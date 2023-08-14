Freddie Rahmer continued his recent win streak at Lincoln Speedway, winning his fourth feature in a row and 11th of the season on Saturday night. After driving from 14th to the win last week, Rahmer charged to the front from his ninth-place starting spot in Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature.

Pole-sitter Kyle Spence took the lead ahead of JJ Loss when the green flag dropped. Kody Hartlaub was up to third from his fifth-place starting spot on the back stretch with Loss settling into second. Rahmer was up to fifth from ninth in just two laps.

