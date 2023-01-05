I remember Saturdays with best buddy Jerry burning boot leather together hunting fall turkeys out of his parents’ cabin up the hill from Fort Loudon.
I remember the lung-busting hikes and comradeship that was more about days with a friend, than shooting big birds. I don’t remember ever really getting within shooting distance of a turkey.
My most vivid memories of wild turkeys come from being out in bow season for deer and in a treestand in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which encompasses much of Adams County.
It was cool to think the big birds were around.
I like to get into my ambush position before the sun comes up and so it was quite the thrill on a cool fall morning as darkness turned to shadows, that a large, huddled figure began to take shape, and then raised its wings wide, lunged downward, and with a loud “Whoosh!” worked them to swoop out of there.
I can’t be sure what was more startled, the turkey or the hunter.
I think I found droppings under the tree later in the morning when I was preparing to leave the woods. I stand by the claim they belonged to the shocked turkey.
Another day’s amazement was being able to count them, “21, 22, 24, 25” as they tramped single file through the woods.
These experiences in a WMU where for years there hasn’t been enough turkeys to warrant a season. It has been close to fall turkey hunting.
Now, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help with finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects.
It would be neat, not just to report them to PGC, but to get your own reports of outstanding sightings of turkeys to be posted here.
If you’ve experienced a big-bird event worth gobbling about, send details and photos to my email at bjsmall@comcast.net.
The Game Commission is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
Visitors to that webpage will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location, and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen, among other things.
Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on site. In four Wildlife Management Units some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.
Trapping turkeys during winter is part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.
Just like the last three winters, the Game Commission will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by either calling the toll-free number or emailing the Game Commission using the email address on the band. New on this year’s leg bands is a website for directly reporting the information into the database.
“These data give us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where it was banded,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist.
The Game Commission is also attaching GPS transmitters to a sample of turkeys in WMUs 2D, 3D, 4D and 5C; on approximately 150 hens and 100 males total. The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities, and spring hunter and harvest densities.
“We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics, disease prevalence, and other aspects that may limit populations” Casalena said.
These studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.
The population and movement portion of that work is looking at how landscape and weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement. The disease portion of the study is examining how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages. This is accomplished by collecting blood, tracheal, feces and skin from turkeys that receive backpack-style transmitters at the time of capture.
The study will continue next winter for both males and females, and continue through 2025 for hens, so that in the end, the Game Commission will monitor more than 400 females and more than 200 males.
Researchers from Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program will interpret the data collected. Biologists from Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio joined the study this year as well.
“It is the largest turkey project we’ve ever conducted, with the hope of answering many questions regarding current turkey population dynamics,” Casalena said.
Finding birds to trap is key to accomplishing the work. That’s where the public comes in. Fortunately, Pennsylvanians have a history of helping in this way.
Last winter’s Wild Turkey Sighting Survey was extremely useful to staff for locating trappable flocks, Casalena said.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.