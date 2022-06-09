SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Hanover 3, Littlestown 0
Colby Peterson pitched a no-hitter for the Raiders in their 3-0 victory over the homestanding Dodgers on Thursday in South Penn League action.
Peterson used 95 pitches to record 21 outs, hitting the strike zone on 61 of his offerings. He struck out eight batters and walked just two.
Wade Linebaugh and Bob Taylor logged two hits apiece for Hanover, with Linebaugh doubling. Leadoff man Pat Brady scored twice.
Dodger ace Justin Gladhill was the tough-luck loser after working six solid innings with five strikeouts while not allowing an earned run.
Hanover 001 000 2 — 3 6 2
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
WP: Peterson. LP: Gladhill. SO-BB: Peterson 8-2, Gladhill 5-2. 2B: H-Linebaugh
Shippensburg 8, Biglerville 7
The Black Sox scored four runs in the final two frames but were unable to rally from an 8-3 deficit on Thursday.
Noah Ayers led the attack by going 4-for-4 with a double. Skylar Gentzler added two singles while Austin Black and Pat Armor posted two RBI apiece.
Gentzler fanned seven in four innings on the hill but was tagged with eight runs, four of which were earned.
Biglerville 201 022 0 — 7 11 2
Shippensburg 022 400 x — 8 7 2
Gentzler, Redding (5), Ta. Byers (6). Diehl, Williams (1), Melendez (6). WP: Williams. LP: Gentzler. SO-BB: Gentzler 7-2, Redding 1-1, Byers 1-0, Diehl 0-3, Williams 7-1, Melendez 1-0. 2B: B-Ayers; S-Byers, Melendez, Schrim 2
Other score: Hagerstown 19, Frederick 1
LEGION BASEBALL
New Oxford 7, Bermudian Springs 3
Aaron Smith worked a three-hitter in Thursday’s five-inning victory for New Oxford. Smith whiffed seven batters and did not issue a walk.
Coy Baker doubled for the winners, while Lane Hubbard had a two-bagger and Branson Diller tripled for Berm.
Bermudian Springs 001 00 — 1 3 2
New Oxford 025 13 — 11 7 0
Knight, Heagy (3), Hubbard (5) and Diaz. Smith and Co. Baker. WP: Smith. LP: Knight. SO-BB: Knight 1-5, Heagy 1-3, Hubbard 0-1, Smith 7-0. 2B: BS-Hubbard; NO-Co. Baker. 3B: BS-Diller
