FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 1, Eastern York 0
Ten up and ten down for the Bermudian Springs field hockey team.
The Eagle defense made an early Melanie Beall goal stand up in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory that pushed their record to 10-0. Beall scored at the 7:20 mark of the first period.
Berm keepers Isabella Bobe (4 saves) and Hannah Wolfe (1 save) denied the Golden Knights (6-3).
Eastern York 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 1 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall. Shots: EY-8; BS-11. Corners: EY-3; BS-6. Saves: BS-Isabella Bobe 4, Hannah Wolfe 1
Gettysburg 5, Delone Catholic 0
Bella Trujillo rocketed three shots into the cage on Wednesday to net a hat trick in Gettysburg’s shutout of Delone Catholic at Warrior Stadium.
Trujillo’s offensive outburst was followed by markers from Natalie Kloster and Katie Wivell for the Warriors (5-3-1).
Sophia Galysh had five saves for the Squirettes (2-8).
Delone Catholic 0 0 - 0
Gettysburg 2 3 - 5
Goals: G-Bella Trujillo 3, Natalie Kloster, Katie Wivell. Shots: DC-6; G-17. Corners: DC-4; G-13. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 5; G-3
West York 3, Biglerville 2
The Canners tried to climb from a 3-0 deficit on Wednesday but came up a goal short in a road loss at West York.
Biglerville (6-2-1) rallied behind Courtney Smith’s goal off a penalty corner and a Hannah Naylor goal on an assist by Isabelle Allen. The Canners, who had gone seven games without a defeat, held a 17-9 edge in corners but were unable to come up with the equalizer.
Biglerville 0 2 — 2
West York 2 1 — 3
Goals: B-Courtney Smith, Hannah Naylor; WY-A. Myers, Altimore, M. Myers. Assists: B-Isabelle Allen. Shots: B-8; WY 5. Corners: B-17; WY-9.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gettysburg boys 24, Susquehannock 31
Gettysburg girls 22, Susquehannock 33
The Gettysburg girls capped a 6-0 regular season and captured yet another YAIAA-2 title on Tuesday.
Winter Oaster paced the title-clinching victory by winning the race in 19:22. Marrin Crist (20:31) and Megan Hurst (22:29) finished inside the top five, while Carolyn Schaungrab and Gabby Sainato came home sixth and seventh, respectively.
Drew Cole ran to a runner-up finish for the Gettysburg boys (4-2), who also saw Jacob Bordatto (3rd, 17:02) and Sam Douds (5th, 17:41) post top-five finishes.
Gettysburg boys: 2. Drew Cole 17:02, 3. Jacob Bordatto 17:02, 5. Sam Douds 17:41, 6. Auden Day 17:46, 8. Gavin Cole 18:17
Gettysburg girls: 1. Winter Oaster 19:22, 3. Marrin Crist 20:31, 5. Megan Hurst 22:29, 6. Carolyn Schaungrab 22:38, 7. Gabby Sainato 22:13
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 4, Littlestown 0
Luke Strayer struck for a pair of goals as the Irish remained undefeated with a win over the Bolts on Wednesday evening.
Christopher Meakin turned aside eight York Catholic shots in goal for Littlestown (4-4).
York Catholic 3 1 - 4
Littlestown 0 0 - 0
Goals: YC-Colin Smith, Luke Strayer 2, Dylan Staub. Assists: YC-Asner Clark, Jon Yinger, Smith, Kayden Marcris. Shots: YC-12; L-4. Corners: YC-7; L-5. Saves: YC-John Weisser 4; L-Christopher Meakin 8. JV: York Catholic 3, Littlestown 0
Gettysburg 2, West York 1
Aaron Vazquez netted an unassisted winner in overtime to lift the Warriors (4-3-1) over the Bulldogs last Saturday.
West York 1 0 0 — 1
Gettysburg 1 0 1 — 2
Gettysburg 3, Kennard-Dale 0
The Warriors buried three second-half goals to take out the Rams on last Thursday. Aaron Vazquez opened the scoring on a feed from Kassidy Oussoren before Seth Hassinger made it 2-0.
Malachi Abma capped the scoring with an unassisted marker just ahead of the final whistle.
Kennard-Dale 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 3 — 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.