 2023 campaign kicks off with a pair of road tilts against former division opponents.
First up is a trip to former Mid-Penn Keystone rival Hershey, then a short jaunt to former YAIAA-2 playmate New Oxford in Week 2.
The home opener brings Boiling Springs to the battlefield in Week 3, then defense of the division title begins in Week 4 with a road trip to East Pennsboro.
“We’re ready to go,” Brady Heiser said. “We’ve been in the weight room all offseason. We’ve got our highest numbers on the roster in a while and had our highest numbers in the weight room in a while.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
GETTYSBURG WARRIORS
2023 Schedule
8/25 Gettysburg at Hershey
9/1 Gettysburg at New Oxford
9/8 Boiling Springs at Gettysburg
9/15 Gettysburg at East Pennsboro
9/21 Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg
9/29 Gettysburg at Shippensburg
10/6 Waynesboro at Gettysburg
10/13 Gettysburg at Greencastle
10/20 Northern at Gettysburg
10/27 Susquehanna Twp. at Gettysburg
2022 Results
Gettysburg 25, Hershey 14
New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14
Gettysburg 35, Boiling Springs 20
Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11
Gettysburg 14, Mechanicsburg 0
Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10
Gettysburg 42, Greencastle 28
Northern 24, Gettysburg 23
Gettysburg 23, Susquehanna Twp. 16
District 3 Class 5A Playoffs
Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
23.1 points per game (4th)
Rushing
192.3 yards per game (2nd)
Passing
139.7 yards per game (3rd)
Total Offense
332.0 yards per game (1st)
DEFENSE
Scoring
17.1 points per game (2nd)
Rushing
181.9 yards per game (3rd)
Passing
92.6 yards per game (2nd)
Total Defense
274.6 yards per game (2nd)
Turnover Ratio
11 giveaway, 12 takeaways: +1 (4th)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Jayden Johnson 238 carries, 1,260 yards, 7 TDs
Receiving: Tanner Newman 32 receptions, 686 yards, 5 TDs
Passing: Brady Heiser 97-for-179, 1,537 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs
Scoring: Brady Heiser 10 TDs, 1 2-pt. conversion — 62 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.