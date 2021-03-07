There will be no return to the state tournament for New Oxford senior Dylan Forbes this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the field sizes for the next week’s PIAA state tournament have been reduced from 20 to eight at each weight clas and wrestlers were forced to go through an extra round of qualifying.
For Forbes, unfortunately, that meant falling one match short of qualification and a guaranteed state medal at 215 pounds.
The Colonials’ big man started out the day dropping a tough matchup with returning state placewinner Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon via fall in the first period. He bounced back, however, with a 16-6 major decision over Erie Cathedral Prep’s Jon Campbell to give himself one match to reach the state tournament. In that match, he trailed Armstrong’s Logan Harmon just 2-0 after the first period, but Harmon kept coming and eventually picked up a third-period pin to end Forbes’ run.
Forbes finishes his career with a 96-48 record.
“Dylan is a really hard-working kid who’s always in the room and is a great example for the rest of the kids in the room,” New Oxford coach Brian Martin said. “His confidence rubs off on the guys around him and even if he loses a match he’s able to immediately move on to the next one.
Joining him at the super regional was Gettysburg’s Jake Cherry at 160 pounds. Cherry, a junior, advanced from the regional round for the first time in his career with a third-place finish in Spring Grove a week ago.
Cherry drew eventual champion Cole Spencer of Pine-Richland, a two-time state placewinner, in the opening round. Spencer used two takedowns, a set of nearfall points, and a reversal to rack up an 8-0 victory. On the back side, Cherry dropped a narrow 4-0 decision to Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian, a three-time state qualifier.
“I think Jake took a big step forward on his feet this year and improved as the season went on,” Warriors’ coach Chris Haines said. “If he can keep improving and gaining maturity then there’s no reason he can’t take that next step next season.”
Haines added that Cherry will go down as a state qualifier for the school due to the changes in format that kept him out in 2021, but would’ve seen him qualify in any other season.
PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional
Saturday — Altoona H.S.
Top 4 finishers at each weight class advance to PIAA Championships on 3/13 at Giant Center, Hershey
Fifth Place
106-Binni (Canon-McMillan) d. Fratelli (Northern), 3-1; 113-Allison (Mifflin Co.) p. Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 2:42; 120-Coy (North Allegheny) d. Hillard (Manheim Twp.), 3-0; 126-Alicea (Manheim Twp.) d. Woolcott (State College), 8-4; 132-B. Bower (Williamsport) p. Gehr (Garden Spot), 2:04; 138-Miller (Central Dauphin) p. Frontino (Shippensburg), 2:19; 145-Garvick (Central Dauphin) d. Trainor (Octorara), 3-0; 152-Morrone (Williamsport) d. G. Belga (Cumberland Valley), 3-0; 160-Smith (Carlisle) d. Bastian (Selinsgrove), 1-0; 172-Nichter (Chambersburg) p. Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson), :23; 189-Roscosky (Kiski Area) fft. over Manville (State College); 215-Banco (Trinity) d. Dylan Forbes (New Oxford), 8-3; 285-Billotte (Clearfield) inj. def. Rodenhaber (Red Land)
Third Place
106-Kae. Williams (Manheim Twp.) d. Nasdeo (Williamsport), 2-1; 113-VanDee (Cathedral Prep) d. Hohman (Penn Trafford), 10-6; 120-Leiphart (Dover) p. Ozias (Connellsville), 1:28; 126-Berginc (Hempfield Area) p. Repos (Central Dauphin), 2:31; 132-Swisher (Bellefonte) d. Stoneking (Waynesburg), 8-5; 138-Ho (DuBois) d. Evans (Chartiers Valley), 6-3; 145-R. Bower (Williamsport) d. Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area), 3-2; 152-Johnson (Cathedral Prep) p. Keslar (Connellsville), 2:56; 160-Fry (Red Lion) p. Kranitz (Norwin), :59; 172-Starr (Kiski Area) md. Urbas (State College), 12-2; 189-Hart (Hampton) p. Barley (Penn Manor), 2:46; 215-Harmon (Armstrong) inj. def. Weightman (Belle Vernon); 285-Dietz (Hampton) d. McChesney (Greensburg Salem), 3-1
Championship Finals
106-T. Chappell (Seneca Valley) d. Flatt (Solanco), 3-1; 113-Kam. Williams (Manheim Twp.) d. Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe), 9-7; 120-Church (Waynesburg) d. Shindledecker (Chambersburg), 4-3; 126-Dibert (Franklin Regional) d. Simcox (Central Mountain), 4-2; 132-D. Chappell (Seneca Valley) d. Priest (Hempfield Area), 6-5; 138-Solomon (Franklin Regional) md. Homet (Waynesburg), 12-1; 145-Altieri (Norwin) won by disq. over Henson (Waynesburg), :43; 152-Herrera-Rondon (Seneca Valley) inj. def. over Welsh (Waynesburg); 160-Spencer (Pine-Richland) d. Richner (Bellefonte), 10-3; 172-Kibe (Mifflin Co.) d. Augustine (Waynesburg), 5-3; 189-Rossman (Bellefonte) d. Gable (Dallastown), 1-0; 215-Harkless (Wilson) d. Lucas (Cumberland Valley), 3-2; 285-Vance (Hempfield Area) d. Schon (Selinsgrove), 7-2
