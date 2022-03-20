We had a very nice winter hike last month. In a walk organized by Betsy Meyer of Healthy Adams County, County Commissioner Marty Qually led nearly 120 outdoor wanderers on a 2.8-mile hike from the Sachs Covered Bridge to the Eisenhower Farm and back. It was a bright, crisp, beautiful day, which contributed to the unusually high numbers, and it was nice to just amble through the countryside while enjoying the sunshine and camaraderie.
The next group hike will be on Sunday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. The 3.5-mile loop hike will follow the Trout Loop in Michaux State Forest near Fairfield. To get there from Gettysburg take Route 116 West through the town of Fairfield. At the end of town, just across from the large school complex, take the road forking to the right called Iron Springs Road. Go several miles to make a hard-to-see right turn onto Gum Springs Road. Then turn right onto Mt. Hope Road and continue for about 8/10th mile to the DCNR parking area on the left. Be prepared – the trail could be wet. The hike has been rated as moderate, with a couple of bigger hills.
While we were walking to the Eisenhower Farm, some comments I overheard made me think that perhaps not everyone always knows just what I am talking about when I am talking about being on the trail. So, I thought it would be fun to go over some ‘hiker terminology’ that is commonly used by walkers, hikers and backpackers on thru-hikes or section hikes.
New terms are invented all the time, and may be unique to a particular group of hikers, so there is no way to include them all. But here are a few, in no particular order:
Thru-hike – hiking an entire trail end to end in one trek.
Shelter/lean-to/hut – a refuge on a long-distance trail that is most often a roof with three walls. Some are wonderful, and some are skanky. Not all long-distance trails have shelters.
Cathole – a six-inch deep hole dug by the hiker to deposit poop. Properly dug and covered up, the hiker leaves no trace.
Privy – an outhouse in the middle of the woods, most often found at a shelter. It sure beats digging a hole!
Hiker funk – that unmistakable, and perhaps nostalgic, aroma of a hiker (and their clothes!) who has been on the trail for many days without a shower or swim.
White blaze – a 2” x 6” white mark on a tree, rock or post that marks the direction of the trail. White blazes are used on the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail. Some shorter trails in Pennsylvania are marked with yellow blazes.
Blue blaze – a blue mark that indicates a connecting trail, or a side trail to a view, shelter, privy, or a water source.
Cowboy camping – when a backpacker wants to just enjoy the night and see the stars from their sleeping bag, they may just drop their bag, get inside, and go to sleep. Great idea if the stars are out – bad idea if it starts to rain.
Stealth camping – picking a camping spot that is off the beaten path. It is most environment-friendly to camp at a designated or pre-existing camp site, but sometimes finding a good stealth site can be very gratifying, as long as you know what you are doing and leave no trace.
Zero – a day you do not hike, where you travel zero miles. It can be a noun or a verb.
Nero – a day that you only hike a short distance. It is nearly a zero.
Switchbacks – instead of a trail going straight up and straight down a mountain, it often follows back-and-forth zigzags on a particularly steep section. Good for preventing erosion, and usually an easier grade, but definitely not found in Maine!
Peak-bagging – summiting numerous high peaks, often just for bragging rights, but also for the challenge. Trying to summit all of the 4,000 peaks in New Hampshire is an example.
Slackpack – hiking for a distance without a backpack. On a long-distance hike, a slackpacker would carry some food, water and a jacket, and have someone meet them up the trail with their backpack.
Hiker midnight – hikers on the trail generally go to bed early, as soon as the sun goes down. If you are still awake at 9 p.m., it feels like midnight.
Big Three – the three most important pieces of gear that have to be just right for a hiker include their shelter, sleeping system, and backpack.
Base weight – the weight of the Big Three, without food and water.
Camel up – drinking as much water as possible when at a good water source.
Sticks – poles, somewhat like ski poles, that many hikers use to help with balance. Particularly helpful on hills, they give you something to pull on going up, and save your knees going down.
Hike your own hike – HYOH means doing what works for you. To disrespect a fellow hiker’s choices about what works for them is considered rude.
Hitch – when coming upon a trail town, the most common way to get into town for a motel or resupply is to hitchhike. While not necessarily the safest way to get around, there are many good people who will pick up hikers just to help them out.
Trail angel – anyone who goes out of their way to help a hiker. For example, someone who picks up a hiker who needs to get into town!
Trail magic – unexpected kindness of strangers towards a hiker, such as a spread of food or drinks, but also the unexpected view or the feeling of contentment that the trail provides.
Trail name – a name given to a hiker by others to identify them by some personal characteristic or event that occurred. A thru-hiker rarely knows a companion’s real name.
Yogi – the art of asking for food when at a campground or when others are eating and you are out of food. The term was invented by Yogi Bear.
Trail legs – when a hiker gets in good enough shape to feel like Super Hiker, they have gotten their trail legs. Usually when a long-distance hiker can hike over 15-20 miles multiple days in a row, they have their trail legs.
False peak – the frustrating characteristic of a mountain that makes it seem like you have finally reached the top, but in reality, you have many uphill steps still to take.
Rock hop – crossing a stream by stepping on rocks, and not getting your feet wet.
GORP – good ole raisins and peanuts are a popular hiking snack. Often referred to as trail mix.
Posthole – when hiking on top of snow, and your foot breaks through the outer crust and you go in up to your knee or higher, you have made a posthole.
AYCE – heaven for a long-distance hiker who has burned 6,000 calories a day for a month, while only able to carry and eat 4,000 a day is an All You Can Eat buffet.
Backcountry – a primitive area where there are no paved roads or buildings, just paths and dirt roads.
Blowdown – a tree that has blown over and is blocking the trail.
Puffy – a down-filled jacket that weighs very little and provides great warmth.
Resupply – going into town to stock up on food and necessities.
Balds – the top of a mountain that seems that it should have trees, because all the mountains around it do, but is barren.
So now when you hear hikers talking about being out on the trail, you can better be part of the conversation by knowing their unique vocabulary!
And a quick reminder that the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s annual Art Auction will be held soon. The auction has a First Friday Opening on April 1, starting at 5:00 pm at the Adams County Arts Council on S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. The auction will be held virtually on BiddingOwl.com until April 24. The art will remain on display at the Arts Council until then.
Hike on, be smart, support, and enjoy the great outdoors!
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the April 4th edition of the Gettysburg Times.
