I remember Saturdays with best buddy Jerry burning boot leather together hunting fall turkeys out of his parents’ cabin up the hill from Fort Loudon.

I remember the lung-busting hikes and comradeship that was more about days with a friend, than shooting big birds. I don’t remember ever really getting within shooting distance of a turkey.

