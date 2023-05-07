Gettysburg and New Oxford each sent a bevy of athletes to the Stan Morgan Invitational, hosted by Carlisle High School, on Saturday, and each came away with some impressive performances.
Area athletes impressed in the jumping events. Leading the way was Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis. Despite a very rare no-height in the pole vault, the multi-talented junior won the long jump. His 21-foot-2 ¼-inch leap won the event by a foot. New Oxford sophomore Clayton Nieves jumped 19-7 for third, and fourth place was the Warrior’s Ja’mere Spencer with 19-2 ½. Pecaitis leads the area in the pole vault (15-0) and long jump (21-5).
Colonial freshman Brayden Billman jumped 42-0 in the triple jump to place second, his best jump ever. One-half inch behind in third was Kye Robinson of Gettysburg (40-11½) which is his best jump ever as well.
In the girls’ jumps, New Oxford’s Olivia Becker had a big day. She jumped a personal best 15-7¼ to place fourth in the long jump, then jumped another best of 32-6 to place third in the triple jump. Also, freshman teammate Lillian Crabbs won the high jump with a leap of 4-6.
Winter Oaster continues to regain her dominance displayed in 2021. The Gettysburg junior placed seventh in 800, but her time of 2:26.55 was a personal best, and leads the Times Area. The winner was remarkable freshman Ella Bahn of Spring Grove in 2:18.78.
Oaster also ran one second from her own school record in the 1600, running 5:16.82, good for third place. The winner, Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg, ran 5:03.20.
Anya Rosenbach placed tenth in the 800 for New Oxford, but ran her best time by five seconds, posting 2:30.38.
Peyton Small ran a personal best for Littlestown of 9:59.00 to place seventh in the 3200. The winner, Mason English of Lower Dauphin ran a fine time of 9:31.57. The Bolt junior qualified for the state championships in cross country last fall, and appears to have his fastest days ahead of him.
Gettysburg’s girls had a great day in the 4 x 400, placing second with an area-leading time of 4:08.03. That is just over three seconds off the Warrior school record. In the 4 x 100, New Oxford ran 51.64 to place third, which leads the area, and is just three tenths off the Colonial school record.
New Oxford shined in the hurdles in the boys’ and girls’ races. Senior school record holder Maya Richwine had a huge day. The speedster placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.34), then came back and placed second again in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.84. It was Spring Grove’s Bahn again, with an amazing 800/hurdles triple win. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.05, then the 300 hurdles race in 44.15.
Colonial Holden Crabbs qualified for the final of the 110-meter hurdles, and placed sixth in 16.41. The winner was Jermere Jones of Chambersburg in a smoking time of 14.85. The Colonials also placed fourth in the 4 x 100 with a time of 45.04.
In the throwing events, Jett Moore threw his personal best in the javelin, placing third with a toss of 156-6. Moore was also part of a Colonial trio that took three of the top seven places in the shot put. All three threw farther than they ever have before. Jon Rineman led the way with his heave of 45-11 ½, good for fourth place. Curtis Smith was sixth with a throw of 44-2 ½, and Moore, who is relatively new to the shot put, place seventh with 42-3 ¾.
The next meet up for area track and field is the YAIAA Championships, to be held Wednesday at Central York High School. The Mid-Penn Championships are Saturday at Chambersburg High School.
