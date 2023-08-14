Freddie Rahmer continued his recent win streak at Lincoln Speedway, winning his fourth feature in a row and 11th of the season on Saturday night. After driving from 14th to the win last week, Rahmer charged to the front from his ninth-place starting spot in Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature.
Pole-sitter Kyle Spence took the lead ahead of JJ Loss when the green flag dropped. Kody Hartlaub was up to third from his fifth-place starting spot on the back stretch with Loss settling into second. Rahmer was up to fifth from ninth in just two laps.
Kyle Moody challenged Rahmer for fifth, but Rahmer had his eyes set on Tyler Esh in fourth. Rahmer went to work on Esh for fourth and took the spot on lap 7.
As he was reeling in Hartlaub, Loss pulled into the infield while running second, moving Hartlaub into second and Rahmer to third.
As Spence worked his way through lapped traffic Hartlaub started reeling him in, getting Spence’s lead down to just .321 seconds at the half-way point. Spence, Hartlaub and Rahmer were in a fierce three-car battle for the lead with Hartlaub taking the top spot leaving Spence and Rahmer to drag race for second. Rahmer had the runner-up spot by a nose at the line on lap 17.
Hartlaub went low into turn 1 to block Rahmer’s line and the two made contact, with Rahmer taking the lead out of turn 2.
Moody got by Esh for fourth on lap 18. Hartlaub was closing in on Rahmer as they worked through lapped traffic but Rahmer put lapped cars between him and Hartlaub as the laps wound down.
Rahmer scored his 11th win of the season 3.5 seconds ahead of Hartlaub. Spence crossed the line third and Moody was fourth. Esh completed the top five.
It is worth noting that Hartlaub and Spence both have 358 sprint car division wins at Lincoln this season.
Brown Wins Exciting
305 Sprint Feature
After qualifying was completed on Saturday night, the 41-car field of 305 sprints was whittled down to 24 cars for the 20-lap feature. Larry McVay was at the helm with Owen Dimm lined up to his outside. McVay took the lead when the green flag waved with Dave Brown and Dimm racing wheel to wheel for second. Brown had the advantage and took second at the line. Zach Rhodes was running fourth and looked to the inside of Dimm for third but could not make the pass.
Dimm was reeling in Brown to challenge for second when the red flag came out on lap 4. Ken Duke, Nolan Grove and Kenny Heffner got together on the front stretch with Grove taking a wild ride.
McVay got a solid jump on the restart but Doug Dodson flipped in turn 3 bringing out the red flag yet again.
The top five for the restart were McVay, Brown, Dimm, Rhodes and Kruz Kepner.
Brown took the lead on the restart by half a car at the line with McVay staying within striking distance. Logan Spahr got by Kepner for a spot inside the top five.
Brown started to pull away from the rest of the field at the halfway point as Dimm was closing in on McVay to challenge for second. Kepner got by Spahr to retake fifth.
Dimm moved into second with a pass coming out of turn 4. Owen used the high side of the track to close in on Brown and took the lead with four laps to go. With lapped traffic in play Brown pulled a slider with two laps to go but could not make the pass. With the white flag waving, Brown was able to take the lead from Dimm and held on for the win.
Brown got to the checkered flag just .746 seconds ahead of Dimm. McVay crossed the line third and Rhodes was fourth. Spahr got by Kepner yet again to finish fifth.
Kenny Edkin Wires Field for
Super Sportsman Victory
Pole-sitter Kenny Edkin took the lead when the green flag dropped for the 20-lap feature. Behind Edkin a four-car battle for second was underway between Scott Dellinger, John Edkin, Tony Jackson and Russ Mitten. John had the spot with Dellinger in third, Mitten in fourth and Jackson in fifth.
Dellinger went to the high side to work on John for second and took the spot on lap 3.
The yellow flag flew on lap 4 when Timmy Barrick spun in turn 2 and collected Drew Sullivan and Jamie Rickert.
Kenny led Dellinger, John, Mitten and Jackson to the cone for the restart. Kenny got a good jump and John got his nose under Dellinger but could not make the pass to retake second. Mitten used the high line to get by John coming out of turn 4 to take third. Jackson followed taking fourth from John.
Mitten bobbled in turn 4 which allowed Jackson to get by for third. Jay Fannasy entered the picture when he started to challenge Mitten for fourth. Fannasy took the spot at the halfway point and went to work on Jackson for third.
Jackson put some distance between himself and Fannasy and went to work reeling in Dellinger to challenge for second. Jackson pulled a slider in turn 2 taking second with five laps to go.
Fannasy was on the heels of Dellinger with two laps to go for third.
