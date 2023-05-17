Earning its most important victory to date, girls’ wrestling has become a sanctioned high school sport in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to sponsor girls’ wrestling, which had previously reached emerging sport status and cleared the 100-school barrier required to be sanctioned by the state’s scholastic athletic governing body. The historic decision means girls’ wrestling is officially in business for the 2023-24 season.
Wednesday marked the culmination of a push that began in 2020 when J.P. McCaskey of District 3 became the first school with a girls’ program.
Pennsylvania is now the 38th state to sponsor girls’ wrestling, which will have a state championship tournament slated to be held in addition to the boys’ PIAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. There are no plans to hold a state team tournament for the upcoming season.
Among the 111 schools to have official programs is Gettysburg, a longtime proponent of girls’ wrestling, in addition to YAIAA members Dallastown, Kennard-Dale, Spring Grove, South Western and York Suburban. There are currently 35 District 3 schools with official programs, including Carlisle which joined the growing list in April.
Gettysburg hosted the first independent girls’ state championship meet in 2018. Former Warrior Montana DeLawder, who is nationally ranked at King University, was a four-time champion.
On March 12, Warrior sophomore Zoey Haines captured the 142-pound title in the state meet held at Central Dauphin High School.
The sport of girls wrestling has gained a tremendous amount of popularity and participation over the last few years, as seen by the ever-increasing number of schools with official programs and states sponsoring the sport.
According to SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization that provides information, assistance and awareness, more than 34,000 girls competed in high school wrestling in 2021-2022, with more than 550 of those in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State has experienced a growth rate of more than 200 percent over the past several years with 11 of 12 PIAA districts represented in girls’ wrestling.
The PIAA cited an 80% growth last year in participation.
Lacrosse and competitive cheer were the last two sports to be added by the PIAA prior to Wednesday’s vote, bringing the total number of sponsored sports to 33.
