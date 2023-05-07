Gettysburg and New Oxford each sent a bevy of athletes to the Stan Morgan Invitational, hosted by Carlisle High School, on Saturday, and each came away with some impressive performances.

Area athletes impressed in the jumping events. Leading the way was Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis. Despite a very rare no-height in the pole vault, the multi-talented junior won the long jump. His 21-foot-2 ¼-inch leap won the event by a foot. New Oxford sophomore Clayton Nieves jumped 19-7 for third, and fourth place was the Warrior’s Ja’mere Spencer with 19-2 ½. Pecaitis leads the area in the pole vault (15-0) and long jump (21-5).