Kenny Edkin wired the field and took the checkered flag 2.156 seconds ahead of Jackson. Dellinger crossed the line third and Fannasy was fourth. Mitten completed the top five.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Barry Skelly Memorial featuring the 410 sprints and 358 sprints. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30 and grandstand gates opening at 5.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 00K-Kyle Spence; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 35T-Tyler Esh; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 33-Riley Emig; 10. 66-Ryan Newton; 11. 38-Cory Haas; 12. 44-Dylan Norris; 13. 55M-Domenic Melair; 14. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 15. 39T-Cameron Smith; 16. 27s-Alan Krimes; 17. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 18. D57-Jeff Miller; 19. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 20. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 21. 67L-JJ Loss (DNF); 22. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 1X-Chad Trout (DNS)
Lap leaders: Spence (1-16), Hartlaub (17-18) & Rahmer (19-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 00K-Kyle Spence; 2. 35T-Tyler Esh; 3. 33-Riley Emig; 4. 16-Matt Campbell; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 66-Ryan Newton; 7. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 27s-Alan Krimes (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. D57-Jeff Miller; 8. 1X-Chad Trout (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 67-JJ Loss; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith; 6. 55M-Domenic Melair; 7. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF)
PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 44-Dave Brown; 2. 17-Owen Dimm; 3. 83-Larry McVay; 4. 31-Zach Rhodes; 5. 5-Logan Spahr; 6. 19K-Kruz Kepner; 7. 29R-Seth Schnoke; 8. 01-Timmy Bittner; 9. 5J-John Walp; 10. 61C-Johnny Scarborough; 11. 35-Buddy Schweibinz; 12. 88-Fred Arnold; 13. 461-Colton Hendershot; 14. 41-Josh Harner; 15. 34-Austin Reed; 16. 99B-AJ Barton; 17. 1M-Paul Moyer; 18. 99S-Jonathan Swift; 19. 25K-Matt Kline; 20. 2-Erin Statler; 21. 20-Doug Dodson (DNF); 22. 25G-Nolan Groves (DNF); 23. 97-Kenny Heffner (DNF); 24. 67-Ken Duke Jr. (DNF)
Lap leaders: McVay (1-4), Brown (5-15 & 19-20) & Dimm (16-18)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 29R-Seth Schnoke; 2. 31-Zach Rhodes; 3. 19K-Kruz Kepner; 4. 25K-Matt Kline; 5. 99-Jonathan Swift; 6. 2-Erin Statler; 7. 75-Dylan Shatzer; 8. 7-Drew Young; 9. 28R-Jason Roush; 10. 36-Mike Melair (DNF); 11. 21M-Hunter McFadden (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dave Brown; 2. 88-Fred Arnold; 3. 5-John Walp; 4. 1M-Paul Moyer; 5. 41-Josh Harner; 6. 53w-Jimmy White; 7. 98-Croix Beasom; 8. 03-Branstin Shue; 9. 97-Kenny Heffner (DNF); 10. 11X-Dylan Smith (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 83-Larry McVay; 2. 61C-Johnny Scarborough; 3. 17-Owen Dimm; 4. 461-Colton Hendershot; 5. 25G-Nolan Groves; 6. 99B-AJ Barton; 7. 71-Alyssa Rowe; 8. 89-Nick Sweigart; 9. 31H-Donnie Hendershot; 10. 47-Ben Miklos
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 20-Doug Dodson; 2. 01-Timmy Bittner; 3. 5S-Logan Spahr; 4. 35-Buddy Schweibinz; 5. 34-Austin Reed; 6. 67-Ken Duke Jr.; 7. 80-Dave Wickham; 8. 8-DJ Cassler; 9. 46-Mike Alleman; 10. 21VT-Mia Koponen
Consy (12 laps): 1. 99B-AJ Barton; 2. 67-Ken Duke Jr.; 3. 2-Erin Statler; 4. 97-Kenny Heffner; 5. 75-Dylan Shatzer; 6. 7-Drew Young; 7. 71-Alyssa Rowe; 8. 98-Croix Beasom; 9. 11X-Dylan Smith; 10. 53w-Jimmy White; 11. 03-Branstin Shue; 12. 28R-Jason Roush; 13. 89-Nick Sweigart; 14. 31H-Donnie Hendershot; 15. 46-Mike Alleman; 16. 80-Dave Wickham; 17. 21VT-Mia Koponen; 18. 47-Ben Miklos; 19. 8-DJ Cassler (DNF)
Super Sportsman
Feature (20 laps): 1. 75-Kenny Edkin; 2. 88-Tony Jackson; 3. 30-Scott Dellinger; 4. 222-Jay Fannasy; 5. 77-Russ Mittne; 6. 3B-Mike Enders; 7. 35-John Edkin; 8. 25-Tyler Wolford; 9. 2M-Matt Ondek; 10. 58-Paul Miller; 11. 63-Kevin Gutshall; 12. 19R-Eric Rutz; 13. 99G-Scott Grace; 14. 9B-Blake Brooks; 15. 318-Steve Wilbur; 16. F14-Jason Fraker; 17. 11-Chad Baker; 18. 21R-Jamie Rickert; 19. 7-Timmie Barrick (DNF); 20. 103-Drew Sullivan (DNF)
Lap leaders: Edkin (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 88-Tony Jackson; 2. 77-Russ Mitten; 3. 35-John Edkin; 4. 25-Tyler Wolford; 5. 2M-Matt Ondek; 6. F14-Jason Fraker; 7. 21R-Jamie Rickert
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 3B-Mike Enders; 2. 222-Jay Fannasy; 3. 30-Scott Dellinger; 4. 7-Timmy Barrick; 5. 58-Paul Miller; 6. 318-Steve Wilbur; 7. 103-Drew Sullivan
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 75-Kenny Edkin; 2. 63-Kevin Gutshall; 3. 99G-Scott Grace; 4. 9B-Blake Brooks; 5. 19R-Eric Rutz; 6. 11-Chad Baker
