When Penn State football coach James Franklin sat down to meet with the media inside Beaver Stadium on Monday, it was the first time he’d done so in over two years.
After two COVID-plagued seasons that were less than spectacular for the Nittany Lions’ head honcho, there were plenty of questions to answer as well.
Franklin and Penn State have gone just 11-11 over the past two seasons and had it not been for the gargantuan 10-year, $75M contract extension he just signed, there may be some talk about his seat getting hot.
Instead he heads into spring practice with a second-year offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich that’s looking to find his footing and first-year defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz who is replacing a popular figure in Brent Pry, now the head coach at Virginia Tech.
“Going into the spring, the biggest adjustment is with Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator. I think that’s gone extremely well. I think the adjustment has been really good,” Franklin said of the changes. “I think the fact that we were able to spend a lot of time talking on the front end of what the expectations were, what was important to him, what was important to me, I think that’s really helped the transition. But that’s gone extremely well. Obviously, these 15 practices will be really important.”
Yurcich, meanwhile, overlooks an offense that impressed in small spurts, but struggled with consistency thanks in large part to a feckless run game
“Year two with Coach [Mike] Yurcich and cleaning up some things that we wish we would have done better last year as well as just take the next step, in general, from an offensive perspective,” Franklin said of his offensive guru. “I know Sean [Clifford] is pretty excited about it.”
As for Clifford, he’s back for a sixth season overall and a fourth as Penn State’s starter. After an impressive 11-2 start in 2019 capped by a win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, the Nittany Lions’ signal caller has been plagued by injury, inconsistency and turnovers.
Those struggles have led to disenchantment from many Nittany Lions’ fans, especially with the introduction of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar, who was rated as the nation’s top high school football player in the 2022 class by 247Sports. But Franklin hasn’t lost faith in the veteran.
“I think, externally, we’re not going to waste any time on it because I think it’s impossible. People are going to talk about what they want to talk about, and obviously when you recruit well, there’s excitement, which there should be. So, I think that’s a positive,” he said of the chatter “I also think the competition is going to bring out the best in everybody. I think that’s going to be a really important part of this. But internally, we want that. We want that type of competition. The external stuff we can’t control.”
When asked whether Allar could theoretically unseat the veteran Clifford in spring ball, Franklin said that it was “probably not” realistic, but that all four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster will be able to compete.
One key to Clifford’s success, and the success of any quarterback the Nittany Lions trot out, is that they’re protected. That and improvement of the run game fall largely in the hands of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, now in his third year with the program. Trautwein has succeeded in recruiting, but has yet to see it translate onto the field.
On Monday, Franklin named the following five players as offensive line starters — from left to right — entering spring practice: Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, Juice Scruggs, Saleem Womley and Caedan Wallace.
Of that group, only Scurggs and Wallace started a year ago, while Wormley was expected to start at left guard before a preseason injury derailed his season. Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who committed to Penn State over Iowa, Illinois and Auburn among others, is expected to challenge for one of the interior offensive line spots as well, but will not enroll until the summer.
In addition to Franklin, outgoing athletic director Sandy Barbour also met with the media after announcing her retirement a week ago.
“I went and spent some time with my family late in January, and that really started my mind thinking,” Barbour said of the decision to step away. “As I kind of assessed where I was and started thinking about it in terms of the intersection with where Penn State was, and in particular our presidential transition, I really determined and decided that not only was it the best decision for me and the right time for me, but that it was probably a pretty good time for Penn State.”
Barbour is approaching eight years at the helm of the university’s athletic department and said she wanted to give new university president Neeli Bendapudi, who was hired in December, plenty of notice in order to make a hire before she left. Barbour also said that she would be happy to give any input on the new hire, but only if asked.
Penn State’s spring practice will continue for the next five weeks culminating in the annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage on April 23 at Beaver Stadium.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
